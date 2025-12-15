Gallery: Huskers' Season Ends in Regional Final

A dramatic comeback bid ultimately came up just short for the Nebraska volleyball team Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers fell in five sets to No. 6 Texas A&M in front of a sellout crowd of 8,650 at John Cook Arena inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center. In a match filled with momentum swings, extended rallies and postseason intensity, Nebraska erased a two-set deficit and pushed the Aggies to the brink before Texas A&M prevailed 15-13 in the decisive fifth set.

Texas A&M seized control early by capturing the opening two sets, becoming only the third opponent all season to take multiple sets from the Huskers. Nebraska, which entered the match unbeaten, found itself facing a rare 2-0 hole. However, the Big Red responded with resilience that defined its season, winning the third set and then delivering one of the most memorable frames of the year in a marathon fourth set. Nebraska fought off three match points and outlasted the Aggies 37-35 to force a fifth set, electrifying the crowd and keeping its season alive. The comeback attempt ultimately fell just short, as Texas A&M closed out the match by a narrow two-point margin.

Nebraska concluded its season with a 33-1 record, while Texas A&M improved to 27-4 and advanced to the NCAA Semifinals. The Aggies leaned heavily on a balanced and powerful offensive attack, led by Kyndal Stowers and Logan Lednicky, who finished with 25 and 24 kills, respectively. Morgan Perkins anchored the Aggies’ defense at the net with nine blocks, helping Texas A&M hold a decisive edge in blocking, 17-8. The Aggies also finished with slight advantages in total kills (75-73) and hitting percentage (.275 to .270).

For Nebraska, Harper Murray delivered a standout performance, recording a career-high 25 kills to lead all players on the Husker side. Bergen Reilly orchestrated the offense with 58 assists and added 13 digs for a double-double. Rebekah Allick was highly efficient, tallying 15 kills on 25 swings for a .480 hitting percentage while contributing four blocks. Defensively, the Huskers were paced by Reilly, Olivia Mauch and Laney Choboy, who each finished with double-digit digs.

Nebraska opened the match with early momentum in the first set, building a 6-2 lead behind contributions from Murray and Allick. The Huskers extended their advantage to 10-3 before Texas A&M mounted a response. The Aggies used a decisive 10-0 run to swing the set in their favor and closed it out 25-22 despite Nebraska trimming the margin late with timely kills and a successful challenge.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Nebraska rallying early before Texas A&M regained control through strong blocking and transition offense. The Aggies maintained their composure down the stretch and secured another 25-22 win to take a commanding two-set lead.

Facing elimination, Nebraska found its rhythm in the third set. Murray sparked the offense early, and the Huskers weathered a mid-set surge from Texas A&M before pulling away late. A steady presence at the net and fewer errors helped Nebraska claim the set 25-20 and shift momentum.

The fourth set proved to be the defining stretch of the match. Texas A&M built an early lead and appeared poised to close it out, but Nebraska surged back with an 8-1 run to tie the score at 19-19. What followed was a tense back-and-forth battle that featured numerous set points on both sides. Nebraska refused to yield, extending the set deep into extra points before Adriano sealed a 37-35 victory to force a fifth set.

In the final frame, Texas A&M capitalized on a brief mid-set run to open a cushion. Nebraska once again battled back, cutting the deficit to a single point late and bringing the crowd to its feet. Ultimately, the Aggies executed in the final moments, as Lednicky delivered the match-ending kill to send Texas A&M on and bring Nebraska’s remarkable season to a close.

The Huskers huddle before taking on Texas A&M in the regional final. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) celebrates Nebraska's first point of the match. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson (15) block an Aggies kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Teraya Sigler (11) goes to the Husker bench to save the rally. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate a point scored thanks to Sigler's sideline save. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) sends a back row kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Laney Choboy (red) celebrates a point scored by Manaia Ogbechie (14). | Amarillo Mullen

Laney Choboy passes the ball after a Texas A&M serve. | Amarillo Mullen

Taylor Landfair (12) attempts a kill over a Texas A&M block. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) high fives Taylor Landfair (12) after a block. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) and Virginia Adriano (9) celebrate a block in a back-and-forth fourth set. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) celebrates a kill from Rebekah Allick (5). | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) was one of two Huskers named to the Lincoln All-Regional Team. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) was also named to the Lincoln All-Regional Team and scored a career-high 25 kills. | Amarillo Mullen

Laney Choboy celebrates a point in an extra-point set four. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) and Rebekah Allick (5) meet Texas A&M defenders at the net in a block attempt. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a point in the fifth set. | Amarillo Mullen

This was just the third game this season that the Huskers went five sets. | Amarillo Mullen

Manaia Ogbechie (14) celebrates a block. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) tallied 15 kills in her final game as a Husker. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson consoles Rebekah Allick (5) after Nebraska's season came to an end. | Amarillo Mullen

