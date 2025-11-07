2026 World Cup Kits: Confirmed and Leaked Jerseys
The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico will be the biggest iteration in the competition’s grand history.
The expansion of the tournament to 48 teams means more competitors, matches and, importantly for kit aficionados, jerseys than ever previously seen at the World Cup.
Nike and adidas continue to dominate the shirt sphere, with releases already coming thick and fast ahead of the tournament, but there are plenty of other manufacturers dressing nations in the fight for world domination.
Here are the latest released jerseys for the 2026 World Cup.
Qualified Nations
Algeria
adidas dropped new home kits for their World Cup participants on Nov. 5, 2025 and Algeria are among the nations catered for by the manufacturing giants for their journey to North America.
Algeria’s latest home shirt is simple but effective, boasting a classic white base alongside green and orange trimmings around the collar and sleeve cuffs. A beige vertical stripe disappears halfway down the shirt, providing a subtle background for the centralized badge and adidas logo.
Argentina
Argentina never stray too far from their comfort zone when it comes to designs for their home shirts, with the iconic blue and white stripes taking center stage. Of course, they will also don the world champions badge and gold adidas logo following their triumph in Qatar in 2022.
There is more to Argentina’s home jersey than meets the eye, however, with each blue stripe containing three different shades of blue moving from light in the center to dark around its edge.
Colombia
Colombia won‘t be difficult to spot at the World Cup. Their trademark yellow shirt appears to have been brightened a shade or two, with blue and red subtly featuring on the shoulder stripes, collar, sleeves and adidas badge.
The shirt’s base is adorned by a butterfly wing pattern as Colombia seek to float through the tournament.
Japan
Have Japan ever released anything other than a beautiful football shirt? The answer is a resounding no.
The traditional deep blue of Japan’s latest home shirt is brought to life by a calming wave of faint white lines across the chest and centralized crest. The national flag appears on the rear of the collar as expected.
Mexico
Mexico have taken a trip down nostalgia street with their newest release, paying homage to their most famous shirt of all time: the 1998 home jersey worn at the World Cup in France.
The energetic Aztec-inspired print features an array of dark green geometric patterns on a lighter base, with striking red trimmings helping balance the shirt around the sleeves and neckline.
Few jerseys will be more popular at the tournament.
Qatar
The previous World Cup hosts have drawn inspiration from their national flag for their 2026 home shirt. Dark maroon features alongside white details, with a zig-zag pattern running down the center of the jersey.
Saudi Arabia
Saud Arabia’s new home shirt screams pre-match jersey rather than iconic World Cup kit, but it’s certainly a unique iteration.
Dark green geometric and purple pixel patterns run across the traditional green, with the adidas logo, stripes and Saudi crest standing out in white. Something for Newcastle United supporters to expect from their away shirt next season.
Nations Yet to Qualify
Belgium
This is not the first flame pattern utilised by the Red Devils in recent history, with similar vibes captured by their 2022 World Cup shirt. Still, this is a cracking jersey.
Having opted for a maroon shirt at Euro 2024, a return to their more traditional red alongside the usual black and yellow trimmings will go down a treat among supporters.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica are yet to book their place at the World Cup, but we certainly hope they make the cut to provide us with more opportunities to catch a glimpse of their stunning new home jersey.
It’s wild, asymmetric and vibrant, with the eye drawn to a different aspect of the shirt upon each glance.
Germany
Germany’s latest home jersey blends their two most previous World Cup-winning shirts together. The central chevron of their 2014 jersey combines with the fabled zig-zagging pattern of their 1990 shirt in the colours of the national flag.
Germany produced two sumptuous kits for Euro 2024 and their over 40-year partnership with adidas has served up another classic ahead of the World Cup.
Hungary
Hungary could have been slightly more ambitious with their latest home shirt, which looks almost identical to their last three or four kits with adidas.
A deep red base is at least enhanced by white and green details, but it’s a largely forgettable offering.
Italy
There are few more fashionable nations than Italy, whose move to adidas has yielded impressive results after some mediocre years with Puma. Riccardo Calafiori could make any shirt look stylish, but the Azzurri’s new home jersey looks stunning even without the Arsenal defender’s chiseled jawline in frame.
A seemingly leaf-inspired chevron pattern works seamlessly with gold trimmings as Italy shoot for the best-dressed award in North America.
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland are by no means guaranteed a spot at the World Cup, meaning we might not see a great deal of their recently unveiled home jersey.
The half-and-half design utilises contrasting greens to ensure the jersey stands out, although the asymmetry doesn’t necessarily aid its design.
Scotland
Scotland’s saltire is used to great effect on their new home jersey, featuring as a subliminal pattern across a deep blue base to create a timeless look. This is simple done well.
The Tartan Army have not travelled to a World Cup since 1998, but could be donning this smart number in North America.
Spain
European champions Spain are almost certain to book their place at the World Cup, but we’ve been left a tad underwhelmed by their home shirt for the tournament.
The pinstripe pattern looks sharp, but the isolated navy blue sleeves overshadow what would otherwise be a sleek design. Still, this could very well be the 2026 World Cup-winning jersey.
Sweden
Sweden’s latest home shirt is remarkably similar to their 2024 jersey, with both lacking any recognisable design or unique detailing.
It’s more or less just a yellow and blue t-shirt, although a very subtle floral pattern does elevate the newest offering slightly.
Ukraine
Ukraine’s yellow and blue pops much more than Sweden’s following their relatively recent move to adidas from Joma. A repeated motif enhances the jersey, with the pattern inspired by Ukraine’s coat of arms.
That’s how you do it, Sweden.
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates could still qualify for a second World Cup via the inter-confederation playoff, although jersey enthusiasts are unlikely to be rooting for them off the back of an incredibly bland home shirt.
The shoulder and sleeve design adds a bit of oomph, but it’s an uninspiring jersey all in all.
Wales
Wales have seldom produced a more striking jersey in recent years, with green, red and white horizontal stripes across the chest oozing class. A centralized adidas logo and national crest only add a touch of class.
This is a corker, with Wales desperate to show it off at the World Cup.