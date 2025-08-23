All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Take Game One of AVCA First Serve in Front of a Sold Out PBA Crowd

Huskers open season with 3-1 win over Pitt.

Amarillo Mullen

Top-ranked Nebraska kicked off the Dani Busboom Kelly era with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Pittsburgh Friday night at a sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena in the AVCA First Serve. Harper Murray led the Huskers with 15 kills, while Andi Jackson added 10 kills, eight blocks and a .348 hitting percentage to earn MVP honors. Nebraska hit .224 and out-blocked Pitt 15-8, holding the Panthers to .111 despite 21 kills from reigning national player of the year Olivia Babcock. After rallying late to take the first set 25-22 and cruising 25-11 in the second, the Huskers dropped the third 25-20 before closing out the match 25-23 with a triple block.

The Huskers met with the Pittsburgh Panthers to open the 2025 season at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time.
Andi Jackson (left) and Bergen Reilly (right) go up for a block in the first set.
Taylor Landfair sends a serve.
Laney Choboy (6) goes to the floor to receive a Pitt serve.
The Huskers meet during a timeout with new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
Teraya Sigler celebrates a Husker point in the second set.
Laney Choboy (left) and Taylor Landfair (right) celebrate Landfair's kill.
Rebekah Allick celebrates a block.
Bergen Reilly tallied 40 assists against the Panthers.
Virginia Adriano sends a kill.
Rebekah Allick (5) high fives Taylor Landfair (12).
Campbell Flynn delivers a serve at the end of the second set.
The Huskers hug after a point late in set two.
Laney Choboy serves in the third set.
Rebekah Allick had nine kills to open the season.
The Huskers celebrate Bergen Reilly's (2) ace.
The Huskers celebrate a point late in the match.
Olivia Mauch (10) celebrates her ace in the fourth set.
Bergen Reilly (left), Andi Jackson (middle) and Taylor Landfair (right) go up for a block for match point.
The Huskers celebrate their first win of the season.
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

