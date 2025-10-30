How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. No. 11 Wisconsin, Oregon with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channels
The No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball team has been a buzzsaw through the Big Ten so far in 2025, but the top-ranked Huskers may be in for their toughest conference challenge this weekend.
In what is arguably college volleyball's fiercest rivalry of the last decade, Nebraska hits the road to face No. 11 Wisconsin at UW Fieldhouse in what will be the only matchup between the sport's iconic bluebloods. Devastated by the departure of a class that led UW to nearly 60 wins in two years, plus the injury of its All-American setter, the Badgers enter Friday's Halloween clash needing a spark and will look to avoid losing its fifth match in the last six contests against the Huskers.
Two days later, Nebraska comes back to Lincoln to face a newly renovated Oregon program that changed coaches over the offseason and returned only one player from its 2024 roster. A friendly schedule has certainly played its part in the Huskers' 34-set winning streak, but NU's domination hasn't been seen for some time, which makes this challenging weekend even more intriguing.
Here's all you need to know as Nebraska enters its house of horrors on Halloween in Madison before taking on the Ducks in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (20-0, 10-0 B1G) vs. No. 11 Wisconsin (15-3, 8-2 B1G)
- When: Saturday, October 31
- Where: UW Field House, Madison, Wisconsin
- Time: 8 p.m. CDT
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 11 Wisconsin Scout
Head Coach
Kelly Sheffield | 13th season at Wisconsin; 25th as HC | 335-71 (.825) at Wisconsin; 608-183 (.769) Career Record | 2021 National Champion, 2x NCAA Runner-Up, 2x Final Fours, 5x Regional Finals, 20x NCAA Tournament App. | 5x B1G Titles, 4x A-10 Titles, 3x America East Titles | 3x B1G Coach OTY, Volleyball Mag Coach OTY (2013), 6x AVCA Northeast Region Coach OTY, 3x A-10 Coach OTY, 2x America East Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Dayton and Albany | Previous assistant at Clemson, Virginia and Houston.
2024 Finish
L, 0-3 vs. No. 1 Nebraska in NCAA Regional Final.
2024 Record & Awards
26-7 (17-3 B1G, 3rd) | All-Americans: 1x First Team, 1x Third Team | North Region Player & Freshman OTY | All-Region: 4x First Team, 2x Honorable Mention | B1G Player OTY | All-B1G: 2x First Team, 3x Second Team, 2x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 23-14-1 (Dec. 15, 2024, NCAA Regional Final last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Returning Production
Points: 31% | Kills: 27% | Service Aces: 34% | Blocks: 46% | Assists: 87% | Digs: 43%
Key Returners
- Charlie Fuerbringer | S | Soph. | Former top recruit that stepped in to become a third-team All-American as a true freshman in 2024; hasn't played since suffering an elbow injury against Michigan on Oct. 5.
- Una Vajagic | OH | R-Soph. | Serbian outside hitter who's second on the Badgers in points (181.5) in her first playing season after redshirting in 2024.
- Carter Booth | MB | Sr. | Three-time All-Big Ten selection that's hitting .399 with 2.55 points per set and a team-leading 80 blocks in her final college season.
Key Depatures
- Sarah Franklin | OH | Graduated | 2023 National Player of the Year and back-to-back AVCA First Team All-American selections to end career; will go down as one of the best college volleyball players in recent memory .
- Anna Smrek | MB / RS | Graduated | 6-foot-9 All-American that finished her Wisconsin career with a .353 hitting percentage on nearly 2,000 swings while leading the Badgers to their first National Championship in 2021.
- Devyn Robinson | MB/RS | Graduated | Two-time All-American who was a key part in a core that led the Badgers to a national title, two runner-ups, and two Final Four showings in six seasons.
- CC Crawford | MB | Graduated | A defensive maestro at the net that averaged 1.2 blocks per set (232 total) in her two seasons in Madison after transferring from Kansas.
- Julia Orzol | OH/L | Graduated | Team captain who became a Swiss Army knife for Sheffield and the Badgers by being able to play outside hitter and libero across her four seasons.
- Gulce Guctekin | L | Transfer (Tennessee) | Took her talents to Knoxville to become the Volunteers' starting libero after being bumped back to defensive specialist for freshman Lola Schumacher in 2024.
- Lola Schumacher | L | Transfer (UCLA) | A surprising departure from Wisconsin, the Indiana native transferred to UCLA after one season with the Badgers, where she was the team's starting libero and an All-Big Ten Freshman Team pick.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Mimi Colyer | OH | Sr. | Three-time All-American transfer from Oregon that's taken over the mantel left behind by Sarah Franklin as Wisconsin's top attacker; averaging 5.84 points per set and hitting over .300.
- Alicia Andrew | MB | R-Sr. | Joined Wisconsin after four seasons at Baylor; slots behind Booth as the second middle blocker for the Badgers with the Washington native compiling 136 points (fourth on team) and 76 blocks (second).
- Madison Quest | OH | Fr | Has played in 17 of 18 matches so far in her freshman season with 85.5 points and ranks fourth on the Badgers with 24 blocks.
- Grace Egan | OH | R-Soph | 6-foot-1 outside hitter that transferred after spending her first two college seasons at Ohio State; contributor off the bench for Wisconsin her first season as a Badger.
- Grace Lopez | OPP | Jr. | Two-time AVCA Honorable Mention who suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp after transferring from Miami.
- Addy Horner | S/RS | Fr. | Top setter prospect out of Illinois that was thrust into action after Fuerbringer's injury in early October.
- Kristen Simon | L/DS | Fr. | Top 30 national recruit that's averaged 3.67 digs per set in her first season starting at libero.
Outlook
A changing of the guard was always in the cards for the Wisconsin volleyball program and head coach Kelly Sheffield in the 2025 offseason. Program stalwarts such as Player of the Year Sarah Franklin, Anna Smrek, Devyn Robinson, Julia Orzol, and CC Crawford all graduated after leading the Badgers to a 56-11 mark over the past two seasons together, while some were key players in Wisconsin's first-ever national title in 2021.
Wisconsin was also tasked with rebuilding the libero room after the transfers of three-year contributor Gulce Guctekin (Tennessee) and All-Big Ten Freshman pick Lola Schumacher (UCLA). With nine total departures — including five starters — Sheffield and his staff had their work cut out for them.
Fortunately, the program was able to attract one of the country's best hauls in the offseason through the portal, plus the stellar high school recruiting that keeps the floor so high in Madison's volleyball juggernaut. Oregon transfer and All-American Mimi Colyer was the best addition, slotting in to continue her reign as one of the Big Ten's top hitters with 5.2 kills per set, which ranks second is one of only two players with that mark above — the other being Penn State's Kennedy Martin.
Coming off her redshirt season, Serbian sophomore Una Vajagic has emerged as the second primary option with 181.5 points, but that's 163 behind Colyer. Miami right-side transfer Grace Lopez was brought in to balance the attack, but a season-ending injury during fall camp got her Badger career off to a sour start. All-Conference middle blocker Carter Booth returned for her final season, and she's joined by graduate transfer Alicia Andrew, who's nearly matched her teammate with 76 blocks, which is only four behind Booth. Following the transfer of Schumacher, Wisconsin went with another true freshman in top-30 recruit Kristen Simon, who owns a 3.67 digs per set mark through 57 sets.
The biggest storyline following the program this season is setter Charlie Fuerbringer. A third-team All-American as a true freshman, Fuerbringer upped her game through 12 matches of 2025 with 11.23 assists per set, but a fluke elbow injury suffered against Michigan on Oct. 5 has kept her out of action since, with Sheffield not expecting her back for a while. Ranked as Illinois' top setter recruit in 2025, true freshman Addy Horner has stepped up and has averaged 7.08 assists per set in Fuerbringer's absence.
It's obviously a massive injury for the Badgers, who have lost two of their three matches on the season since Fuerbringer's injury. Wisconsin was able to sweep Schumacher and No. 23 UCLA at home, but UW is 4-2 since Oct. 5.
With the Badgers short-handed, Friday's Halloween battle won't be a true representation of what will be the first and only matchup between the two programs during the 2025 regular season. Nebraska has slipped the script in this rivalry, winning four of the last matches against the Badgers after infamously losing 10 straight versus Wisconsin from 2017 to 2023.
Nebraska will be going for history as well, attempting to start a multi-match winning streak inside the UW Fieldhouse for the first time since winning three straight when first joining the Big Ten (2011-2013). Playing on the road against the Badgers has always been tough, and I don't expect this to be different, but with Fuerbringer out, this will likely be the least daunting Wisconsin team NU has faced in over half a decade. Plus, the Huskers will be motivated to extend their 34-set winning streak in front of the Badger faithful. Give me Nebraska in a sweep.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (20-0, 10-0 B1G) vs. Oregon (13-7, 0-2 B1G)
- When: Sunday, November 2
- Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 1 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Oregon Scout
Head Coach
Trent Kersten | 1st season at Oregon; 6th as HC | 13-7 (.650) at Oregon; 105-47 (.691) Career record | 1x NCAA Tournament App. | 1x WCC Title (2024) | WCC Coach OTY (2024) | Previous head coach at Loyola Marymount and San Jose State | Previous assistant at TCU and USA Volleyball,
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
24-8 (14-6 B1G, 5th) | AVCA All-Americans: 1x Second Team, 1x Third Team, 1x Honorable Mention | Northwest Region Player OTY | All-Northwest Region: 5x First Team, 1x Honorable Mention | All-Big Ten: 2x First Team, 1x Second Team, 1x All-Freshman.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 7-3 (Nov. 7, 2024 last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Returning Production
Points: 1% | Kills: 0% | Service Aces: 11% | Blocks: 0% | Assists: Less than 1% | Digs: 2%
Key Returners
- Maya De Los Reyes | L/DS | Sr. | Only returner from Oregon's 15-person 2024 roster that stayed in Eugene following Matt Ulmer's departure to take over Kansas.
Key Departures
- Mimi Colyer | OH | Transfer (Wisconsin) | Three-time All-American who was swayed by the Badgers instead of following Ulmer to the Jayhawks in Lawrence.
- Michelle Ohwobete | OH | Graduated | Former Big West Player of the Year from UCSB who was second on the team in points (389.5) behind Colyer and put up a team-leading 49 aces in 2024.
- Onye Ofoegbu | MB | Graduated | 6-foot-3 middle blocker that averaged over two kills per set with a team-high 148 blocks as a senior.
- Noemie Glover | OPP | Transfer (Arizona State) | Starting opposite for the Ducks last season, where she recorded 2.74 points per set and 104 blocks (third on team) as a true sophomore.
- Colby Neal | MB | Transfer (Arizona State) | Another Duck turned Sun Devil, the California native hit .300 in 2024 and was one of three players to produce over 100 blocks.
- Cristin Cline | S | Transfer (Kansas) | Prized setter that averaged 10.26 assists and 1.96 digs per set with 23 aces in her redshirt freshman season before following Ulmer to Kansas.
- MacKenzie Morris | L | Graduated | 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team pick at Kansas State who averaged 3.39 digs a set in her lone season as the starting libero for Oregon.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Valentina Vaulet | OPP/OH | Jr | Oregon's biggest addition through the portal and leads the team in points (310.5), kills (259), and is second in aces (31) after two seasons at Michigan.
- Alanah Clemente | OH | Fr | True freshman from Santa Clarita, California, that's put up 291.5 points (second on team) with a team-high 32 aces and 43 blocks in her debut season.
- Iva Šucurovic | MB | Soph | Serbian National Team member who has experience in international pro leagues; top ten in the conference with 91 blocks and is third on Oregon with 181 points.
- Sophia Meyers | OH | Gr. | Followed Kersten from LMU, where she amassed 1,250 kills, 1,015 digs, and 141 aces as a three-time all-conference selection, including a spot on the All-WCC and All-Big Sky First Team.
- Maria Tabacuks | OH | Fr | 6-foot-4 true freshman that's played for the German National Team and spent three seasons with Volero Le Cannet — one of the top teams in the French Championship League.
- Ksenija Tomic | OH | Fr | Another Serbian National Team member who joins Oregon with four years of eligibility after playing on the national stage for her home country.
- Holley McFadden | MB | Fr | A Washington native who's second on the Ducks in blocks (56) in her true freshman season.
- Natalie Fukumoto | L | Fr | All-State libero from Hawaii who's averaging 2.19 digs per set in her first season as the team's starting libero.
- Cora Taylor | S | Sr | Starting setter for the Ducks with 8.27 assists per set; totaled over 3,000 assists, 719 digs, 175 kills, 141 blocks, and 82 aces across three seasons at Butler before coming to Eugene.
Outlook
More so than Wisconsin, Oregon had to hit the reset button over the offseason following the departure of head coach Matt Ulmer, who took the job at Kansas after the retirement of legendary head coach Ray Bechard.
Combined with graduation and transfers, 14 of the 15 players from the 2024 Ducks roster left the program, with libero and defensive specialist Maya De Los Reyes as the lone holdover. All-Americans Mimi Colyer (Wisconsin) and Onye Ofoegbu (Graduated) left massive holes alongside top recruit and setter Cristin Cline, who followed Ulmer to Lawrence.
The only bright side being that the new head coach could truly build the roster in their image, which is what happened for Trent Kersten. The former UCLA men's volleyball player came to Eugene after leading San Jose State for three seasons (2020-2022) and Loyola Marymount for two seasons (2023-2024), which concluded with an NCAA Tournament berth and first-round win in 2024. Graduate outside hitter Sophia Meyers and sophomore opposite Marlee Arrington were the only two who followed Kersten, setting the stage for new influxes both in recruiting and the transfer portal.
Kersten and his staff focused on youth in their approach, with only three of the 15 players on the roster having at least two seasons of eligibility (2025 included) remaining. The most impactful addition has been Michigan transfer Valentina Vaulet, who can switch between outside hitter and opposite. She's the team leader in points (310.5), kills (259), and is second with 31 aces. True freshman opposite Alanah Clemente has quickly become a building block for the future with 291.5 points through her first 20 career collegiate matches.
Only a sophomore, Serbian Iva Šucurovic is top ten in the Big Ten in blocks (91) while hitting .409 on the season with 1.64 kills per set following a summer where she played for the National Team. True freshman and Washington native Holley McFadden is second with 55 blocks, while Hawaii freshman Natalie Fukumoto leads the team in digs (162) and digs per set (2.19) as the starting libero. Kersten wanted a veteran setter, however, so he grabbed Cora Taylor in the portal, who spent her three previous seasons at Butler and is averaging just over eight assists per set in her first and only season at Oregon.
For as young and new as this team is, an adjustment period was expected, and that was certainly evident in its 0-2 start to the Big Ten as the Ducks were swept by Illinois and lost in five sets to Northwestern. Although they're 4-4 since with wins over Iowa, Ohio State, No. 18 Minnesota, and No. 25 UCLA, while losing to No. 22 USC, Washington, No. 17 Penn State, and No. 12 Wisconsin, which is to be expected.
If the Huskers come out of the gates slow Sunday afternoon following Friday's 8 p.m. road showdown at Wisconsin, Oregon has the capability to steal a set, but this is still a matchup that heavily favors Nebraska. Give me NU in a sweep to end its toughest conference weekend to date.
