20 Fantasy Football Stars Destined for Stat Regression in 2025

Michael Fabiano

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could have a hard time duplicating the 43 touchdown passes he produced last season.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow could have a hard time duplicating the 43 touchdown passes he produced last season. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Greatness is difficult to achieve, and it can be even more difficult to duplicate. That’s why I always preach to fantasy managers, new and old, “beware the magical season.”

The NFL has had more than its share of players who failed to live up to expectations after a successful or "magical" season. Remember Braylon Edwards, who had all the looks of a fantasy star when he posted 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns in 2007? The Michigan product went on to score 15 more touchdowns ... the rest of his career.

A more recent example is Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards and was the RB3 in 2023. Unfortunately, his stats took a nosedive last season. Jacobs rushed for 848 fewer yards and averaged 5.2 fewer fantasy points, finishing just 28th among fantasy runners

There are countless other examples, too, some of which include gridiron greats. Heck, Dan Marino threw for almost 1,000 fewer passing yards and 18 fewer touchdowns in 1985 after what would be the best statistical campaign of his Hall-of-Fame career in 1984.

The point here is that one monster season doesn't guarantee another, even if an elite athlete recorded it. So, which players who exceeded expectations last season might be in line for a decline in their fantasy and statistical success in 2025?

Here's a list of 20 players, some of whom will remain elite fantasy players, who will still likely struggle to produce the same high-end statistics from just a season ago.

2025 Fantasy Football Players Due for Regression

Lamar Jackson’s 430.4 fantasy points: Jackson is coming off the best fantasy season of all time among field generals. His 430.4 fantasy points are 13 more than the previous best single-season total (417.4) set by Patrick Mahomes in 2022. In the Super Bowl era, Jackson is one of just five quarterbacks to score 400 points. Every quarterback saw a drop in their stats the following year, and Josh Allen is the lone player not to experience at least an 82.9-point decline. Jackson, who scored 415.7 points in 2019, dropped 82.9 points in 2020.

Player

Year

Total TDs

Points

Year

Total TDs

Points

Points Diff.

Patrick Mahomes

2022

45

417.4

2023

27

280.2

-137.2

Josh Allen

2021

42

402.6

2022

42

395.5

-7.1

Lamar Jackson

2019

43

415.7

2020

33

332.8

-82.9

Patrick Mahomes

2018

52

417.1

2019

28

287

-130.1

Peyton Manning

2013

56

410

2014

39

312.7

-97.3

Joe Burrow’s 43 touchdown passes: I’ll include Jackson’s and Baker Mayfield’s 41 scoring strikes from last season in this research, too. In the Super Bowl era, 10 quarterbacks threw for 40 or more touchdowns before 2024. Only two, Tom Brady (+36.8 - 2021) and Drew Brees (+12.1 – 2012) scored more fantasy points the following year. Every other field general saw a decline of no fewer than 48 fantasy points, and 12 others experienced a drop of over 100 points. What’s more, just six had 37 or more touchdowns the following year.

Jayden Daniels’ 891 rushing yards: Daniels was a fantasy beast as a rookie, and he’ll be one of the first five quarterbacks picked in 2025 drafts. However, be aware that rushing for another 891 yards will be difficult. Heading into last season, quarterbacks had rushed for 800-plus yards in a single season eight times. Only Jackson ran for more yards the next year (2024), and the average decrease is 398 rushing yards among quarterbacks who were active (Randall Cunningham missed 1991).

Player

Year

Rush Yds

Points

Year

Rush Yds

Points

Points Diff.

Lamar Jackson

2023

821

331.2

2024

915

430.4

99.2

Justin Fields

2022

1143

296

2023

657

230.2

-65.8

Laamr Jackson

2020

1005

332.8

2021

767

240

-92.8

Kyler Murray

2020

819

378.7

2021

423

300.5

-78.2

Lamar Jackson

2019

1206

415.7

2020

1005

332.8

-82.9

Russell Wilson

2014

849

329.6

2015

553

336.3

6.7

Robert Griffin III

2012

815

317.5

2013

489

213

-104.5

Randall Cunningham

1990

942

347.8

1991

0

0.8

-347

Sam Darnold’s 35 touchdown passes: Darnold was a fantasy superstar last year, throwing for career bests in passing yards (4,319) and touchdowns while scoring 308 points. That was due in large part to the system in Minnesota, where he will no longer be playing now that he’s moved on to Seattle. Furthermore, I don’t think Darnold will repeat any of his numbers from a year ago. He’s a player to avoid in traditional drafts until the very late rounds.

Jared Goff’s second-half fantasy points: Goff finished as the QB6 last season, but it was a second-half run that put him over the top. In Weeks 1-10, Goff averaged 231.1 yards, 15.4 fantasy points and was the QB17. He went on to lead quarterbacks in points over the final eight weeks, averaging 318.6 passing yards and 23.2 points. That includes a four-game stretch where he averaged 28.6 points. Goff won’t have a streak like that again.

Saquon Barkley’s 2,005 rushing yards: Barkley is the ninth running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000-plus yards. He’ll likely be the ninth running back to see his stats fall after such a season. In fact, only Eric Dickerson (1985) didn’t see a drop of at least 113.8 points, and he scored 99.4 fewer points. For more on Barkley regressing, you can click here (if you dare!)

Player

Year

Yards

Points

Year

Yards

Points

Points Diff.

Derrick Henry

2020

2027

333.1

2021

937

193.3

-139.8

Adrian Peterson

2012

2097

347.4

2013

1266

232.7

-114.7

Chris Johnson

2009

2006

392.9

2010

1364

272.9

-120

Jamal Lewis

2003

2066

325.1

2004

1006

164.2

-160.9

Terrell Davis

1998

2008

381.5

1999

211

36.7

-344.8

Barry Sanders

1997

2053

348.8

1998

1491

235

-113.8

Eric Dickerson

1984

2105

327.4

1985

1234

228

-99.4

O.J. Simpson

1973

2003

285.2

1974

1125

170.4

-114.8

Jahmyr Gibbs’ 20 total touchdowns: Gibbs went off for 20 scores last season, which was a big reason for his RB1 finish. He is one of only 25 running backs in the Super Bowl era to score that many touchdowns in a single season. That’s a big sample size, so I’m taking the runners who hit that mark since 2010 (15 years). That list includes nine of the 25 backs, six of which occurred since 2020.

None of these runners scored more than 18 touchdowns the following year, and just two (Todd Gurley, Austin Ekeler) scored more than nine. What’s more, Ekeler is the lone back to score more fantasy points. Among the other seven, the smallest decline in points is 129.1 (LeSean McCoy). Two backs, Christian McCaffrey and David Johnson, got hurt and missed most of the year after their 20-touchdown campaigns. Jonathan Taylor also missed a few games in 2022.

Player

Year

Total TDs

Points

Year

Total TDs

Points

Points Diff.

Christian McCaffrey

2023

21

391.3

2024

0

47.8

-343.5

Raheem Mostert

2023

21

267.7

2024

2

70.9

-196.8

Jonathan Taylor

2021

20

373.1

2022

4

146.4

-226.7

Austin Ekeler

2021

20

343.8

2022

18

372.7

28.9

Alvin Kamara

2020

21

377.8

2021

9

234.7

-143.1

Todd Gurley

2018

21

372.1

2019

14

219.4

-152.7

David Johnson

2016

20

407.8

2017

0

13

-394.8

LeSean McCoy

2011

20

328.4

2012

5

199.3

-129.1

Aaron Jones Sr.’s 306 touches: Jones Sr. finished last season tied for 14th in fantasy points among running backs, and he was seventh among backs with 306 touches. At the age of 29, it was the most touches he’s ever had in a single season. Now entering his age-30 season, Jones Sr. is likely to lose work to Jordan Mason, 26, who the Vikings acquired via trade. This is looking a lot like a potential backfield committee, so regression is coming for Jones Sr. in 2025.

Joe Mixon’s first-half fantasy points: Mixon was a fantasy star in the first 11 weeks, as he averaged a league-best 22.6 points per game. During that time, he averaged more than 100 scrimmage yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. He fell apart down the stretch, though, failing to score more than 10.6 fantasy points over his final four games. With the addition of Nick Chubb and the selection of Woody Marks in the NFL Draft, Mixon managers could have some real concerns.

James Cook’s 18 total touchdowns: Cook is coming off a magical season in terms of end zone visits, scoring 18 times. He scored just nine combined touchdowns in his first two seasons, so this was a major uptick … and it’s likely to come with some regression in 2025. Cook is also looking at a potential holdout over a contract dispute, which has not been a good situation for many players in the past. Keep tabs on Cook’s status.

Ja’Marr Chase’s 17 touchdown catches: Chase went off last season, scoring 403 fantasy points with 17 touchdowns. He's just the eighth receiver in the Super Bowl era to hit that touchdown mark. As you’ll see from the chart below, every wideout to hit that total saw a decline of no fewer than four touchdowns the following season. The good news is that all but three receivers scored double-digit touchdowns the season after posting 17-plus touchdowns. The bad news is that the average decline in touchdowns is eight.

Player

Year

TDs

Points

Year

TDs

Points

Points Diff.

Davante Adams

2020

18

358.4

2021

11

344.3

-14.1

Randy Moss

2007

22

385.3

2008

11

231.8

-153.5

Randy Moss

2003

17

376

2004

13

201.2

-174.8

Randy Moss

1998

21

306.7

1999

11

296.7

-10

Carl Pickens

1995

17

325

1996

12

293.7

-31.3

Cris Carter

1995

17

361.1

1996

10

270.3

-90.8

Sterling Sharpe

1994

18

315.4

1995

0

0

-315.4

Jerry Rice

1989

17

335.6

1990

13

328.2

-7.4

Jerry Rice

1987

22

313.9

1988

9

263.9

-50

Mark Clayton

1984

18

319.4

1985

4

194.6

-124.8

Cooper Kupp’s 63.1 percent slot routes: Kupp has run the majority of his routes (and had the majority of his fantasy success) as an inside receiver. In fact, more than 61 percent of his career routes have come from the slot. That’s unlikely to be the case this season, though, as the Seahawks already have an elite slot man in Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the roster. So, that leaves Kupp to run more routes on the perimeter. He’s a player I’m avoiding in drafts.

Chris Godwin’s 19.7 points per game average: Godwin was on his way to a massive year in the stat sheets, averaging a career-best 19.7 fantasy points in his first seven games. It all went away in that seventh contest, however, as he suffered a gruesome ankle injury that cost him the rest of the season.

Godwin’s status for the start of the 2025 season remains in question as he recovers from surgery, and the Buccaneers added slot man Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the NFL Draft. As a result, it’s tough (if not impossible) to think Godwin can return to his 2024 glory … not only this season, but maybe ever again.

Jerry Jeudy’s 145 targets: Jeudy blew away his previous career high in targets last season, posting 145 (he never had more than 113 while in Denver). He was an absolute target hog in seven games with Jameis Winston under center, averaging 10 per game. In the 10 games without him, however, Jeudy averaged just 7.6 targets. Winston is now with the New York Giants, and the Browns will get back Cedrick Tillman and signed Diontae Johnson in the offseason. Statistical regression is likely coming for Jeudy this season.

Wan’Dale Robinson’s 93 catches: Robinson averaged a respectable 10.8 fantasy points per game last season, due in large part to his receptions -- he was 10th among wideouts with 93. Of course, that came with some less-than-stellar quarterbacks who didn’t go deep as often and would look to Robinson on underneath routes. That won’t be the case this year, as Russell Wilson and Winston aren’t afraid to sling it downfield. Rookie Jaxson Dart liked to chuck it downfield in college too, so Robinson’s catch total will likely fall.

Brock Bowers’ 112 catches: Bowers is coming off a historic first season, as he broke the record for the most catches by a rookie and led all tight ends in fantasy points. Bowers also joined a group of just 10 tight ends who have caught 100 passes in a single season, dating back to 1966. That list increased to 12 after 2024, as Bowers and Trey McBride both caught 100-plus balls. Unfortunately, the following year wasn’t as fruitful for the first 10.

Trey McBride’s 111 catches: Those 10 tight ends with at least 100 catches all saw a decrease in catches and fantasy points the following season. The average drop in catches is 34.1, and the average decrease in fantasy points is a scary 94.6. This trend isn’t going to hurt Bowers’ or McBride’s draft value, but it is a reminder that last season is last season, and duplicating a magical year is more often than not, very difficult.

Player

Year

Catches

Points

Year

Catches

Points

Points Diff.

Evan Engram

2023

114

230.3

2024

47

89.5

-140.8

Travis Kelce

2022

110

316.3

2023

93

219.4

-96.9

Mark Andrews

2021

107

301.1

2022

73

190.5

-110.6

Darren Waller

2020

107

278.6

2021

55

133.5

-145.1

Travis Kelce

2020

105

312.8

2021

92

262.8

-50

Zach Ertz

2018

116

280.3

2019

88

215.6

-64.7

Travis Kelce

2018

103

294.6

2019

97

254.3

-40.3

Jason Witten

2012

110

231.9

2013

73

206.1

-25.8

Dallas Clark

2009

100

271.7

2010

37

89.7

-182

Tony Gonzalez

2004

102

270.3

2005

78

180.5

-89.8

Jonnu Smith’s second-half fantasy points: Smith is coming off a breakout season, as he finished fourth in fantasy points among tight ends. However, he did most of his damage in the second half. Over the first 10 weeks, Smith was the TE16 and averaged a non-descript 8.2 points per game. Smith went off after that, leading all tight ends with 148.7 points. That stretch of eight games included five with 19-plus fantasy points. That won’t happen again.

Mark Andrews’ 11 touchdowns: Andrews produced a career-best 11 touchdown catches last season, which made him only the 12th tight end to hit that mark in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Of the first 11 tight ends, only one (Julius Thomas) reached that same mark the following year. The average drop in touchdowns is nearly six, and the average drop in fantasy points is 82.5. That doesn’t bode well for the soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end.

Player

Year

TD

Points

Year

TD

Points

Points Diff.

George Kittle

2022

11

200.5

2023

6

203.2

2.7

Travis Kelce

2022

12

316.3

2023

5

219.4

-96.9

Travis Kelce

2020

11

312.8

2021

9

262.8

-50

Robert Tonyan

2020

11

176.6

2021

2

50.5

-126.1

Eric Ebron

2018

13

222.2

2019

3

86.5

-135.7

Jordan Reed

2015

11

244.4

2016

6

168.6

-75.8

Tyler Eifert

2015

13

191.5

2016

5

98.4

-93.1

Rob Gronkowski

2015

11

255.6

2016

3

97

-158.6

Rob Gronkowski

2014

12

266.4

2015

11

255.6

-10.8

Antonio Gates

2014

12

223.1

2015

5

149

-74.1

Julius Thomas

2014

12

163.9

2015

5

121.5

-42.4

Julius Thomas

2013

12

215.8

2014

12

163.9

-51.9

Jimmy Graham

2013

16

303.5

2014

10

229.9

-73.6

Vernon Davis

2013

13

213

2014

2

62.9

-150.1

Rob Gronkowski

2012

11

198

2013

4

122.2

-75.8

Jimmy Graham

2011

11

294

2012

9

237.2

-56.8

Rob Gronkowski

2011

17

330.9

2012

11

198

-132.9

Travis Kelce’s 97 catches: Kelce is coming off a subpar season by his high standards, but he did catch 97 passes in the Chiefs offense. That’s the most of any tight end in the Super Bowl era who was age-35 or older during a single season. Kelce, who will turn 36 in October, will have to make history to duplicate those 97 catches again.

In fact, just one tight end (Tony Gonzalez – 2012) has had more than 90 catches at the age of 36 or older. He’s also the only tight end to have more than 63 catches based on those age parameters. Kelce should remain a No. 1 fantasy tight end, but a season of 90-plus catches and 200-plus fantasy points is unlikely based on the trends of the last 58 NFL seasons.

