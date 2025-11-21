How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball at No. 17 Indiana with Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
The Big Ten conference — typically the most dominant volleyball conference in the country year after year — once again belongs to the No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball team.
For the second time in the past three years, NU has taken down rival Iowa to lock up the conference title, with the 2025 version being a sweep of the Hawkeyes Thursday night at John Cook Arena as the Huskers clinched at least a share of the Big Ten Championship for the third straight season — a feat not accomplished since 2004-2008. It marks the 37th overall conference title for Nebraska and sixth in the Big Ten.
Andi Jackson hit .571 with 10 kills and three blocks while Harper Murray led NU with 11 kills as the Huskers celebrated their 350th consecutive regular-season sellout. Taylor Landfair surpassed 1,500 career kills as she tallied seven on the night with a .438 clip. Becoming the first team in the country to lock up an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament, Nebraska hits the road to face Indiana with a victory, securing the outright conference championship.
Here's all you need to know as the Huskers face the Hoosiers for the final road match of the regular season.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (27-0, 17-0 B1G) at No. 17 Indiana (22-5, 13-4 B1G)
- When: Saturday, November 22
- Where: Wilkinson Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Indiana Scout
Head Coach
Steve Aird | 8th season at Indiana; 12th as HC | 118-119 (.498) at Indiana; 158-188 (.457) Career Record | Four-Time National Champion as Director of Ops at Penn State | Previous head coach at Maryland | Previous assistant at Penn State, Cincinnati, and Auburn.
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2024 Record & Awards
15-15 (8-12 B1G, T-10th) | Midwest All-Region: 2x First Team | All-B1G: 2x Second Team.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 24-1 (Nov. 16, 2024, last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Key Returners
- Candela Alonso-Corcelles | OH | Sr. | Led the Hoosiers in points last season and is doing so again with 377 made up of 323 kills, 55 blocks, and 21 aces.
- Madi Sell | MB | Sr. | Rotational middle blocker that's collected 47 blocks and 1.22 kills per set through 54 sets played.
- Avry Tatum | OPP | Sr. | Third on IU with 329.5 points while averaging 3.21 kills per set as the team's starting opposite.
- Ella Boersema | MB | Soph. | Part-time middle blocker that's racked up 59 blocks (second on team) in only 42 sets.
Key Departures
- Mady Saris | OH | Graduated | Starting outside hitter that compiled 257.5 points with 2.32 kills per set in her final season of college volleyball.
- Camryn Haworth | S | Graduated | Three-time All-Big Ten performer that averaged 10.10 assists per set with a team-leading 49 aces to finish out her IU career in 2024.
- Ramsey Gary | L | Transfer | Now at Texas after averaging over four digs per set in 2024 as one of the top liberos in the country.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Jaidyn Jager | OH | Fr. | No. 31 overall recruit by Prep Dig and now ranks second on the team in points (367.5) with 3.51 kills and 2.22 digs per set alongside 47 blocks and 21 aces.
- Victoria Gray | MB | Fr. | Another top-100 recruit, the Michigan native leads the team with 89 blocks while adding 1.36 kills per set in her first collegiate season.
- Audrey Jackson | OH/DS | Fr. | Ranked as the No. 142 overall recruit and has come off the bench to be IU's main defensive specialist with 1.96 digs per set.
- Teodora Krickovic | S | Fr. | Standout Serbian freshman that's averaging 10.81 assists per set with 29 aces and 162 digs in her first season in the U.S.
Outlook
Collecting its most wins since 2010, head coach Steve Aird and Indiana are enjoying one of the best seasons in program history as IU enters the weekend with a 21-5 record and a fourth-place standing in the Big Ten. Aside from a 21-12 season in 2023, Aird — who's in his eighth season in Bloomington — hasn't recorded a season with a record above .500. But consider this the breakout year, and maybe a trend, for a Hoosier program that's slowly been building up under the former Penn State and Russ Rose assistant.
Despite a strong nucleus of talent returning to IU, the Hoosiers suffered some major losses over the offseason, including the graduation of team leader and two-time All-Big Ten First Team setter Camryn Haworth, who averaged over 10 assists per set last season. Plus, you had starting outside hitter Mady Saris graduate and the high-profile transfer of libero Ramsey Gary to Texas after forming into one of the best littles in the country under Aird — highlighted by a 4.06 digs per set mark in 2024.
But just like how the recruiting class of 2023 was a program-changing moment for NU, the same could eventually be said for the 2025 freshman group for Indiana. Serbian freshman setter has improved on the numbers set by Haworth last season, dishing out 10.81 assists per set with over 20 aces as the team is hitting .289 this season. Victoria Gray leads the team in blocks with 89 and has recorded a .366 hitting percentage. Plus, Jaidyn Jager — a top 50 recruit for IU — has quickly become an elite attacker with 3.51 kills per set to rank second on the team. Throw in DS Audrey Jackson, who's also going to play outside hitter in the years to come, and this is a freshman class that could alter the direction of the Hoosiers.
What makes this team stronger is the returning cast that the freshmen have supported. Candela Alonso-Corcelles returned as the team's kill leader from 2024 and has done so again in 2025 with 323 (3.55 K/S) with 192 digs, 55 blocks, and 21 aces. Avry Tatum continues to terminate at opposite as a returning starter with 3.21 kills per set. Ella Boersema (second on team in blocks) and Madi Sell give IU two more experienced middles to complete a deep group.
This is not the Indiana of old, a program that Nebraska has swept 16 of their last 19 matchups. While this year's Husker squad may be too good, this is a dangerous Hoosiers team that will take advantage of any NU sloppiness. Give me Nebraska, but don't be shocked to see IU take a set, especially as they welcome in the Huskers to a rowdy Wilkinson Hall.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.