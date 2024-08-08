All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Beat Brazil, Headed to Gold Medal Match

Team USA is one win away from defending their gold medal from Tokyo. Nebraska volleyball's three former players continue to play pivotal roles at the Paris Olympics.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; United States outside hitter Kelsey Robinson (23) and libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) reacts after a play against France in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1.
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; United States outside hitter Kelsey Robinson (23) and libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) reacts after a play against France in a pool A match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Team USA needs just one more win to successfully defend the Gold medal from Tokyo.

With a trio of former Huskers on the squad, the U.S. beat Brazil in the Paris Olympics women's volleyball semifinals Thursday. The match took five sets, with the Americans emerging victorious 3-2: 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-11.

Former Nebraska players Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook got time in different sets, ultimately splitting up when they were on the court at outside hitter. Larson got a kill on .333 hitting while Robinson Cook did not notch a kill or block.

Superstar libero Justine Wong-Orantes tied for the team-high in digs at 10. She also notched a match-high in receptions with 20.

Team USA now awaits the winner of Turkey and Italy. The Gold medal match is Sunday at 6 a.m. CDT.

Watch a replay of the USA-Brazil match on Peacock.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

