Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Beat Brazil, Headed to Gold Medal Match
Team USA needs just one more win to successfully defend the Gold medal from Tokyo.
With a trio of former Huskers on the squad, the U.S. beat Brazil in the Paris Olympics women's volleyball semifinals Thursday. The match took five sets, with the Americans emerging victorious 3-2: 25-23, 18-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-11.
Former Nebraska players Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook got time in different sets, ultimately splitting up when they were on the court at outside hitter. Larson got a kill on .333 hitting while Robinson Cook did not notch a kill or block.
Superstar libero Justine Wong-Orantes tied for the team-high in digs at 10. She also notched a match-high in receptions with 20.
Team USA now awaits the winner of Turkey and Italy. The Gold medal match is Sunday at 6 a.m. CDT.
Watch a replay of the USA-Brazil match on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
