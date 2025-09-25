Gallery: Huskers Open Big Ten Play With Sweep Over Michigan

Top-ranked Nebraska opened Big Ten play with a dominant sweep of Michigan, winning 25-22, 25-10, 25-13 in front of 8,543 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers hit .380 while holding the Wolverines to just .108. Harper Murray led with 11 kills, seven digs, and two blocks, while Virginia Adriano added 10 kills and three blocks. Andi Jackson hit an impressive .778 with eight kills and three blocks, and Rebekah Allick chipped in nine kills and two blocks. Setter Bergen Reilly recorded 28 assists, nine digs, five kills, and an ace, passing head coach Dani Busboom Kelly for fifth on Nebraska’s career assists list in the rally scoring era. Nebraska nearly doubled Michigan in kills (47-24) and aces (5-0). After a competitive first set, the Huskers dominated the next two, hitting .565 in set two and closing the match with a decisive 7-0 run in the third.
Andi Jackson sends a kill late in the first set. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler celebrates a Husker point. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a tip from Bergen Reilly. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson sends a serve. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a kill from Rebekah Allick (5). / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson (15) and Bergen Reilly (2) put a block on a Michigan kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Andi Jackson hit .778 Wednesday night against Michigan. / Amarillo Mullen
Laney Choboy receives a Michigan serve. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska's Taylor Landfair and Michigan's Cymarah Gordon battle at the net. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers won set one 25-22. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate a point during their Big Ten opener against Michigan. / Amarillo Mullen
Olivia Mauch (10) high fives Teraya Sigler during the second set. / Amarillo Mullen
Teraya Sigler (11) celebrates a Husker kill. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) high fives Bergen Reilly. / Amarillo Mullen
Harper Murray (27) records a kill against Michigan during Wednesday night's match. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick sends a kill in the third set. / Amarillo Mullen
Rebekah Allick (5) and Virginia Adriano (9) go up for a block. / Amarillo Mullen
Virginia Adriano tallied 10 kills against Michigan. / Amarillo Mullen
Manaia Ogbechie (14) and Virginia Adriano (9) celebrate Adriano's kill. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate Campbell Flynn's ace serve to get the game to match point. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers sweep Michigan and remain undefeated. / Amarillo Mullen
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in
the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.