Huskers Dominate No. 6 Stanford in Sweep
LINCOLN—Just the second match into the season, Nebraska put on an offensive clinic against a top-10 opponent.
The top-ranked Huskers hit .385 against No. 6 Stanford in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 sweep Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
Junior setter Bergan Reilly was masterful in her distribution with 36 assists to go with four kills, nine digs, and three blocks.
Senior opposite Allie Sczech got her first start at Nebraska and finished with 12 kills with a .400 hitting percentage. Senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick added 11 kills and five blocks as she earned MVP honors from the AVCA. Junior outside hitter Harper Murray chipped in 10 kills at a .308 clip.
The Huskers took over the first set when Andi Jackson stepped to the service line. She sparked a 4-0 run that put NU up 8-4, including a back-row kill from the middle blocker. Stanford got as close as 10-8 before Nebraska pulled away while hitting .520 in the set. Allick and Murray led the charge with four kills each. The Cardinal managed just five kills on 32 swings.
Taylor Landfair put the Huskers up 8-4 in the second set after a personal 3-0 run with two kills and a block with Rebekah Allick. Then senior opposite Allie Sczech, who got her first start as a Husker, put on a show in the set with seven kills.
After a pair of hitting errors to start the third set, NU settled down and eventually took over. Leading 10-7, the Huskers scored six straight points as Allick and Sczech each had two kills in the stretch.
Stanford struggled to find a rhythm on offense and finished with a .094 hitting percentage. Elia Rubin finished with eight kills, but hit just .167.
The Cardinal was flummoxed by the Huskers' defense, which tallied nine blocks. Libero Laney Choboy and defensive specialist Olivia Mauch each recorded 12 digs, while allowing just one ace.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1
- Aug. 24 Nebraska 3, Stanford 0
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb 6 p.m. ESPN+
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
