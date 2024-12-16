Nebraska vs BC, CFP Rundown, Big Ten Bowl Predictions & More!
The Common Fans get you ready for bowl and playoff season.
In this story:
The Common Fans break down the first ever 12 team college football playoff, Nebraska’s bowl game and the other Big Ten bowl matchups:
- Predictions for each first round CFP game.
- Who has the hardest path? Who is best positioned to win it all?
- Who could make a run? Possible cinderella stories.
- How close is Nebraska? When can Husker fans start dreaming of the CFP?
- Predicting all the Big Ten bowl matchups.
Plus, the boys spend a significant amount of time looking at Nebraska’s matchup with Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl:
- Comparisons to the Gotham Bowl, Bob Devaney’s first bowl game in 1962.
- Nebraska beat Miami 36-34 to finish 9-2, as Devaney turned around a program that had been in a historically bad phase.
- Which Huskers will even play?
- Neither coordinator calling the offense or defense was in his respective role to start the season.
- BC comes in at 7-5, having won three out of their last four after switching quarterbacks late in the season.
- Head coach Bill O’Brien is no stranger to the Big Ten.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch above!
MORE: Gallery: Huskers Punch Their Ticket to The Final Four in Louisville
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak After Sweeping Wisconsin in the NCAA Regional Finals
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: John Butler Takes Over the Nebraska Defense
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Wisconsin to Earn Final Four Trip
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Chattanooga, 66-42
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified