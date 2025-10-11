Nebraska Never Trails Washington in Efficient Sweep
LINCOLN—As it broke in a new TeraFlex court, Nebraska put on a clinic against Washington.
The top-ranked Huskers never trailed as they earned a 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 victory over UW Friday night at John Cook Arena.
The Huskers hit .307 as Bergen Reilly set a balanced offense with 34 assists.
Harper Murray led NU with 12 kills and a .407 hitting percentage. Andi Jackson added 10 kills at a .562 clip while Virginia Adriano had 9 kills. Rebekah Allick and Taylor Landfair chipped in 7 kills, as Allick added 8 blocks.
The Huskers (15-0, 5-0) took control early and jumped out to a 10-4 lead. Washington struggled to handle NU’s serves as it gave up two aces and spent most of the time out of system. Washington eventually settled down, but only got it as close as 17-10 before the Huskers put it away on back-to-back kills from Virginia Adriano.
Both teams turned up the defense in the second set as they combined for 43 digs in the set after just 22 total in the first. The Huskies (7-8, 2-3) stayed close most of the set until NU used 3 straight to go up 23-17 before closing it out.
Nebraska jumped out to an 8-2 lead behind a pair of aces from Olivia Mauch in the third set before the Huskies ran off four points in a row to tighten it back up. The Huskers slowly pulled away and ended the match on a kill from Allick.
Kierstyn Barton had 9 kills for the Huskies, which hit .147 for the match.
