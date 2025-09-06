How Starck's Decision to Step Away From Penn State Impacts Nebraska's Big Ten, National Title Chase
While Nebraska was taking care of business against Wright State, news out of State College, Pennsylvania, might have a profound impact on the rest of the Huskers’ season and title hopes.
Not only did the defending national champions, Penn State, suffer their third straight loss, but sophomore setter Izzy Starck announced on social media that she was leaving the team for the remainder of the season to focus on her mental health.
The reigning AVCA National Freshman of the Year posted a statement on her Instagram account just as the Nittany Lions’ match against Kentucky was starting Friday night.
While the first concern is for Starck’s mental health and hoping she receives the support she needs, the news has massive implications for the Huskers’ quest for their third straight Big Ten championship and their attempt to win their first title since 2017.
The announcement doesn’t remove Penn State from the Big Ten title race discussion. Still, given the early-season returns, it will be more challenging for the Nittany Lions, potentially opening the door for other teams like Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.
Even without Starck, Penn State still should be a good Big Ten team, as opposite Kennedy Martin is one of the best attackers in the nation. In addition, Grimes was the only libero selected to the Big Ten preseason all-conference team. The Nittany Lions have struggled with consistency so far, as outside hitters Emmi Sellman and Jurevicious are hitting below .150 this season. Additionally, middle blockers Maggie Mendelson and Jordan Hopp are both averaging fewer than two kills per set.
Starck was one of the best setters in the country, and Penn State was picked to finish second behind NU in the Big Ten by the league coaches before the season started. The Nittany Lions also started the year ranked No. 2, again only trailing the Huskers, and earned 21 first-place votes.
Last year, Starck was the offensive centerpiece during the Nittany Lions’ national championship run. She was a second-team AVCA All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection, so replacing her will not be easy. She amassed 170 assists in four matches this year. The Nittany Lions started strong with a sweep over Creighton before going the distance against Kansas. Penn State, but has now lost three matches in a row.
In her place, Addie Lyon started at setter for the Nittany Lions against Kentucky. The 5-foot-9 graduate student tallied 36 assists as PSU finished with a .240 hitting percentage. Lyon spent her first two years at Missouri, only playing one year, before transferring to Saint Louis. She started 21 matches for the Billikins over the past two years, averaging 5.60 assists per set.
Looking ahead, Penn State has five more nonconference matches left before beginning Big Ten play. While ninth-ranked Pittsburgh will be a tough challenge, the rest of the matches should allow the Nittany Lions to find their offensive identity.
Looming in less than a month is another Friday night showdown when the Huskers go to State College for a game that will be broadcast on FOX. The meeting will be a rematch of the national semifinal from last year. Still, the Nittany Lions will look almost entirely different as they will have only one starter playing the same position from last season — libero Gillian Grimes. (Another starter, Caroline Jurevicius, has changed positions.)
Meanwhile, Nebraska appears to have picked up where they left off a year ago, with three wins over Top-10 competition this year. All-American Harper Murray has raised her game to another level, and a group of seven newcomers has injected more competition into an already challenging practice gym.
Starck could be eligible for a medical hardship if she misses the rest of the season. The NCAA revised its hardship rules several years ago to include mental health issues, in addition to physical injuries. To regain a season of eligibility, she would need to have documented evidence from a licensed mental health professional of her condition.
