John Cook Joins Omaha Supernovas as Co-Owner, General Manager
John Cook just can't stay away from the game of volleyball.
Just months after retiring as the head coach at Nebraska, Cook is joining the Omaha Supernovas as Co-Owner and General Manager of the organization.
“After more than 30 years of coaching, I knew I wanted the next chapter to be just as impactful and becoming the General Manager of the Omaha Supernovas is exactly that opportunity," said Cook. "I’ve spent my career helping grow the game at the college level, and now I have the chance to take that knowledge and apply it in a new way, with the world’s leading professional volleyball franchise. The energy around our sport has never been higher, and the Supernovas are at the forefront of that momentum. There's no better place than Nebraska, and no better organization than the Supernovas, to help take this sport to the next level."
Cook will help lead all team operations, including player and coaching staff signings. The free agency period begins Thursday.
Team President Diane Mendenhall has grown the team to the No. 1 spot in the world for professional volleyball average attendance for two consecutive seasons. She has a preexisting relationship with Cook, who hired her in 2000 as the first-ever Director of Operations at Nebraska.
"I’ve always cherished my relationship with Coach Cook, and it’s incredibly special to be reuniting with him,” said Mendenhall. “It’s a full-circle moment, as he was the one who brought me to Nebraska when he took over volleyball program in 2000. I was there with him from the beginning and saw firsthand how he built it into the national powerhouse we see today. Being part of that foundation shaped how we approached building the Supernovas, and we leaned on that same blueprint at the pro level. His, vision, experience, and winning mentality is unmatched, and I’m thrilled to be working alongside Coach Cook again as he helps elevate Major League Volleyball to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s most elite professional sports leagues.”
Cook announced his retirement from Nebraska back in January. In 25 years with NU, he won four national titles as the head coach at Nebraska, and won more matches than any Division I volleyball coach this century. He went 722-103 at NU, guiding the Huskers to 12 NCAA Semifinal appearances, nine Big 12 titles, and five Big Ten titles.
A new era for professional volleyball
The Supernovas won the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation championship in 2024. After two seasons, the PVF is unifying with Major League Volleyball.
All branding will move under MLV, but most of the teams will continue playing in the league. Some teams are going through transitions, including the Vegas Thrill, who are looking for new ownership. The league is also looking to expand to Dallas, Kansas City, Sacramento, and Washington, D.C.
Another former Husker joins the leadership group across town
League One's Omaha franchise is going through a change at the top as well.
Former Husker player and assistant Jordan Larson has joined the ownership group for what is now LOVB Nebraska. The team had formerly been called LOVB Omaha.
“I’ve played volleyball around the world, but Nebraska is home; it’s where I fell in love with the game. We have rebranded the team as a tribute to those communities that shaped me and so many others who play, and in recognition of every passionate volleyball fan across our home state,” Larson said in the release.
Keeping with the addition of Nebraska talent and former coaches in the state, former Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth has joined the franchise as president of business operations.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.