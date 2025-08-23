Gallery: Huskers Take Game One of AVCA First Serve in Front of a Sold Out PBA Crowd
Huskers open season with 3-1 win over Pitt.
Top-ranked Nebraska kicked off the Dani Busboom Kelly era with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Pittsburgh Friday night at a sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena in the AVCA First Serve. Harper Murray led the Huskers with 15 kills, while Andi Jackson added 10 kills, eight blocks and a .348 hitting percentage to earn MVP honors. Nebraska hit .224 and out-blocked Pitt 15-8, holding the Panthers to .111 despite 21 kills from reigning national player of the year Olivia Babcock. After rallying late to take the first set 25-22 and cruising 25-11 in the second, the Huskers dropped the third 25-20 before closing out the match 25-23 with a triple block.
