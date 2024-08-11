Huskers in Paris: Nebraska Trio and USA Volleyball Fall to Italy, Take Olympic Silver
The defense of gold at Tokyo falls one win short.
Team USA women's volleyball was swept by Italy in the final of the Paris Olympics Sunday: 25-18, 25-20, 25-17. That is the first Olympic medal of any color for the Italian squad. For the Americans, this marks the fifth-consecutive Summer Games with a medal.
As for how the former Nebraska players fared in the gold medal match, Justine Wong-Orantes was again everywhere on the floor at libero. She posted a match-high 15 digs.
At outside hitter, Jordan Larson had her best performance in a few matches, notching five kills on .400 hitting, adding six digs. Kelsey Robinson Cook did not land a kill in two swings but added a pair of digs to the cause.
Former Huskers Larson, Robinson Cook and Wong-Orantes have all won multiple Olympic medals. This is Larson's fourth medal, Robinson Cook's third, and the second for Wong-Oratnes. Larson ties Ana Fernández (Cuba) and Inna Ryskal (USSR) with four Olympic indoor volleyball medals.
Watch a replay of the USA-Italy match on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
