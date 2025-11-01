Nebraska Native Provides a Spark for the Badgers from the Service Line
MADISON, Wis. — Before this year, Natalie Wardlow didn’t know she was a great server.
She had served some while playing for Lincoln Southeast, but hadn’t done it much for her club team, Nebraska One.
Her issue was that the courts that club teams play on don’t have much space behind the end line. For her current serving approach, Wardlow starts about 10 yards behind the court and takes several loping strikes before unleashing a line drive serve.
Wardlow was one of the bright spots for the Badgers in a straight-set loss to top-ranked Nebraska Friday night. She finished with four aces to set a new career high. Her previous best came against Chicago State, which is ranked No. 340 in the RPI.
UW coach Kelly Sheffield said he was taken aback when he learned what the 6-foot-4 middle blocker could do from the end line.
“The first time we saw her serve, I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t know you had this,’” Sheffield said. “She said, ‘I didn’t either.’ I’m sure when she committed here, she didn’t think that being serving specialist against the Huskers her freshman year would be on her bingo card. But here we are.”
Wardlow drew first blood against the Huskers in the first set as Olivia Mauch couldn’t handle her first offering.
Then later in the set, Wardlow ignited a rally as the Badgers erased an 18-13 deficit with five straight points. She got the better of NU libero Laney Choboy twice, forcing the Huskers to bring in freshman Teraya Sigler to help with the passing rotation.
Sheffield said he was impressed with the poise Wardlow showed against her hometown team, but he expects nothing less from the fiery freshman, who rose to the occasion.
“She always brings the juice,” he said. “We could be playing a YMCA team, and she’s going to be pretty fired up to get out there and go. The one thing that you’re a little bit worried about when you’re playing people that you grew up right down the street, looking up to and probably idolizing, is that you get up there and the first four serves, you serve to Eau Claire. She controlled her emotions and put in balls that we see every day in practice.”
In the second set, Wardlow’s serve tucked inside the sideline for her fourth ace. She finished the night with 16 serves, the most of anyone in the match and was responsible for two of Wisconsin’s three scoring runs longer than two points.
While she’s a natural middle blocker, Sheffield used her at opposite in the third set to try to provide a spark on offense. Even though Wardlow didn’t record a kill on her four swings, Sheffield said she provides crucial depth for the Badgers.
Wardlow has 13 aces on the season, which is tied for the second most for the Badgers, only one off the team lead.
Senior outside hitter Mimi Colyer, who has 14 aces this year, said she does not like trying to pass against Wardlow in practice. They’ve seen what she can do in practice, and she has the utmost confidence in her to perform in matches.
“Nat’s a little firecracker when she gets going,” Colyer said. “It’s been so fun to watch her grow in that area and just grow in her confidence when she gets back by that service line again… It’s really exciting when she gets those aces.”
