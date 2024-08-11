All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Fall to Italy, Take Olympic Silver

A fifth-consecutive medal for Team USA as the Americans, and their trio of former Huskers, are swept by Italy in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics.

Kaleb Henry

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) passes the ball against Brazil in a women's volleyball semifinal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1.
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States libero Justine Wong-Orantes (4) passes the ball against Brazil in a women's volleyball semifinal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at South Paris Arena 1. / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
The defense of gold at Tokyo falls one win short.

Team USA women's volleyball was swept by Italy in the final of the Paris Olympics Sunday: 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. That is the first Olympic medal of any color for the Italian squad. For the Americans, this marks the fifth-consecutive Summer Games with a medal.

As for how the former Nebraska players fared in the gold medal match, Justine Wong-Orantes was again everywhere on the floor at libero. She posted a match-high 15 digs.

At outside hitter, Jordan Larson had her best performance in a few matches, notching five kills on .400 hitting, adding six digs. Kelsey Robinson Cook did not land a kill in two swings but added a pair of digs to the cause.

Former Huskers Larson, Robinson Cook and Wong-Orantes have all won multiple Olympic medals. This is Larson's fourth medal, Robinson Cook's third, and the second for Wong-Oratnes. Larson ties Ana Fernández (Cuba) and Inna Ryskal (USSR) with four Olympic indoor volleyball medals.

