Nebraska-Texas A&M Regional Final Will Be Pressure-Packed, Full of Fireworks

When Kansas coach Matt Ulmer was reviewing the film and preparing to play Nebraska, he struggled to find an area where the Jayhawks could make the top-seeded Huskers uncomfortable.

KU struggled to put much pressure on Nebraska, which was reflected on the scoreboard, as the Jayhawks managed just 35 points in a sweep.

Texas A&M, the Huskers’ opponent in the regional final, however, specializes in stressing other teams. The Aggies and Nebraska will meet Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Devaney Center with a berth in the national semifinal on the line.

A&M coach Jamie Morrison said he’s not scared of the talented Huskers.

“They’re a really good volleyball team, but we’ve talked the entire season and made it our identity of making people uncomfortable, of leaning in and imparting our will on the people that we’re playing,” he said. “It’s going to be the battle of wills in that match. It’s going to be ebbs and flows. It’s going to be back and forth. And again, we’re going to battle until one team wins, and hopefully that’ll be us.”

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly knows what it’s like to be uncomfortable and deal with pressure in a regional final. Last year, Busboom Kelly was guiding Louisville and trying to make the Final Four in their home city. The Cardinals dropped the first set against Stanford, but then won the next three to play the national semifinals in front of their hometown crowd.

Being the No. 1 seed this year is a different kind of pressure, Busboom Kelly said. However, it’s also exciting because they’ve earned the honor.

“The fact of our book of work this season makes the pressure even more, but I do think this team has a lot of experience with it,” Busboom Kelly said. “The staff has had a lot of experience with it, so it’s nothing new, which helps to alleviate some of that. When we’re talking in our day-to-day and communicating on the court, it doesn’t feel like anything different or like there’s more pressure right now.”

The regional final will also be the final match of the year in the Devaney Center. Home has been kind to the Huskers. They have won their last 29 NCAA Tournament matches at the Devaney Center. NU is also on a 63-match winning streak since the last week of the regular season in 2022, the fifth-longest streak in NCAA Division I history.

Rebekah Allick gets a kill on an overpass early in second set against Kansas. Allick and NU's three other seniors will play their final match at the Devaney Center on Sunday. | Amarillo Mullen

Rebekah Allick is filled with gratitude for all the experiences she’s had during her career. While senior night was special, she’s looking forward to enjoying her final match at John Cook Arena and the journey she’s been on over the past four years.

However, Allick is not just treating the match like a celebration. There is still work to do.

“This isn’t a team that you can overlook. I believe 100% from the players to coaching staff, we’re all right where our feet are, and we’re just looking forward to crushing our scouting report today and then handling business on Sunday,” She said. “At no point are we going to overlook this team. I think that alone will alleviate a lot of pressure, just enjoying the game.”

Nebraska will have its hands full with all of Texas A&M’s weapons. The Aggies feature several high-profile attackers led by opposite Logan Lednicky and middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla. They were joined on the all-SEC first-team by outside hitter Kyndal Stowers and setter Maddie Waak.

Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers attacks against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinals in Lincoln. Stowers in one of four Aggies who were all-conference honorees. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

While the A&M brings a lot of firepower, the Huskers are sticking with what got them to this point of the season. Allick said she’s looking forward to battling with Cos-Okpalla. She has a lot of respect for other elite middles and will rely on her training against the Aggies.

“We’re going middle versus middle at practice, and it’s like the gladiators going at it, because we are constantly pushing each other, especially offensively,” Allick said. “I’m excited to, you know, not go against my own teammates.”

Taylor Landfair will match up against Lednicky at one pin. She echoed Allick’s comments about showing respect, but enjoying the challenge. The Huskers have relied on Allie Sczech and Ryan Hunter to provide them with a good look of what Lenicky can do as a left-handed opposite.

Allick said she relishes the opportunity to go up against another elite team. She said she likes to compare the work ethic to the Marines and pushing each other every day.

“We’re going through fundamental drills, and we get pissed off when it’s not a perfect rep, and we want nothing more than to play someone who can punch us back,” she said. “Pressure-wise, it’s just going to come down to us letting go of perfection, playing free and just enjoying a really good team.”

Nebraska players celebrate a Harper Murray kill against Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Meanwhile, the Aggies are trying to reach their first national semifinal in program history. Texas A&M has twice reached the regional final in 1999 and 2001. On Saturday afternoon, Lednicky and Stowers were still basking in their five-set win over Louisville, but Morrison wasn’t satisfied with the achievement.

He told the team in the locker room on Friday night and again at practice on Saturday that their journey isn’t over yet and they have a chance to take the program further than it’s ever been. While it’s not the most important match in Texas A&M history, it will provide a great opportunity.

“It’s a match against a really good team. I think it’s the two most balanced teams in the country,” Morrison said. “I think you’re going to see some fireworks. You’re going to see some exciting volleyball.”

Busboom Kelly agreed with Morrison as she gave a blunt assessment of the match with the Aggies.

“I know we’re going to be ready, but this is a very, very tough match-up for us,” she said. “I think it will be a hell of a regional final match.”

