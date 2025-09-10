Nebraska's Offense Improves Despite Passing Struggles
Even though Nebraska’s passing was a bit flawed this past weekend, it’s hard to argue with the results.
The Huskers’ passing graded out the lowest of the season on Friday against Wright State with a 46.7 percent good pass percentage. Then on Sunday, NU passed a season-low 2.28 out of a 4-point scale against California. However, Nebraska finished with a .330 hitting percentage against the Raiders and then hit .424 versus Cal.
Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly said the team has room for improvement in passing the ball, but overall, she’s pleased with the Huskers’ offense three weeks into the season. NU has faced several tough serving teams and given up 24 aces this year, and they will continue to work toward the goal of being the best passing team in the nation.
“The passing numbers weren’t fantastic, but (setter) Bergen (Reilly) had a great game,” Busboom Kelly said about the performance against California. “Campbell (Flynn) came in and did great, and I thought our attackers were really aggressive, and just played a complete game.”
Overall, Nebraska is passing a 2.33 out of a 4-point scale, which is down from 2.49 from a year ago. Its good pass percentage is also down from 59.6 percent to 52.2 percent this season.
Yet, as a team, NU is hitting .302 this season, which is 18 points higher than in 2024. These improvements come as the Huskers have used two setters, four outside hitters, two opposites, and three middle blockers.
Leading the way is outside hitter Harper Murray and her .345 hitting percentage, which is 88 points higher than her 2024 rate, and Rebekah Allick, who has improved 61 points for a .418 hitting percentage.
Reilly said she enjoys Busboom Kelly’s new offense because of its fast tempo, and they mix up the routes the hitters run.
“I’ve really been working on consistency now with my hitters, and doing it over long periods of time,” she said. “It’s been a fun offense to run, and hopefully we can just fine-tune some things and keep growing and keep getting better throughout the season.”
Because the Huskers frequently change their routes, Reilly must constantly communicate with her attackers.
The one hitter who has struggled to terminate at times is middle blocker Andi Jackson. The All-American entered the match against the Golden Bears, hitting .244, but went off for 12 kills on 20 swings with just three errors to raise her hitting percentage by 48 points.
After the Cal match, Jackson talked about simplifying her approach to “See ball, hit ball.” Reilly said she took a similar approach to get her middle block back on track, as she relies on the chemistry they’ve built over the past two years to find kills.
“We say it to each other. I say, “See ball, set ball,” too. It’s not a complicated thing. We do it a million times a week in practice. We sometimes overcomplicate it in our heads during games,” she said. “It’s gonna work out, and we don’t have to do anything crazy to make it work.”
Flynn impresses in limited time
Flynn has had only a few opportunities to showcase her skill set on the court this fall, but she’s made the most of them.
The 6-foot-3 freshman has appeared in three matches this season, including a brief appearance in the opener against Pittsburgh. She got more of a runway against Lipscomb and Cal as she played more than a set in each match. In the two sets where Flynn exclusively ran the offense, the Huskers hit .263 and .543, respectively.
Reilly said she was glad Flynn could show the public what she sees in practice every day.
“She’s beyond her years, and she’s shown that day in and day out,” she said.
While Reilly came in and started matches as a freshman, Flynn is taking a backseat and learning from the two-time Big Ten Setter of the Year and adjusting to the college game. Reilly said Flynn has improved her serving, defense and blocking since arriving on campus in January.
However, it hasn’t just been a one-way street. Reilly said while she’s helped Flynn navigate the college game, she’s also learned from the freshman setter. They have different strengths and have pushed each other to help raise the performance level of the team.
The most impressive part of Flynn is her confidence and ability to deliver the ball to hitters no matter where they are on the court.
“If you’re at Nebraska, you’re probably the best player in your high school gym,” Reilly said. “It’s been cool to see how she continues to have that same mentality of, ‘I’m going to set whoever I want, whenever I want, and it’s going to be a great set.’”
Lineup Evolution
During the first six matches, Busboom Kelly has experimented with different lineups and looks on the court. She has praised NU’s depth and the team-first mentality the players have taken during the first three weeks.
Overall, 14 players have received playing time, but only four have appeared in all 21 sets Nebraska has played this season: Jackson, freshman outside hitter Teraya Sigler, and back-row players Olivia Mauch and Laney Choboy.
Busboom Kelly said she has a good grasp on the lineup possibilities, but is always open to new ideas to put the Huskers in the best position to win matches.
“With this team, because it’s so talented, roles will be evolving all year,” she said. “We have a better handle on how to use them, when to use them, and what potential changes could happen in the future.”
Less Talk, More Play
On Matt Rhule’s podcast, House Rhules, Allick said she wants her legacy to be a warrior. She wouldn’t mind getting a few yellow cards this season, because she wants to play with intensity and fight for every point.
Busboom Kelly said she’s seen that on the court, but Allick has changed her method of annoying opponents from talking at them to getting in their way with her play. She said Allick is a competitor, and more often than not, her team wins group competitions in practice, regardless of who her teammates are.
“In practice, it’s really frustrating to play against her. She touches everything on the block, and you might think you’re getting a kill, and somehow this middle is like diving for the second ball,” she said. “She’s become more frustrating with her play, not just her voice, and you can see that translating to matches with how hard she’s working.”
Mental Health Focus
The college volleyball world was surprised when Penn State setter Izzy Starck announced on her social media that she was leaving the Nittany Lions for the remainder of the season to focus on her mental health.
Busboom Kelly said she felt for Starck and Penn State as they deal with her situation. She said today’s student-athletes face a lot of pressure as they balance school, athletics, their personal lives, social media, and the pressures of being a public figure.
While she is grateful that she didn’t have to deal with social media during her playing days, Busboom Kelly said she works to ensure that NU athletes have the support they need to maintain their well-being.
“I am just grateful that Nebraska is an athletic department that understands this (pressure) and puts the resources in place to support and try to stay ahead of mental health and ahead of some of these things,” she said. “We don’t take that for granted, that we’re going to have moments, that it’s going to be really, really hard. Hopefully, we’re ahead of it to the point that we don’t have somebody step away.”
