Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez Selected for U.S. National Team Roster Pool Ahead of the Volleyball Nations League
Lexi Rodriguez continues to soar to new heights.
The former Husker has been selected for the player pool for the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League. The event begins in June and runs through July.
Rodriguez is one of four liberos on the roster. Others at her position include Morgan Hentz (Stanford), Zoe Jarvis (UCLA/Texas/USC), and Lauren Briseno (Baylor). Hentz and Jarvis have previous VNL experience.
Coaches will select 14 players to compete during the preliminary rounds, which includes stops at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (June 4-8), Belgrade Serbia (June 18-22), and Arlington, Texas (July 9-13). The final round will be played July 23-27 in Łódź, Poland.
“We’ve had an incredible group of athletes in the gym so far — they’re bringing great energy, a strong work ethic, and a real commitment to getting better every day,” U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Erik Sullivan said. “This roster brings together a lot of exciting skill sets, and it’s been fun to see how quickly they’re connecting and pushing each other. Our more experienced athletes have done a great job setting the tone and sharing their experience, which has been huge for our younger athletes. As we head into VNL, I’m looking forward to seeing this group grow and take on the challenge of international competition together.”
After finishing a stellar career at Nebraska, which included being a four-time All-American, three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and the 2024-25 AAU Sullivan Award winner, Rodriguez has been playing professionally for LOVB Omaha. In the league's inaugural season, Rodriguez helped the club reach the final.
The U.S. Women are the reigning Olympic silver medalists and ranked No. 3 in the world. They have won the VNL three times (2018, ’19, ’21) since its inception in 2018. In 2024, they lost in the quarterfinals to eventual Olympic champion Italy.
The full roster can be found below.
U.S. Women’s Preliminary Roster for 2025 VNL
No. Name (Pos., Ht., Hometown, College, USAV Region)
- 2 Jordyn Poulter (S, 6-2, Aurora, Colo., Univ. of Illinois, Rocky Mountain)
- 3 Avery Skinner (OH, 6-1, Katy, Texas, Univ. of Kentucky, Lone Star)
- 5 Ali Frantti (OH, 6-1, Spring Grove, Ill., Penn State, Great Lakes)
- 6 Morgan Hentz (L, 5-9, Lakeside Park, Ky., Stanford Univ., Pioneer)
- 7 Lexi Rodriguez (L, 5-5, Sterling, Ill., Univ. of Nebraska Great Lakes)
- 8 Brionne Butler (MB, 6-4, Kendleton, Texas, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)
- 9 Madisen Skinner (OH, 6-2, Katy, Texas, Univ. of Kentucky and Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)
- 11 Taylor Mims (Opp, 6-3, Billings, Mont., Washington State, Evergreen)
- 10 Jenna Gray (S, 6-1, Shawnee, Kan., Stanford Univ., Heart of America)
- 13 Amber Igiede (MB, 6-3, Baton Rouge, La., Univ. of Hawaii, Delta)
- 14 Anna Dodson (MB, 6-5, Fort Collins, Colo., UCLA, Rocky Mountain)
- 15 Rachel Fairbanks (S, 6-0, Tustin, Calif., Pitt, Southern California)
- 16 Dana Rettke (MB, 6-8, Riverside, Ill., Univ. of Wisconsin, Great Lakes)
- 17 Zoe Jarvis (previously Fleck)(L, 5-6, Granada Hills, Calif., UCLA and Univ. of Texas, Southern California)
- 18 Asjia O’Neal (MB, 6-3, Southlake, Texas, Univ. of Texas, North Texas)
- 19 Khalia Lanier (OH, 6-2, Scottsdale, Ariz., Univ. of Southern California, Arizona)
- 20 Danielle Cuttino (Opp, 6-4, Indianapolis, Ind., Purdue, Hoosier)
- 21 Roni Jones-Perry (OH, 6-0, West Jordan, Utah, BYU, Intermountain)
- 22 Sarah Franklin (OH, 6-4, Lake Worth, Fla., Univ. of Wisconsin, Florida)
- 23 Lauren Briseño (L, 5-7, San Antonio, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)
- 24 Olivia Babcock (Opp, 6-4, Los Angeles, Calif., Pitt, Southern California)
- 25 Tia Jimerson (MB, 6-3, Sugar Hill, Ga., Ohio University, Southern)
- 27 Ella Powell (S, 6-0, Fayetteville, Ark., Univ. of Washington, Delta)
- 28 Logan Lednicky (Opp, 6-3, Sugar Land, Texas, Univ. of Texas A&M, Lone Star)
- 29 Molly McCage (MB, 6-3, Spring, Texas, Univ. of Texas, Lone Star)
- 30 McKenzie Adams (OH, Schertz, Texas, Univ. of Texas at San Antonio, Lone Star)
- 32 Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres (S, Honolulu, Hawaii, Univ. of Texas, Aloha)
- 33 Logan Eggleston (OH, 6-2, Brentwood, Tenn., Univ. of Texas, Southern)
- 34 Stephanie Samedy (Opp, 6-2, Clermont, Fla., Univ. of Minnesota, Florida)
- 43 Serena Gray (MB, 6-2, Temple City, Calif., Pitt, Southern California)
The full VNL schedule for the preliminary rounds is below.
(All times CDT)
Week 1: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- June 4 at 12 p.m. vs. Italy
- June 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Brazil
- June 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Czechia
- June 8 at 3 p.m. vs. Korea
Week 2: Belgrade, Serbia
- June 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Serbia
- June 19 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Poland
- June 21 at 9:30 a.m. vs. Netherlands
- June 22 at 9:30 a.m. vs. France
Week 3: Arlington, Texas
- July 9 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Thailand
- July 10 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Dominican Republic vs. USA
- July 12 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Canada vs. USA
- July 13 at 7 p.m. vs. China
