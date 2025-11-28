Texas A&M vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
There’s nothing like an in-state SEC football rivalry, and fans will get just that at Daryl K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium ahead of the weekend. No. 3 Texas A&M is set to face No. 16 Texas as a 2.5-point favorite. The Aggies remain one of the FBS’s three unbeaten teams and could be tested in this matchup.
The Aggies haven’t been untested this year, as they’ve won by three points or less on three occasions in 2025. Their latest challenge came in a one-point victory against South Carolina. Marcel Reed is enjoying a breakout year and will go head to head with a Longhorns team led by former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Arch Manning. Can Texas rise to the occasion during its up-and-down season to pull off a major upset?
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Texas A&M vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-108)
- Texas: +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -130
- Texas: +110
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Daryl K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Texas A&M: 11-0
- Texas: 8-3
Texas A&M vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Marcel Reed: Reed didn’t have to do too much in his team’s recent win over Samford, but three of his 10 completions were converted for touchdowns. Only Diego Pavia can top his mark of 25 touchdown passes in the SEC so far this season and he can contribute with his legs as well. Playing on the road in Texas won’t be easy, though.
Texas
Arch Manning: Manning is fresh off his best performance of the season. He threw for 389 yards and four scores alongside one rushing touchdown against Arkansas over the weekend. He’s now up to 23 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns this season. Now he’ll have to carry over some momentum from his last outing into this matchup against a much better defense.
Texas A&M vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
The Aggies have had their fair share of close calls, but they’re undefeated because of how well they’ve played through adversity this season. Texas A&M is 3-0 straight up and against the spread against ranked teams on the road this season.
Texas is 2-2 against ranked opponents but is 0-2 straight up and against the spread against teams ranked inside the top five. The Longhorns were minor underdogs against No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Georgia and lost both matchups by at least seven points.
We’ve seen who these teams are all year. While The Aggies might not cover, they have the grit to win in enemy territory again.
PICK: Texas A&M moneyline (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.