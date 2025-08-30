Nebraska Sweeps Lipscomb In Front Of Record Crowd
NASHVILLE—Wherever the Nebraska volleyball team goes, a party follows.
The Huskers (and their fans) helped set a new attendance record at Lipscomb Friday evening at Allen Arena as 4,235 fans filled the stands, with more than half wearing red and white. The old mark was set in 2022 when the Bisons attracted a crowd of 3,167 against Stanford.
NU (3-0) rode the energy from the friendly crowd to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-15 sweep over the Bisons.
Taylor Landfair and Harper Murray led the NU offense with seven kills each.
Skyler Pierce and Manaia Ogbechie made a strong impression in their Husker debuts. Pierce, who redshirted last season, finished with six kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Ogbechie played the final two sets and added five kills on nine errorless kills and two blocks.
The Huskers hit .315 for the match as 10 players recorded a kill.
After Courtney Jones tied the first set at 3-all, Nebraska took over. Murray recorded a kill and an ace during a 6-0 run as Landfair added three kills in the scoring spurt. Reilly added another ace during another 4-0 streak that put the Huskers up 15-6. Allick recorded four kills and a block during NU’s final 10 points as they ran away with the set. The Bisons only recorded five kills in the set.
NU mixed up its lineup in the second set as Campbell Flynn and Manaia Ogbechie got the starts, and Skyler Pierce made her Husker debut midway through the set. Nebraska took control with a 7-1 run to go up 10-5, but the Bisons kept it close. The Huskers appeared to have won set point on a Murray attack, but the call was overturned on a challenge. Lipscomb added two more points before NU finished it off.
Lipscomb battled early and led 6-5 in the third set. The Huskers used a 5-0 burst to go up 15-9 as Allie Sczech recorded two kills and a block in the run. NU wasn’t challenged the rest of the way as Ogbechie closed out the match with a kill.
Nebraska stays in Nashville for a couple more days to play in the Broadway Block Party. The Huskers will take on the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday at 11 a.m. CDT on ABC.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red 3, White 1
- Aug. 16 Nebraska 3, Alumni 1
- Aug. 22 Nebraska 3, Pittsburgh 1
- Aug. 24 Nebraska 3, Stanford 0
- Aug. 29 Nebraska 3, Lipscomb 0
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville) 11 a.m. ABC
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State 7 p.m.
- Sept. 7 vs. California 1 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah 6 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon 6 p.m. NPM
- Sept. 16 at Creighton 6:30 p.m. FS1
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona BTN
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland 3 p.m. NPM
- Oct. 3 at Penn State 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington 8 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan 1 p.m.
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern NPM
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin 8 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon 1 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7 p.m. FS1
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 14 at UCLA BTN
- Nov. 16 at USC 2 p.m. B1G+
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa FS1
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State BTN
Home matches are bolded. All times central.
