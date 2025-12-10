Nebraska Huskers Dominate All-Region Volleyball Honors

Nebraska is once again taking the collegiate volleyball world by storm, entering the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. So it’s no surprise the Huskers dominated some of the sport’s top honors announced on Tuesday.

AVCA West All-Region Team

Bergen Reilly

Bergen Reilly sets the ball to a slide attack. | Amarillo Mullen

Junior setter Bergen Reilly showcased Nebraska’s excellence on multiple levels. She was one of five Huskers named to the AVCA West All-Region Team, which is an impressive accomplishment on its own. This marks her third straight year earning All-Region recognition, and she has continued her high-level play this season. Thanks in part to Reilly’s elite setting, Nebraska is on track to break the single-season school record with a .353 team hitting percentage. That mark leads the nation and is the best posted by any Big Ten team since Penn State in 2009.

This set is ridiculous. Happened in Nebraska's season opener in August. Turned out to be a sign of what was to come during Bergen Reilly's junior campaign.



She's the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year & Setter of the Year. #Huskers @BergenReilly @1011_News pic.twitter.com/8EJTVkwMji — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 3, 2025

Reilly’s standout season did not end there. She was also named the AVCA West Region Player of the Year, becoming the fourth Husker and the third in a row to earn the honor, joining Kelly Hunter (2017), Merritt Beason (2023) and Lexi Rodriguez (2024). She continues to collect accolades this season as the 2025 Big Ten Setter of the Year and a First-Team All-Big Ten selection. She also earned the 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year, the first time she has received that award.

Rebekah Allick

Rebekah Allick (5) celebrates a Husker point in set two. | Amarillo Mullen

Senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick is putting together one of the strongest seasons of her Husker career. She continues to be a reliable presence on both sides of the net, contributing efficient offense while anchoring Nebraska’s front-row defense. Her play earned her All-Big Ten First Team honors for the first time, a deserved recognition after years of consistent contributions.

Allick has also climbed into rare company in the program’s rally-scoring era. With 536 career blocks, she now ranks fifth all-time at Nebraska, a mark that also places her fifth among active Division I players. Her presence at the net has been a integral part of Nebraska’s identity this season, and she continues to rise to the moment when it matters most.

Laney Choboy

Laney Choboy receives a Michigan serve. | Amarillo Mullen

Junior libero Laney Choboy has been the steady heartbeat of Nebraska’s backcourt all season. She’s the one holding things down defensively, reading attacks and keeping rallies alive with the kind of confidence and toughness every championship team needs. Her efforts earned her a spot on the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Relive all of Laney Choboy's great saves on this play 🤯



📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/6rI7zxaMjR — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) November 7, 2025

Choboy has already totaled 276 digs on the year and counting, a testament to just how reliable she is in big moments. She’s delivered several standout performances, including a career-best 20 digs against Illinois and another strong night with 15 at Minnesota. When the Huskers need a spark on defense, she’s almost always the one providing it.

Andi Jackson

Andi Jackson (15) gets a kill on the slide. | Amarillo Mullen

Junior middle blocker Andi Jackson has been one of Nebraska’s most consistent and explosive attackers this season. She continues to elevate her game year after year, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors for the second consecutive season.

Jackson has also established herself as one of the most efficient hitters in the country. Her hitting percentage not only leads the nation but also stands as the best single-season mark in Nebraska volleyball history. Combined with her reliable performance at the net defensively, Jackson has become a foundational piece of the Huskers’ success.

Harper Murray

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) attacks against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the third set. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Junior outside hitter Harper Murray has emerged as one of Nebraska’s top offensive threats this season, setting career highs with 3.51 kills per set and a .299 hitting percentage. Her strong play earned her All-Big Ten First Team honors for the first time.

Murray contributes in every phase of the game. She averages 2.14 digs per set, leads the team with 30 aces, and adds 58 blocks, giving her a team-leading 4.16 points per set. Her all-around skill and steady production make her a key piece of the Huskers’ success.

Honorable Mention

Virginia Adriano

Virginia Adriano (9) starts the match with a kill. | Amarillo Mullen

Freshman opposite hitter Virginia Adriano is already giving a glimpse of Nebraska’s future, earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in her debut season. Originally from Turin, Italy, Adriano has quickly made an impact on both sides of the net, averaging 2.20 kills per set with a .284 hitting percentage, along with 0.66 blocks per set and 14 service aces.

You can hear the force when Virginia Adriano makes contact with the. ball 😳



📺: Big Ten Network pic.twitter.com/zz1nBAMbVR — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) September 7, 2025

She has risen to the occasion in conference matches as well, contributing 2.34 kills per set with a .318 hitting percentage. Beyond her on-court contributions, Adriano’s presence shows the growing opportunities for international athletes in college volleyball, opening doors for future players from around the world. Her all-around play and poise as a freshman indicate she will be a major contributor for the Huskers for years to come.

Taylor Landfair

Taylor Landfair collected seven kills of her own in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. | Amarillo Mullen

Senior outside hitter Taylor Landfair has been a key player for Nebraska this season, hitting a career-best .316 and averaging 2.09 kills per set, which earned her All-Big Ten Second Team honors.

Landfair’s impact goes beyond this season. She was a 2022 AVCA All-American and has appeared in the most career matches of any active Division I player, with 151 contests. She also ranks 20th among active Division I players with 1,517 career kills, reflecting her consistency and durability throughout her Husker career.

Head Coach

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The players can only go as far as their head coach allows, and Nebraska head coach Kelly Busboom has given them every opportunity to flourish. Busboom was honored as the AVCA West Region Coach of the Year.

In her first year at the helm, Busboom led the Huskers to a perfect 30-0 regular-season record, including a 20-0 mark in Big Ten competition. Her debut earned her AVCA West Region Coach of the Year honors and the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, making her the first coach in program history to capture a conference title in their inaugural season.

Given the dedication and performance of these players, it was clear that Busboom was the coach most deserving of such recognition.

These awards and honors are well-earned, but they also tell a bigger story. The Huskers extended their win streak to 32 with a sweep of Kansas State on Saturday, Dec. 6, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, remaining undefeated. This team is full of talented players who understand what it takes to win.

Week after week, they perform at the highest level, delivering a masterclass in volleyball and making a definitive statement in the collegiate game. Many of these athletes are on their way to becoming Nebraska volleyball legends, leaving a lasting mark on the program.

