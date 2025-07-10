Jordan Larson Highlights Huskers Returning for Alumni Match
Jordan Larson and other Nebraska volleyball alums will make their return to the Bob Devaney Sports Center to attempt to steal a win away from the hometown Huskers.
Larson will lead a group of Nebraska volleyball alumnae against the 2025 Huskers in the inaugural Alumni Match on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. CDT in Lincoln at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The match will be a standard best-of-five format.
Joining Larson are Nebraska volleyball alums Kelly Hunter, Lauren Stivrins, Kenzie Maloney, Ally Batenhorst, and recent Nebraska graduates Lindsay Krause and Leyla Blackwell. The group includes multiple All-Americans, national champions, and Olympic medalists to compete against the current iteration of the Huskers, who finished in the national semifinals last year.
Larson leads the team as a three-time All-American during her Nebraska tenure from 2005-08 including a national championship in 2006. The outside hitter is a four-time Olympic medalist, and pushed Team USA to a gold medal in 2021 and competed in the Paris Olympics last summer. Her four Olympic medals are tied for the most all-time by a women's volleyball player. The Hooper, Neb. native became a founding athlete for League One Volleyball Omaha after joining as an assistant coach for Nebraska for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Kelly Hunter, a current assistant coach for the Big Red, joins the alumni team after spending 11 of the 12 years with the Husker program as a player or coach. Hunter is a three-time All-American and two-time national champion and joined the coaching staff in 2019 as a graduate assistant and volunteer coach until being added to the staff in 2021. The 2017 Big Ten Setter of the Year was a first-team AVCA All-American her senior season, earning National Player of the Year honors from PrepVolleyball.com and VolleyMob.com.
Stivrins joins the alumni team as a three-time All-American and 2017 National Champion while at Nebraska, finishing her Husker tenure at fourth all-time with a .378 hitting percentage. The middle blocker tied an NCAA record with 24 career NCAA Tournament matches played, and was named a first-team All-Big Ten member for four straight years. The Scottsdale, Ariz. native now competes for LOVB Omaha with Larson.
Libero Kenzie Maloney returns to the Bob Devaney Sports Center after finishing her career as a third-team All-American, First Team All-Region, and an All-Big Ten selection as a senior in 2018. She averaged 4.03 digs per set in her final year in Lincoln, ending at No. 5 all-time in Nebraska's digs list with 1,406 digs. She appeared in four straight NCAA Final Fours and finished with a 21-2 career record in NCAA Tournament matches. At the conclusion of her Nebraska tenure, the Kentucky native played in the most postseason sets and matches in Husker history.
Ally Batenhorst, a 2024 Nebraska graduate, played her first three collegiate seasons in Lincoln before concluding her college career at USC for her graduate season. Batenhorst was an All-Big Ten First Team selection for the Trojans after recording 2.25 kills per set and 52 blocks as a junior at Nebraska. The 2020-21 National Gatorade Player of the Year signed a professional contract with the Omaha Supernovas in Dec. 2024 after being selected No. 15 overall in the second round of the 2024 Professional Volleyball Federation Draft.
Omaha native Lindsay Krause returns to Lincoln after wrapping up a four-year run at Nebraska. Krause joined the Huskers after a standout prep career at Omaha Skutt Catholic, claiming the 2020 High School National Player of the Year by VolleyballMag.com. The 6-4 outside was an All-Big Ten Freshman team pick in 2021 and played in 102 matches over her four seasons, totaling 736 kills and 2.36 kills per set. After two national runner-up finishes and three Final Fours, Krause joined Batenhorst with the Supernovas after being taken No. 19 overall in the third round of the PVF Draft.
Leyla Blackwell rounds out the Nebraska alumni team after a one-year stint in Lincoln in 2024, aiding the Huskers to the 2024 Final Four. Blackwell appeared in 13 matches, averaging 2.35 kills per set on a .417 hitting percentage. The middle blocker spent three seasons at San Diego as a three-time All-WCC first-team honoree after transferring from Indiana. Blackwell was picked in the fourth round of the 2024 PVF Draft by the San Diego Mojo and appeared in 10 matches, including eight starts, this past season.
Other players and coaches joining the alumni team have not yet been announced. Nebraska volleyball returned a notable alum in Dani Busboom Kelly earlier this year, as the coach left Louisville to rejoin her alma mater following the retirement of John Cook in January.
Tickets are available at Huskers.com.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match at 6 p.m.
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 6 p.m. on FOX
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena) at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) at 11 a.m. on ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona at 6 p.m.
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State at 7 p.m. on FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
