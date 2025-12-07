Gallery: Huskers Advance to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament

Top-ranked Nebraska secured yet another postseason milestone on Saturday night, advancing to an NCAA Regional for the 14th consecutive year with a straight-set win over Kansas State at John Cook Arena inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Playing in front of a crowd of 8,601, the Huskers won 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, improving to 32-0 on the season and continuing their run of dominant play that has defined the closing stretch of their schedule.

Nebraska was led offensively by Andi Jackson and Harper Murray, who tied for match-high 10 kills each. Jackson produced her kills with remarkable efficiency, hitting .533 on 15 total swings. The Huskers finished the match with a .253 hitting percentage while limiting Kansas State to .118, marking the seventh straight contest in which Nebraska out-hit its opponent by at least .100. Nebraska also held a 43-27 advantage in kills and a 48-32 edge in digs. Kansas State, however, won the battle at the net with an 8-5 blocking margin.

Nebraska’s balanced attack extended beyond Jackson and Murray. Taylor Landfair added eight kills, while Virginia Adriano contributed seven and Rebekah Allick recorded six. Setter Bergen Reilly guided the offense with 34 assists. On the defensive side, Olivia Mauch posted a match-high 13 digs, and Laney Choboy added 12. Both Mauch and Choboy also delivered two aces, contributing to Nebraska’s seven aces overall compared to just two allowed.

The Huskers established control early in set one, using aces from Choboy and Adriano and two kills from Allick to build a 7-2 lead. Kansas State cut the deficit to 9-7, but Nebraska responded with a 5-0 run behind two Landfair kills and a solo block from Adriano, pushing the lead to 14-7. The Wildcats later closed within 16-14, but Murray’s tool off the block and a Jackson kill rebuilt Nebraska’s cushion. One of the set’s highlight moments came when defensive specialist Teraya Sigler made a one-handed save over the net to keep a rally alive, ultimately leading to another Murray kill. That play anchored a run that included Jackson and Reilly combining for a block and another Murray kill, pushing the lead to 21-14 during a 5-0 service stretch from Mauch. Late kills by Murray and Landfair helped seal the 25-17 opening-set win.

Kansas State started set two with a 4-1 lead, but the Huskers quickly erased the margin behind two kills from Murray and an ace by Mauch. Landfair then put Nebraska ahead 6-5 with a kill. The Wildcats briefly regained a 10-9 advantage, but a service error, an ace from Choboy, and a block by Jackson and Adriano helped Nebraska move ahead 13-10. Jackson delivered two more kills to put Nebraska up 15-13 at the media timeout. From there, a Landfair kill and an ace by Reilly extended the lead to 19-15. Nebraska appeared to take control at 22-17, but Kansas State fought back with a 4-0 run to pull within one. The Huskers answered with a crucial sideout from Allie Sczech, and a Wildcat error set up set point. Murray and Jackson followed with a block to close out the 25-21 win.

Nebraska opened set three with kills from Allick and Adriano, and Jackson delivered three straight kills to give the Huskers a 7-6 lead. An 8-1 run broke the set open at 16-10, fueled by kills from Landfair and Adriano and an ace from Sigler. Adriano’s fourth kill of the set pushed the lead to 18-12, and Mauch added an ace before Jackson extended the advantage to 20-12 with another kill. Murray contributed two more kills as part of a late 5-0 stretch, and Nebraska closed the match with a 25-16 victory to complete the sweep.

Teraya Sigler waves to the crowd during team introductions before the round two match against Kansas State. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson had another ten-kill night following her ten kills in round one. | Amarillo Mullen

Taylor Landfair (12) gets a kill through a Kansas State block. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (middle) celebrates a kill from Taylor Landfair (12). | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick had six kills against the Wildcats. | Amarillo Mullen

Bergen Reilly (2) sets the ball to Rebekah Allick (5). | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) tied with Jackson for a team-high ten kills. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate a one-handed, out-of-bounds save from Teraya Sigler. | Amarillo Mullen

Taylor Landfair sends a kill in set two. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) reaches for a block. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate a kill from Virginia Adriano. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick blocks the ball on an overpass. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick smiles after her block. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson (15) hit .533 in the round two match. | Amarillo Mullen

Taylor Landfair (12) and Andi Jackson celebrate Landfair's kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Bergen Reilly (2) goes to the sideline to keep the ball in play. | Amarillo Mullen

Teraya Sigler shouts as she runs off the court for a timeout. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) gets a touch on a Kansas State kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Teraya Sigler passes the ball from backcourt. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska sweeps Kansas State and advances to its 14th consecutive NCAA regional. | Amarillo Mullen

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.