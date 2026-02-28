Nebraska to Face Creighton in Spring Exhibition at Sokol Arena

With John Cook Arena undergoing a facelift and expansion, Nebraska is taking its show on the road this spring.

The Huskers will play three games this spring, all outside of Lincoln, with Creighton announced as the first opponent on Saturday. During the Bluejays' men’s basketball game against Providence, Creighton coach Brian Rosen said the in-state rivals will play in an exhibition on Friday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Creighton volleyball season ticket holders will have access to tickets on Friday, March 6. More information about other ticket sales will be made available later. The match will also be televised on Nebraska Public Media.

Nebraska has played only one official match at the Sokol. In 2010, 2,514 fans attended what was then the record on-campus attendance for the Bluejays, which resulted in a Husker sweep.

The other NU-CU matches in Omaha have been played a mile away at the CHI Health Center. When the teams met last September, the attendance of 17,675 set a record for the largest indoor volleyball-only regular-season crowd in NCAA history. Rosen said the Bluejays will open the season at CHI with a to-be-named opponent. NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said in January that the regular-season matchup between the Huskers and Bluejays would be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time.

Bluejays. Huskers.



A big-time spring volleyball matchup is coming to D.J. Sokol Arena! #GoJays pic.twitter.com/KmiXP8WrYL — Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) February 28, 2026

Creighton is also playing a spring exhibition match against Omaha on March 28, following a LOVB Nebraska match at Baxter Arena.

Nebraska’s other two spring matches will be announced in early March.

In recent years, Nebraska has played only one spring match, usually in Nebraska outside its hometown. Previous matches have been hosted in Central City, Ogallala, Kearney, Grand Island, McCook, Wayne, and Norfolk.

However, last year, during Busboom Kelly’s first spring as head coach of the Huskers, NU played two spring matches: at home against Kansas and then in Ord against South Dakota State.

While Creighton has never beaten the Huskers in 24 official regular-season matches, the Bluejays did claim a five-set exhibition victory in 2013, the final sporting event contested at the NU Coliseum.

Nebraska and Creighton have played during the regular season during seven out of the last eight years, with the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season the exception. However, they have not met in a public spring exhibition since 2014, when the Huskers earned a sweep in front of 2,050 fans at Wayne State College.

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray and Creighton setter Annalea Maeder prepare to joust at the net after a Bluejay overpass during a 2025 regular season match. The two in-state rivals will play an exhibition on April 17. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Creighton lost three core members from last year’s team that went 28-6 and reached the Elite Eight. Outside hitter Ava Martin, middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt, and setter Annalea Maeder all earned All-American honors from the AVCA.

The Bluejays added Texas middle blocker Ayden Ames, Kansas setter Katie Dalton, and Wisconsin outside hitter Trinity Shadd-Ceres from the transfer portal.

Nebraska returns the core of its 2025 team that went undefeated in the regular season and won its third straight Big Ten championship. All-American middle blocker Rebekah Allick graduated, and outside hitter Taylor Landfair wrapped up her career. NU will also need to replace reserves opposite Allie Sczech and defensive specialist Maisie Boesiger.

The Huskers return six starters and added a three-person recruiting class that was ranked No. 3 by PrepVolleyball.