Kennedi Orr's Role Shift Sparks Nebraska Volleyball's Final Four Journey
As the chaos erupted at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday afternoon after Nebraska sealed its Final Four berth in a sweep of Wisconsin, the cameras found Husker stars Harper Murray, Lexi Rodriguez, Merritt Beason, Andi Jackson, and Taylor Landfair.
The group answered questions and soaked up the moment while the team's unsung hero of the night looked on.
Senior Kennedi Orr looked on from the locker room entrance and absorbed the moment. It was hers, too, and her teammates appreciated her effort more than a stat sheet showed.
"I want to give credit to Kennedi (Orr)," sophomore Harper Murray said after the match. "Coach gave her credit in the locker room. She comes in and she does her job perfectly. I think we really feed off of her energy and her presence, so I want to give a lot of credit to her for that. Other than that, I think serving was a big factor.”
Head coach John Cook immediately chimed in to echo Murray's response.
“I want to echo that there is a great story with Kennedi and her role. She’s been here and she’s found a way to help this team win. She came in today and I know we scored the most points in her rotation. That’s a great story and that’s why we call her a game changer.”
The "game changer" has been inspirational for younger players whether she realizes it or not.
“She’s just the best teammate to be around, especially for me having her as the other setter,” sophomore Bergen Reilly said. “We spend a lot of time together and it’s been huge for my development to have someone who wants me to succeed and do well. I know a lot of other people can’t say that.”
Orr has been with the Husker program for four years and couldn't imagine playing volleyball anywhere else, even if her playing time on the court mostly happens when she comes in for one rotation to serve.
“I love Nebraska; I love Husker Nation,” Orr said. “Tonight was such a highlight of my career and I’m so proud to be a Husker. We say it all the time but Nebraska is one of a kind. When you come here you really realize that especially when you get to play in big games like this.”
Nebraska will face Penn State in the national semifinals in Louisville Thursday.
