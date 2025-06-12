20 Fantasy Football Stars Destined for Stat Regression in 2025
Greatness is difficult to achieve, and it can be even more difficult to duplicate. That’s why I always preach to fantasy managers, new and old, “beware the magical season.”
The NFL has had more than its share of players who failed to live up to expectations after a successful or "magical" season. Remember Braylon Edwards, who had all the looks of a fantasy star when he posted 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns in 2007? The Michigan product went on to score 15 more touchdowns ... the rest of his career.
A more recent example is Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards and was the RB3 in 2023. Unfortunately, his stats took a nosedive last season. Jacobs rushed for 848 fewer yards and averaged 5.2 fewer fantasy points, finishing just 28th among fantasy runners
There are countless other examples, too, some of which include gridiron greats. Heck, Dan Marino threw for almost 1,000 fewer passing yards and 18 fewer touchdowns in 1985 after what would be the best statistical campaign of his Hall-of-Fame career in 1984.
The point here is that one monster season doesn't guarantee another, even if an elite athlete recorded it. So, which players who exceeded expectations last season might be in line for a decline in their fantasy and statistical success in 2025?
Here's a list of 20 players, some of whom will remain elite fantasy players, who will still likely struggle to produce the same high-end statistics from just a season ago.
2025 Fantasy Football Players Due for Regression
Lamar Jackson’s 430.4 fantasy points: Jackson is coming off the best fantasy season of all time among field generals. His 430.4 fantasy points are 13 more than the previous best single-season total (417.4) set by Patrick Mahomes in 2022. In the Super Bowl era, Jackson is one of just five quarterbacks to score 400 points. Every quarterback saw a drop in their stats the following year, and Josh Allen is the lone player not to experience at least an 82.9-point decline. Jackson, who scored 415.7 points in 2019, dropped 82.9 points in 2020.
Player
Year
Total TDs
Points
Year
Total TDs
Points
Points Diff.
Patrick Mahomes
2022
45
417.4
2023
27
280.2
-137.2
Josh Allen
2021
42
402.6
2022
42
395.5
-7.1
Lamar Jackson
2019
43
415.7
2020
33
332.8
-82.9
Patrick Mahomes
2018
52
417.1
2019
28
287
-130.1
Peyton Manning
2013
56
410
2014
39
312.7
-97.3
Joe Burrow’s 43 touchdown passes: I’ll include Jackson’s and Baker Mayfield’s 41 scoring strikes from last season in this research, too. In the Super Bowl era, 10 quarterbacks threw for 40 or more touchdowns before 2024. Only two, Tom Brady (+36.8 - 2021) and Drew Brees (+12.1 – 2012) scored more fantasy points the following year. Every other field general saw a decline of no fewer than 48 fantasy points, and 12 others experienced a drop of over 100 points. What’s more, just six had 37 or more touchdowns the following year.
Jayden Daniels’ 891 rushing yards: Daniels was a fantasy beast as a rookie, and he’ll be one of the first five quarterbacks picked in 2025 drafts. However, be aware that rushing for another 891 yards will be difficult. Heading into last season, quarterbacks had rushed for 800-plus yards in a single season eight times. Only Jackson ran for more yards the next year (2024), and the average decrease is 398 rushing yards among quarterbacks who were active (Randall Cunningham missed 1991).
Player
Year
Rush Yds
Points
Year
Rush Yds
Points
Points Diff.
Lamar Jackson
2023
821
331.2
2024
915
430.4
99.2
Justin Fields
2022
1143
296
2023
657
230.2
-65.8
Laamr Jackson
2020
1005
332.8
2021
767
240
-92.8
Kyler Murray
2020
819
378.7
2021
423
300.5
-78.2
Lamar Jackson
2019
1206
415.7
2020
1005
332.8
-82.9
Russell Wilson
2014
849
329.6
2015
553
336.3
6.7
Robert Griffin III
2012
815
317.5
2013
489
213
-104.5
Randall Cunningham
1990
942
347.8
1991
0
0.8
-347
Sam Darnold’s 35 touchdown passes: Darnold was a fantasy superstar last year, throwing for career bests in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns while scoring 308 points. That was due in large part to the system in Minnesota, where he will no longer be playing now that he’s moved on to Seattle. Furthermore, I don’t think Darnold will repeat any of his numbers from a year ago. He’s a player to avoid in traditional drafts until the very late rounds.
Jared Goff’s second-half fantasy points: Goff finished as the QB6 last season, but it was a second-half run that put him over the top. In Weeks 1-10, Goff averaged 231.1 yards, 15.4 fantasy points and was the QB17. He went on to lead quarterbacks in points over the final eight weeks, averaging 318.6 passing yards and 23.2 points. That includes a four-game stretch where he averaged 28.6 points. Goff won’t have a streak like that again.
Saquon Barkley’s 2,005 rushing yards: Barkley is the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards. He’ll likely be the ninth running back to see his stats fall after such a season. In fact, only Eric Dickerson (1985) didn’t see a drop of at least 113.8 points, and he scored 99.4 fewer points. For more on Barkley regressing, you can click here (if you dare!)
Player
Year
Yards
Points
Year
Yards
Points
Points Diff.
Derrick Henry
2020
2027
333.1
2021
937
193.3
-139.8
Adrian Peterson
2012
2097
347.4
2013
1266
232.7
-114.7
Chris Johnson
2009
2006
392.9
2010
1364
272.9
-120
Jamal Lewis
2003
2066
325.1
2004
1006
164.2
-160.9
Terrell Davis
1998
2008
381.5
1999
211
36.7
-344.8
Barry Sanders
1997
2053
348.8
1998
1491
235
-113.8
Eric Dickerson
1984
2105
327.4
1985
1234
228
-99.4
O.J. Simpson
1973
2003
285.2
1974
1125
170.4
-114.8
Jahmyr Gibbs’ 20 total touchdowns: Gibbs went off for 20 scores last season, which was a big reason for his RB1 finish. He is one of only 25 running backs in the Super Bowl era to score that many touchdowns in a single season. That’s a big sample size, so I’m taking the runners who hit that mark since 2010 (15 years). That list includes nine of the 25 backs, six of which occurred since 2020.
None of these runners scored more than 18 touchdowns the following year, and just two (Todd Gurley, Austin Ekeler) scored more than nine. What’s more, Ekeler is the lone back to score more fantasy points. Among the other seven, the smallest decline in points is 129.1 (LeSean McCoy). Two backs, Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson, got hurt and missed most of the year after their 20-touchdown campaigns. Jonathan Taylor also missed a few games in 2022.
Player
Year
Total TDs
Points
Year
Total TDs
Points
Points Diff.
Christian McCaffrey
2023
21
391.3
2024
0
47.8
-343.5
Raheem Mostert
2023
21
267.7
2024
2
70.9
-196.8
Jonathan Taylor
2021
20
373.1
2022
4
146.4
-226.7
Austin Ekeler
2021
20
343.8
2022
18
372.7
28.9
Alvin Kamara
2020
21
377.8
2021
9
234.7
-143.1
Todd Gurley
2018
21
372.1
2019
14
219.4
-152.7
David Johnson
2016
20
407.8
2017
0
13
-394.8
LeSean McCoy
2011
20
328.4
2012
5
199.3
-129.1
Aaron Jones Sr.’s 306 touches: Jones Sr. finished last season tied for 14th in fantasy points among running backs, and he was seventh among backs with 306 touches. At the age of 29, it was the most touches he’s ever had in a single season. Now entering his age-30 season, Jones Sr. is likely to lose work to Jordan Mason, 26, who the Vikings acquired via trade. This is looking a lot like a potential backfield committee, so regression is coming for Jones Sr. in 2025.
Joe Mixon’s first-half fantasy points: Mixon was a fantasy star in the first 11 weeks, as he averaged a league-best 22.6 points per game. During that time, he averaged more than 100 scrimmage yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. He fell apart down the stretch, though, failing to score more than 10.6 fantasy points over his final four games. With the addition of Nick Chubb and the selection of Woody Marks in the NFL Draft, Mixon managers could have some real concerns.
James Cook’s 18 total touchdowns: Cook is coming off a magical season in terms of end zone visits, scoring 18 times. He scored just nine combined touchdowns in his first two seasons, so this was a major uptick … and it’s likely to come with some regression in 2025. Cook is also looking at a potential holdout over a contract dispute, which has not been a good situation for many players in the past. Keep tabs on Cook’s status.
Ja’Marr Chase’s 17 touchdown catches: Chase went off last season, scoring 403 fantasy points with 17 touchdowns. He's just the eighth receiver in the Super Bowl era to hit that touchdown mark. As you’ll see from the chart below, every wideout to hit that total saw a decline of no fewer than four touchdowns the following season. The good news is that all but three receivers scored double-digit touchdowns the season after posting 17-plus touchdowns. The bad news is that the average decline in touchdowns is eight.
Player
Year
TDs
Points
Year
TDs
Points
Points Diff.
Davante Adams
2020
18
358.4
2021
11
344.3
-14.1
Randy Moss
2007
22
385.3
2008
11
231.8
-153.5
Randy Moss
2003
17
376
2004
13
201.2
-174.8
Randy Moss
1998
21
306.7
1999
11
296.7
-10
Carl Pickens
1995
17
325
1996
12
293.7
-31.3
Cris Carter
1995
17
361.1
1996
10
270.3
-90.8
Sterling Sharpe
1994
18
315.4
1995
0
0
-315.4
Jerry Rice
1989
17
335.6
1990
13
328.2
-7.4
Jerry Rice
1987
22
313.9
1988
9
263.9
-50
Mark Clayton
1984
18
319.4
1985
4
194.6
-124.8
Cooper Kupp’s 63.1 percent slot routes: Kupp has run the majority of his routes (and had the majority of his fantasy success) as an inside receiver. In fact, more than 61 percent of his career routes have come from the slot. That’s unlikely to be the case this season, though, as the Seahawks already have an elite slot man in Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster. So, that leaves Kupp to run more routes on the perimeter. He’s a player I’m avoiding in drafts.
Chris Godwin’s 19.7 points per game average: Godwin was on his way to a massive year in the stat sheets, averaging a career-best 19.7 fantasy points in his first seven games. It all went away in that seventh contest, however, as he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that cost him the rest of the season.
Godwin’s status for the start of the 2025 season remains in question as he recovers from surgery, and the Buccaneers added slot man Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft. As a result, it’s tough (if not impossible) to think Godwin can return to his 2024 glory … not only this season, but maybe ever again.
Jerry Jeudy’s 145 targets: Jeudy blew away his previous career high in targets last season, posting 145 (he never had more than 113 while in Denver). He was an absolute target hog in seven games with Jameis Winston under center, averaging 10 per game. In the 10 games without him, however, Jeudy averaged just 7.6 targets. Winston is now with the New York Giants, and the Browns will get back Cedrick Tillman and signed Diontae Johnson in the offseason. Statistical regression is likely coming for Jeudy this season.
Wan’Dale Robinson’s 93 catches: Robinson averaged a respectable 10.8 fantasy points per game last season, due in large part to his receptions -- he was 10th among wideouts with 93. Of course, that came with some less-than-stellar quarterbacks who didn’t go deep as often and would look to Robinson on underneath routes. That won’t be the case this year, as Russell Wilson and Winston aren’t afraid to sling it downfield. Rookie Jaxson Dart liked to chuck it downfield in college too, so Robinson’s catch total will likely fall.
Brock Bowers’ 112 catches: Bowers is coming off a historic first season, as he broke the record for the most catches by a rookie and led all tight ends in fantasy points. Bowers also joined a group of just 10 tight ends who have caught 100 passes in a single season, dating back to 1966. That list increased to 12 after 2024, as Bowers and Trey McBride both caught 100-plus balls. Unfortunately, the following year wasn’t as fruitful for the first 10.
Trey McBride’s 111 catches: Those 10 tight ends with at least 100 catches all saw a decrease in catches and fantasy points the following season. The average drop in catches is 34.1, and the average decrease in fantasy points is a scary 94.6. This trend isn’t going to hurt Bowers’ or McBride’s draft value, but it is a reminder that last season is last season, and duplicating a magical year is more often than not, very difficult.
Player
Year
Catches
Points
Year
Catches
Points
Points Diff.
Evan Engram
2023
114
230.3
2024
47
89.5
-140.8
Travis Kelce
2022
110
316.3
2023
93
219.4
-96.9
Mark Andrews
2021
107
301.1
2022
73
190.5
-110.6
Darren Waller
2020
107
278.6
2021
55
133.5
-145.1
Travis Kelce
2020
105
312.8
2021
92
262.8
-50
Zach Ertz
2018
116
280.3
2019
88
215.6
-64.7
Travis Kelce
2018
103
294.6
2019
97
254.3
-40.3
Jason Witten
2012
110
231.9
2013
73
206.1
-25.8
Dallas Clark
2009
100
271.7
2010
37
89.7
-182
Tony Gonzalez
2004
102
270.3
2005
78
180.5
-89.8
Jonnu Smith’s second-half fantasy points: Smith is coming off a breakout season, as he finished fourth in fantasy points among tight ends. However, he did most of his damage in the second half. Over the first 10 weeks, Smith was the TE16 and averaged a non-descript 8.2 points per game. Smith went off after that, leading all tight ends with 148.7 points. That stretch of eight games included five with 19-plus fantasy points. That won’t happen again.
Mark Andrews’ 11 touchdowns: Andrews produced a career-best 11 touchdown catches last season, which made him only the 12th tight end to hit that mark in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Of the first 11 tight ends, only one (Julius Thomas) reached that same mark the following year. The average drop in touchdowns is nearly six, and the average drop in fantasy points is 82.5. That doesn’t bode well for the soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end.
Player
Year
TD
Points
Year
TD
Points
Points Diff.
George Kittle
2022
11
200.5
2023
6
203.2
2.7
Travis Kelce
2022
12
316.3
2023
5
219.4
-96.9
Travis Kelce
2020
11
312.8
2021
9
262.8
-50
Robert Tonyan
2020
11
176.6
2021
2
50.5
-126.1
Eric Ebron
2018
13
222.2
2019
3
86.5
-135.7
Jordan Reed
2015
11
244.4
2016
6
168.6
-75.8
Tyler Eifert
2015
13
191.5
2016
5
98.4
-93.1
Rob Gronkowski
2015
11
255.6
2016
3
97
-158.6
Rob Gronkowski
2014
12
266.4
2015
11
255.6
-10.8
Antonio Gates
2014
12
223.1
2015
5
149
-74.1
Julius Thomas
2014
12
163.9
2015
5
121.5
-42.4
Julius Thomas
2013
12
215.8
2014
12
163.9
-51.9
Jimmy Graham
2013
16
303.5
2014
10
229.9
-73.6
Vernon Davis
2013
13
213
2014
2
62.9
-150.1
Rob Gronkowski
2012
11
198
2013
4
122.2
-75.8
Jimmy Graham
2011
11
294
2012
9
237.2
-56.8
Rob Gronkowski
2011
17
330.9
2012
11
198
-132.9
Travis Kelce’s 97 catches: Kelce is coming off a subpar season by his high standards, but he did catch 97 passes in the Chiefs offense. That’s the most of any tight end in the Super Bowl era who was age-35 or older during a single season. Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, will have to make history to duplicate those 97 catches again.
In fact, just one tight end (Tony Gonzalez – 2012) has had more than 90 catches at the age of 36 or older. He’s also the only tight end to have more than 63 catches based on those age parameters. Kelce should remain a No. 1 fantasy tight end, but a season of 90-plus catches and 200-plus fantasy points is unlikely based on the trends of the last 58 NFL seasons.