Nebraska Takes Down No. 11 Wisconsin in Straight Sets for Another Sweep
MADISON, Wis. — On a night when chaos reigned, No. 1 Nebraska took care of business as usual.
While No. 2 Texas, No. 6 Arizona State and No. 7 SMU all suffered five-set losses Friday evening, the Huskers earned their 12th straight sweep with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin at the UW Field House.
The Huskers smothered Wisconsin with their block and back-row defense, holding the Badgers to a .175 hitting percentage. The Huskers won the blocking battle 9-3 and finished with 54 digs, led by 14 from Teraya Sigler and 10 from libero Laney Choboy.
On offense, junior outside hitter Harper Murray led the way with 15 kills. Andi Jackson added 12 kills on a .600 hitting percentage while Rebekah Allied tallied seven kills and six blocks. Taylor Landfair was also errorless with six kills on 12 swings. Bergen Reilly helped NU hit .349 for the match with 38 assists, four blocks and three kills.
Nebraska (21-0, 11-0) took control of the first set with a 5-1 run, gaining a 7-4 advantage. The Badgers rallied behind the serving of freshman middle blocker Natalie Wardlow, a Lincoln Southeast grad. She recorded a pair of aces as part of five straight points that tied the set at 18-all. Taylor Landfair answered with a kill and block. After a couple of kills from Rebekah Allick, Harper Murray finished the set off with her seventh kill of the set.
After Wisconsin (15-4, 8-3) tied the second set at 4-all, the Huskers took over by scoring points on the next four service rotations and took a 15-7 lead. The Badgers got as close as 17-13 after another ace from Wardlow, but the Huskers sided out the rest of the way to claim the set.
Murray served an ace that was part of a 6-0 run that gave NU an 11-4 advantage in the third set. Choboy then put the Huskers up 21-9 after another six straight points as she recorded an ace and then an overpass that led to a Murray kill.
Mimi Colyer led Wisconsin with 14 kills as she hit .239. Grace Egan added nine kills at a .471 clip and nine digs. Wardlow finished with four aces.
With the victory, the Huskers have won 12 straight matches via sweep and four straight over the Badgers.
