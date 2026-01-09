Larson Announces Her Retirement From Professional Volleyball

Jordan Larson practiced reading the statement 10 times, but the moment still got to her.

Larson choked up with emotion as she read a prepared statement announcing her retirement from professional volleyball on Friday morning. She will finish the year with LOVB Nebraska, her 18th year playing professional volleyball since winning three All-American Awards at Nebraska and the 2006 national championship.

“This season isn’t about an ending, it’s about celebrating all that made the journey possible,” Larson said. “After this year, I’ll be stepping away from competitive volleyball, and rather than making this the finish line, I want to spend this season honoring the people, places and moments that shape it all.”

During her two-minute speech, Larson thanked her teammates, coaches and friends who have been with her and challenged her during her journey.

Jordan Larson gets emotional while reading her retirement announcement from her phone on Friday morning while sitting next to LOVB Nebraska President of Business Operations Kirsten Bernthal Booth. | Lincoln Arneal

She ends her career as one of the most decorated women’s volleyball players in the game. She earned four Olympic medals, including the gold at the Tokyo 2020 (where she was named the tournament MVP and top outside hitter), won gold medals at the FIVB World Championships (2014), Volleyball Nations League (2018, 2019, 2021), and the Club World Championship (2015, 2016).

Over her 18-year career, Larson has played for clubs in Russia, Türkiye, China, and Italy, winning numerous individual and team honors, including two CEV Championship League titles. The last two years have been spent with League One in Nebraska. She said she is still getting used to inviting friends and family to her home matches.

Larson said that as she’s gotten older, she’s become more at peace with stepping away. She said over the last few years, she has been living on house money after returning to the United States to finish her playing career.

From Nebraska gyms to the biggest stages in the world 💚



2026 will be Jordan Larson’s last season as a professional player.



Thank you for carrying home with you, everywhere you went. We can't wait to honor you and your legacy all season long.#StateofLegends pic.twitter.com/c33sOwi9SE — LOVB Nebraska Volleyball (@lovbneb) January 9, 2026

“I don’t know if anyone’s ever done this before, but I’m curious to see, just emotionally, how the season goes,” she said. “How I choose to leave, and this is getting a little outside my comfort zone, it’s not something that I would probably do. But it seems like the time to celebrate what volleyball is doing and the state, and how we can continue to grow the sport.”

Larson isn’t done with volleyball or LOVB Nebraska. She became a co-owner of the franchise in the fall, setting up her path to remain involved with the team in a different role.

Larson, who grew up in Hooper, Neb., played club volleyball for Premier Nebraska. She made her announcement in a room sitting adjacent to the club’s new practice facility, which opened last fall. She said that while it’s a full-circle moment, she doesn’t know if it will ever resonate with her.

“Maybe 10 years from now, it’s going to really hit me,” she said. “It’s hard to put into words something that I don’t know. I never would have, like she had said, like, never would have fathomed that my life has taken where it’s gone or led to what it has because I was just a little kid thinking that, ‘Oh yeah, I want to play in college and be an Olympian.’”

Nebraska Alumni Jordan Larson and Kelly (Hunter) Natter celebrate an ace by Larson during the fourth set of the Alumni Match. Larson earned three All-American awards and a national championship with the Huskers in 2006. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

LOVB Nebraska President of Business Operations Kirsten Bernthal Booth sat next to Larson during the announcement and reflected on the journey she has seen over the last 20 years. She first watched Larson play for Logan View, unleashing her powerful jump serve on high school opponents, and said that watching her play as a 39-year-old remains quite impressive.

“When we throw out the word GOAT, I think we are truly looking at the best volleyball player to ever play in our country on the female side,” Berthnal Booth said. “We’re excited for this season and what LOVB Nebraska and what Jordan’s going to do, but also she’s co-owner of our franchise here, so she will stay still figuring out what that journey is going to look like, but stay a part of things, and we’re really excited about that.”

In addition to Larson’s retirement, Bernthal Booth announced the creation of the Kae Community Award, which is named after her mother. The award will recognize six individuals who go “above and beyond to support another’s volleyball journey, and through their actions, have made a lasting difference in the lives of others.”

The press conference closed with a question from LOVB Nebraska outside hitter Jaali Winters, who asked Larson if she wants her teammates to treat her any differently during her farewell tour.

“I want you to be exactly who you are,” she said. “I’m so grateful. Just keep being you.”

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.