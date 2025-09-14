Gallery: Huskers Sweep Lopes with Atypical Starting Lineup

Top-ranked Nebraska volleyball swept Grand Canyon 25-12, 25-23, 25-18 Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, improving to 8-0 for just the third time in 13 years. Teraya Sigler led with a career-high 14 kills and 11 digs, while freshman Manaia Ogbechie added 10 kills on .529 hitting. Campbell Flynn recorded 37 assists, and Rebekah Allick and Virginia Adriano each had eight kills. Nebraska hit .364 and held GCU (6-2) to .105, nearly doubling the Lopes in kills, 50-26, to secure the sweep.
