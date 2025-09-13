Huskers Drop First Set, Rebound to Down No. 22 Utah
LINCOLN—During the first set, the vibes were not great for Nebraska.
The Huskers missed their first serve of the match and fell behind early. They struggled to pass early and slow down Utah’s attack.
However, NU settled down and dominated the second set on its way to a 21-25, 25-8, 25-18, 25-13 victory Friday evening at the Devaney Center.
The Huskers hit .133 in the first set but responded with a .750 clip in the second. NU finished the match with a .303 hitting percentage.
Senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick paced the offense with 13 kills on a .667 hitting percentage to go with seven blocks. Harper Murray and Andi Jackson each recorded nine kills, while Taylor Landfair added eight kills and two aces. Junior setter Bergen Reilly finished with 32 assists and 18 digs.
The Huskers (7-0) got off to an ominous start as Teraya Sigler missed the opening serve of the match. Utah was up 4-1 before NU tied up the set at 8-all. However, the Utes responded by winning five of the next six rallies for a 15-10 advantage. They stretched their lead to 21-13 before the Huskers inserted Allie Sczech into the line. NU got as close as 24-21 before Utah closed out the set. Gibadlo tallied seven kills in the set, and Utah recorded three aces.
Sczech provided a spark to start the second set, recording two kills to help put the Huskers up 3-0. NU never let up as Jackson served a 7-0 run for a 17-5 advantage, and then Landfair served out the set as part of another 7-0 run. The Huskers finished the set with 15 kills on 20 errorless attacks. Utah’s passing forced its offense to scramble as the Utes recorded six kills and eight errors on 25 swings. The eight points scored by Utah (5-2) were a season low for an NU opponent, bettering the 11 points Pittsburgh scored in the second set.
After switching Olivia Mauch to libero, Nebraska grabbed control of the third set with four straight points for a 4-1 lead. The Huskers were up 19-10 when Utah ran off six straight points, which included four NU errors. However, Nebraska responded with a 4-0 run and eventually took the set.
Allick recorded four kills early in the fourth set as NU went up 10-6. After a pair of Utah points, the Huskers scored five points in a row and ran away with the set to clinch their 48th straight home match.
Gibadlo led Utah with 11 kills. The Utes finished with a .063 hitting percentage.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1
- Aug. 24 Nebraska 3, Stanford 0
- Aug. 29 Nebraska 3, Lipscomb 0
- Aug. 31 Nebraska 3, Kentucky 2
- Sept. 5 Nebraska 3, Wright State 0
- Sept. 7 Nebraska 3, California 0
- Sept. 12 Nebraska 3, Utah 1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
