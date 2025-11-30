Gallery: Huskers Complete Perfect 30-0 Regular Season
The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team closed its regular season with a commanding 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 sweep on Saturday night, defeating Ohio State in front of 8,461 fans at John Cook Arena inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The victory secured a perfect 30-0 overall record and a 20-0 mark in Big Ten play, capping one of the most dominant seasons in Nebraska history. This year’s achievement marks only the third undefeated regular season for the Huskers, joining the 1994 and 2000 teams, and highlights a campaign in which they dropped just seven total sets and only one in conference play.
The Huskers also became the first Big Ten team to complete a 20-0 league season since Penn State did so in 2009. While Wisconsin went unbeaten in the shortened 15-match COVID spring season of 2021, Nebraska’s accomplishment stands out for its full-length schedule and unmatched consistency. It is also the program’s first undefeated conference season since 2004, back when the team competed in the Big 12.
Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly added another milestone to her résumé as well, securing her second undefeated regular season as a head coach. She previously guided Louisville to a 28-0 finish in 2021.
Nebraska’s 30-match winning streak now ranks as the fourth-longest in program history, and the team extended its nation-leading home winning streak to 60 straight matches. Their offensive efficiency was on full display again as the Huskers hit .435, marking the seventh match this season they surpassed .400. Only the 2005 team has done that more often during the rally-scoring era. Meanwhile, the defense limited Ohio State to a .174 hitting percentage, never allowing the Buckeyes to build sustained momentum.
The Huskers benefited from a balanced roster effort. Harper Murray led with nine kills, and Andi Jackson followed with eight kills on an outstanding .800 hitting percentage. Jackson also completed Big Ten play with a .561 hitting percentage, breaking the conference record previously set in 2008.
Rebekah Allick added seven kills and four blocks, and Allie Sczech contributed six kills and three blocks. Virginia Adriano and Manaia Ogbechie each provided five kills, while Taylor Landfair added four.
Setter Bergen Reilly posted 27 assists and eight digs, Campbell Flynn added nine assists, and libero Maisie Boesiger anchored the back row with 13 digs and five assists. Nebraska held statistical advantages across all categories, including kills (48-33), aces (4-3), blocks (8-2), and digs (34-28).
The match also served as a celebration of Nebraska’s four seniors Rebekah Allick, Maisie Boesiger, Taylor Landfair, and Allie Sczech, who were honored post-game for their contributions to the program.
Nebraska controlled all three sets from start to finish. In the opening frame, a 6-0 service run by Boesiger set the tone, helping the Huskers pull ahead 7-2 and eventually secure a 25-16 win. The second set mirrored the first, with another early 6-0 run and strong blocking from Jackson and Sczech leading to a decisive 25-13 finish. The third set was more competitive, but key kills from Ogbechie, Adriano, and Allick allowed Nebraska to pull away late. After Ohio State closed within 20-19, the Huskers responded with poise, earning match point on an ace by Skyler Pierce and sealing the 25-20 victory on a kill from Reilly.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.