Gallery: Nebraska Makes Easy Work of No. 16 Kansas in Regional Semifinal

The top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued its dominant postseason run on Friday night, advancing to the NCAA Regional Finals with a convincing straight-set victory over No. 16 Kansas at John Cook Arena inside the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Playing in front of a crowd of 8,800, the Huskers overwhelmed the Jayhawks 25-12, 25-11, 25-12, delivering a performance that left little doubt about their championship credentials.

Nebraska improved to 33-0 on the season with the sweep and controlled the match from the opening serve to the final point. The Huskers never trailed in any of the three sets and consistently dictated the tempo on both sides of the net. Offensively, Nebraska was highly efficient, hitting .450 overall, its third-highest attack percentage of the season. At the same time, the Husker defense suffocated Kansas, holding the Jayhawks to a season-low .029 hitting percentage and limiting them to very few clean scoring opportunities.

The statistical margins reflected Nebraska’s complete dominance. The Huskers out-blocked Kansas 10-1 and out-dug the Jayhawks 48-30, showcasing a balanced effort that combined strong net play with relentless back-row defense. Nebraska also won the battle from the service line, recording six service aces while committing just three errors. Kansas, by contrast, managed only one ace and six service errors, further tilting momentum in Nebraska’s favor throughout the match.

Nebraska’s middle blockers were particularly effective, playing a pivotal role in the Huskers’ offensive and defensive success. Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson and Manaia Ogbechie combined for 21 kills on 28 swings without committing an error, resulting in an impressive .750 hitting percentage. The trio also contributed eight total blocks, repeatedly shutting down Kansas attackers and forcing the Jayhawks into difficult offensive situations.

Allick delivered a flawless performance, tallying nine kills on nine attempts for a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage while adding three blocks. Jackson matched Allick with nine kills of her own, hitting .600 and leading the team with five blocks. Ogbechie provided a strong presence in the third set, recording three kills on four swings to help Nebraska close out the match.

Outside the middle, Harper Murray contributed seven kills and led all players with 10 digs, underscoring her all-around impact. Setter Bergen Reilly directed the offense efficiently, finishing with 30 assists as Nebraska spread the ball effectively and kept the Kansas defense off balance. Olivia Mauch added a spark from the service line, posting a season-high three aces. Kansas was led by three players who each recorded six kills, but the Jayhawks struggled to find consistency against Nebraska’s blocking and defensive schemes.

Nebraska set the tone early in the opening set, racing out to a 4-0 lead behind Allick’s offense and multiple blocks by Jackson. A 6-0 run extended the advantage to 10-1, with Mauch serving two aces during the surge. The Huskers continued to build separation, using a combination of efficient attacking and strong blocking to take a commanding 18-7 lead. Allick remained unstoppable at the net, and Nebraska cruised to a 25-12 victory in the first set.

The second set followed a similar script. After Kansas briefly pulled within two points, Nebraska responded with a decisive 5-0 run sparked by Murray and Allick. The Huskers extended the lead to double digits and closed out the set 25-11 on a service ace, further asserting control over the match.

In the third set, Nebraska showed no signs of letting up. Balanced scoring and steady defense helped the Huskers build an early cushion, and a late run pushed the lead to 20-9. Nebraska finished the sweep with another 25-12 win, securing its place in the NCAA Regional Finals.

Rebekah Allick smiles during warmups prior to Nebraska's regional semifinal game against Kansas. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson gets a kill early in set one. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray (27) and Andi Jackson (15) block a Kansas kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Harper Murray tallied seven kills against Kansas. | Amarillo Mullen

Laney Choboy readies for a serve. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson (15) celebrates a block. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate an ace from Olivia Mauch (10). | am

Rebekah Allick (5) hit a perfect 1.000 against the Jayhawks with nine kills on nine swings. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) smiles after a kill in the first set. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick (5) gets a kill on an overpass early in set two. | Amarillo Mullen

The Huskers celebrate winning set two, 25-11. | Amarillo Mullen

Laney Choboy passes the ball. | Amarillo Mullen

Andi Jackson (15) had nine kills of her own with five block. | Amarillo Mullen

Taylor Landfair (12) celebrates a kill in set three. | Amarillo Mullen

Teraya Sigler (left) hugs Olivia Mauch (right) after Mauch's pancake ti save the rally. | Amarillo Mullen

Manaia Ogbechie (14) gets a block late in set three. | Amarillo Mullen