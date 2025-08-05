Jordan Larson, Lexi Rodriguez Selected as 'Take Back Sports' ESPN Ambassadors
Two of Nebraska volleyball's most recognizable names and faces are joining forces with ESPN to get kids back into sports.
Former Nebraska outside Jordan Larson and libero Lexi Rodriguez were named ambassadors for ESPN's youth sports initiative 'Take Back Sports' on Monday in a press release from the worldwide sports leader. The initiative is designed to get kids playing in sports, as the pair joins other notable ambassadors such as the Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Dončić, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens, Jordan Spieth of the PGA, Eli and Peyton Manning, and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Both Larson and Rodriguez are members of the LOVB Omaha Volleyball franchise.
The duo is expected to join in a series of vignettes featuring all of the athlete ambassadors that are set to air on ESPN's platforms that began on Monday, Aug. 4. Each ambassador discusses critical issues in youth sports, including the importance of community rec leagues, quality coaching, multisport play, and having fun.
The vignettes are also featured on TakeBackSports.org, a premier online destination managed by Positive Coaching Alliance for youth sports parents, caregivers, and coaches. The site includes tips, resources, and actionable strategies on how to improve the youth sports experience for their child and others.
Larson's video has already been released, as the Nebraska native and Olympian talked on the impact of coaching at the youth level.
"Quality coaching at the youth level is really important. One for them to just continue to have the love for the game, and then to get them to learn how to understand their body more and how their body wants to move," Larson said.
Larson added that youth sports teach young athletes "how to be a good teammate" and that activities can teach "a lot of lessons regardless of what scenario you're in." ESPN launched the $5 million investment into youth sports in collaboration with Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation on March 24.
Larson is regarded as one of the best all-around performers not only in Nebraska, but in college volleyball history after a three-time All-American career. The three-time All-Big 12 selection led the Huskers to three NCAA semifinal appearances and finished in the top-10 career charts in kills (fifth), digs (second), and solo blocks (seventh) while finishing as the career record holder with 186 service aces. She was the first player to win Big 12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, and pushed the Huskers into their second national championship in 2005.
Larson is also a gold-medalist for the United States Olympic team, claiming the 2020 Tokyo title while finishing with silver medals in the 2012 London and 2024 Paris Olympics. Larson joined her alma mater as an assistant coach prior to the 2023 season before departing in January of 2025 to assist in founding the LOVB Volleyball League.
Lexi Rodriguez was a four-time All-American for the Huskers and was an AVCA National Player of the Year finalist in 2024 as a libero for the Big Red from 2021-2024. She earned first-team All-American status in 2021, 2023, and 2024 while garnering the AVCA National Freshman of the Year in 2021, ending her Husker career as the school's all-time career leader in digs with 1,897.
After finishing her Nebraska career with a semifinal appearane in 2024, the libero joined Larson as part of LOVB Omaha Volleyball. Rodriguez has yet to share a video of her work with ESPN and the "Take Back Sports" campaign.
Both Larson and Rodriguez were named to the HuskerMax All-Quarter-Century Team for Nebraska volleyball.
Take Back Sports is a youth sports initiative led by ESPN and powered by Disney, designed to get and keep kids playing sports. With only 38% of kids playing sports on a regular basis, ESPN is helping parents, coaches and caring adults take back sports and make it fun again. Together with its league, business and community partners,Take Back Sportsis working to make the youth sports system more accessible so that kids across the country have the opportunity to play sports.
