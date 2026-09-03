How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. DePaul with Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

Set to play in one of the world's most iconic sports venues this Sunday, the No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball team can't afford to let that anticipation ruin its two-match trip to Chicago this weekend.

After a brief stop for a sweep of South Dakota State in the home state of Bergen Reilly — who also earned Big Ten Setter of the Week honors — the Huskers venture into the Windy City in what feels like a Harlem Globetrotters-like tour of the Midwest. Before enjoying the friendly confines and adding another iconic venue to its list of accomplishments, NU heads to Wintrust Arena where they'll face a young, middle-of-the-pack Big East team in DePaul.

Here's all you need to know for the first of two matches in Chicagoland for the Cornhuskers.

How to Follow Along

Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (3-0, 0-0 B1G) at DePaul (3-0, 0-0 Big East)

When: Friday, Sept. 4

Where: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Ill.

Time: 5 p.m. CDT

Watch: FS1

Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates

DePaul head volleyball coach Marie Zidek signed an extension through 2030 after leading the Blue Demons to a 107-119 record in eight seasons. | DePaul Athletics

DePaul Scout

Head Coach

Marie Zidek | Entering 9th Season at DePaul & as Head Coach

107-119 (.473) at DePaul & as Head Coach

2x NIVC Apps

Previous assistant at USA Volleyball, San Diego, Buffalo & DePaul

2025 Finish

Did not qualify for the postseason.

2025 Record & Awards

Record: 14-13 (7-9 Big East, T-6th)

14-13 (7-9 Big East, T-6th) Conference Awards: Big Eas Co-Freshman OTY

Big Eas Co-Freshman OTY All-Big East: 1x First Team & 1x Freshman Team

All-Time Series

First Meeting

2026 Preseason

Preseason Poll: 5th of 11 teams

5th of 11 teams Preseason All-Big East: OH Kendall Timme (Unanimous)

DePaul outside hitter Kendall Timme returns after being named the 2025 BIG EAST Co-Freshman of the Year. | DePaul Athletics

Key Returners

Kendall Timme | OH | Soph | The only DePaul player to receive any postseason accolades last season as a true freshman when she led the Blue Demons with 312 kills and 3.27 per set; named 2025 BIG EAST Co-Freshman of the Year, All-BIG EAST, BIG EAST All-Freshman and was an animous choice for 2026 Preseason All-BIG EAST.

Isabela Tavares Salomon | RS | Soph | Another standout sophomore with a starting role, the Brazilian produced 112 kills in just 10 matches last year and now leads the Blue Demons with 39 kills in just three contests in 2026.

Martina Diana | OH | Soph. | Starting next to Timme, the Italian outside hitter owns 31.5 points in three matches this season after appearing in 14 matches last season.

Morgan Stewart | OH | Soph. | Started as a true freshman last year alongside Timme and finished her first college season ranked second on the team in both points (316) and kills (257), but lost her starting spot with the emergence of Diana.

Jade Dudley-Epps | MB | Jr. | A former San Jose State transfer, the six-foot middle blocker ranked third in the BIG EAST last season with 1.18 blocks per set and the junior is now averaging 1.70 in 10 sets so far this season.

Nora Mannion | L/DS | Sr. | Heralding from San Francisco, Mannion missed all of 2025 due to injury, but has returned to lead DePaul with 48 digs (4.80 per set) as the team's starting libero.

Amanda Saeger | S | Jr. | Another player from California, the San Diego native paced the Blue Demons with 8.84 assists per set in starting 25 of her 27 appearances in 2025.

Eva Hurrie | L/DS | Soph | With Mannion hurt, the true freshman stepped up for the Blue Demons with 369 digs and 4.05 per set as the starting libero in 2025.

Impact Transfers/Newcomers

Leonor Polezzi | S | Sr. | Originally from Italy, Polezzi spent her first two college seasons at North Carolina A&T where she was a Second-Team All-CAA pick in 2025; leads the Blue Demons offense with 9.30 assists per set and is tied for the team high in aces with six.

Catalina Alvizuri | MB | Fr. | The San Diego native has totaled 19.5 points in her first three career collegiate matches, including a .297 hitting percentage on 37 swings as well as eight blocks.

North Carolina A&T transfer Leonor Polezzi leads the Blue Demons with over nine assists per set in her first season with DePaul. | North Carolina A&T Athletics

Key Departures

Katelynn Oxley | MB | Graduated | The 6-foot-4 Lincoln, Nebraska native and Lincoln Lutheran graduate started in all 27 matches for DePaul last year and ranked second in blocks (109) and fourth in total points (277).

Meghan Scholz | MB | Transfer | Primarily serving as the team's third middle blocker in 2025, Scholz transferred to San Diego over the offseason after recording 97 kills and 38 blocks in 24 of the team's 28 matches.

Outlook

With four season of her eight seasons ending with single digit wins, DePaul moved on from head coach Nadia Edwards to make way for Marie Zidek — a former Blue Demons assistant that helped the San Diego volleyball program dominate the WCC. While there's been no breakout season under Zidek, who's going into her ninth season, the Northern Illinois graduate has stabilized the program with a 107-119 career record, two NIVC appearances and winning records in five of her last six seasons. That earned her a second contract extension in three years to keep her charge through the 2030 season.

Fresh off a 14-13 campaign in 2025 with an extremely young roster, DePaul heads into 2026 with modest expectations. They were voted fifth of the 11-team BIG EAST, but they have some very intriguing pieces.

That all starts with reigning BIG EAST Co-Freshman of the Year and Preseason All-BIG EAST pick Kendall Timme, who led the Blue Demons in both points and kills last year. While it has only been three matches, she's on pace to improve her numbers with 4.60 points and 3.70 kills per set. Relying heavily on international players, Italian Martina Diana joins Timme on the pin. After appearing in just 14 matches last year, she's second on the team with 31.5 points and 25 kills. Right-side attacker Isabela Tavares Salomon has a similar story. Despite big production in just 10 matches last year — 130 points — the Brazilian ranks second on the team in 2026 with 40.5 points and a team-leading 39 kills.

Brazilian right-side attacker Isabela Tavares Salomon ranks second on DePaul with 40.5 points and a team-high 39 kills as a sophomore. | DePaul Athletics

The Blue Demons lost 6-foot-4 Lincoln native and middle blocker Katelyn Oxley, but they welcomed back one of the conference's best defensive middles in Jade Dudley-Epps. She ranked third in the BIG EAST with 1.18 blocks per set and has begun 2026 with 17 blocks in just three matches and 10 sets. 5-foot-11 freshman Catalina Alvizuri earned the second middle blocker spot after fall camp, securing eight blocks in first three college contests.

As a sophomore, Amanda Saeger earned the starting setter role for the Blue Demons in 2025, posting 8.84 assists per set with 11 aces. However, with DePaul only hitting .198 as a team, Zidek dipped into the portal to bring in North Carolina A&T transfer Leonor Polezzi. The senior from Italy is dishing out over nine assists per set early while being tied with Timme for a team-high six aces. Starting libero Nora Mannion has thrived (4.80 D/S) despite missing all of last year due to injury, but the Blue Demons have depth as 2025 starter Eva Hurrie is still on the roster as a defensive specialist.

With only one senior on the roster, DePaul has a young core with a lot of upside, but that could come back to bite them as they continue to go through growing pains. Below the top-four of No. 10 Creighton, Villanova, Marquette and Xavier, the Blue Demons should be very disappointed if they're not able to hold onto that fifth-place standing. Nebraska should easily sweep DePaul on the big stage of Wintrust Arena, but the Blue Demons have the ingredients for a good team in the next year or two, but only if they're able to hold on to their young nucleus.

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