Nebraska vs BC, CFP Rundown, Big Ten Bowl Predictions & More!

The Common Fans get you ready for bowl and playoff season.

TJ Birkel

Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and athletic director Troy Dannen walk off the field after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and athletic director Troy Dannen walk off the field after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The Common Fans break down the first ever 12 team college football playoff, Nebraska’s bowl game and the other Big Ten bowl matchups:

  • Predictions for each first round CFP game. 
  • Who has the hardest path? Who is best positioned to win it all?
  • Who could make a run? Possible cinderella stories. 
  • How close is Nebraska? When can Husker fans start dreaming of the CFP? 
  • Predicting all the Big Ten bowl matchups. 

Plus, the boys spend a significant amount of time looking at Nebraska’s matchup with Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl: 

  • Comparisons to the Gotham Bowl, Bob Devaney’s first bowl game in 1962. 
  • Nebraska beat Miami 36-34 to finish 9-2, as Devaney turned around a program that had been in a historically bad phase.
  • Which Huskers will even play? 
  • Neither coordinator calling the offense or defense was in his respective role to start the season. 
  • BC comes in at 7-5, having won three out of their last four after switching quarterbacks late in the season. 
  • Head coach Bill O’Brien is no stranger to the Big Ten. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

