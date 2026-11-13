Nebraska Hosts Unusual Senior Night Saturday Against Iowa

It will be a Senior Night unlike any other.

As per tradition, Nebraska will honor its four seniors during a home match in November. Bergen Reilly, Laney Choboy, Andi Jackson and Harper Murray are part of one of the most successful classes in program history. However, it might not be the last season for any of them.

Because of the implementation of the five-for-five eligibility rule earlier this year, all could play one more year of collegiate volleyball. None of the four have publicly announced their plans for next season.

The top-ranked Huskers will honor their quartet of fourth-year seniors following the match against Iowa (13-16, 2-13) on Saturday at John Cook Arena. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the match will be streamed on B1G+. (NU opted to host Senior Night for its penultimate match because it was easier to host on a Saturday than next Tuesday against Minnesota.)

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said it will be an emotional evening for a group that has compiled a 124-6 record, earned eight All-American awards, won the Big Ten regular-season title four times, and made the national title match in 2024.

“We just decided, no matter what happens, that we’re gonna celebrate these four together,” she said. “I think that’s the right thing to do. What they’ve accomplished for the sport is amazing, and so I want them to have a day together that we can all recognize them, and Nebraska can recognize them. If they come back, we’ll figure that out next year and worry about it next year.”

Bergen Reilly sets the ball to middle blocker Andi Jackson against Missouri this season. The two each won the first AVCA positional awards last year. | AMARILLO MULLEN

The only other class that compares to the current seniors is Sarah Pavan and Tracy Stalls, who played from 2003-07. That duo went 126-7, won four Big 12 titles and the national championship in 2006, and finished as runners-up in 2005. The 2001 and 2002 seniors only lost 10 matches, won four league championships and the 2000 national title

None of the four have announced their plans for the next year. However, no matter what they decide, Nebraska’s roster will look different next year. They currently have 16 players on the roster and four high school seniors signed with the Huskers on Wednesday. With a roster limit of 18, at least two players would have to depart the program, no matter if they are seniors or other players via the transfer portal.

Reilly said Senior Day had come quickly for her, but when she spoke to the media on Tuesday, she hadn’t thought much about it or made a final decision about her plans after the season.

“I’m just taking it day by day and celebrating what we have done to this point,” she said. “Who knows what the decisions will look like in the end? But I think there’s a lot to celebrate with this class and what we’ve done and how far we’ve come.”

Busboom Kelly said she’s had lots of conversations with the seniors during the season about their plans. Every one of the seniors have different academic and life circumstances to consider whether or not to return for a fifth season.

“I have an inkling, but I think it’s nothing’s final until there’s signatures on a line,” she said.

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray and libero Laney Choboy celebrate a point against Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

During the second week of their collegiate careers, the seniors played in front of 92,003 people at Memorial Stadium, which helped spark volleyball’s popularity.

Along the way, the NU seniors have also been uniquely positioned to take advantage of Name-Image-Likeness deals locally and with national brands. Murray (adidas, VKTRY), Reilly (Red Bull, JBL), Jackson (Avoli, OIKOS), and Choboy (Hy-Vee) have used their popularity and social media followings to create partnerships that boost their profiles and earning potential.

When the AVCA handed out individual positional awards for the first time last year, Reilly claimed the setter award, and Jackson was named the best middle blocker. They’ve earned 10 All-Big Ten honors, and that number will increase in a few weeks.

They’ve helped set attendance records in 25 different venues during the last four years, not including the crowd of 43,067 at Wrigley Field, which couldn’t count since they didn’t play an official match.

Outside away arenas, fans line up to catch a glimpse of, and perhaps take a picture with, the seniors and other Huskers. Busboom Kelly has been on the ride with them for the last two years and said she’s enjoyed coaching them and is looking forward to honoring them on Saturday night.

“They’ve had such a big impact in this program that it gave all these new fans somebody to watch and these players to really rally around,” she said. “I think that’s really how it built momentum.”

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