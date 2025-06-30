Nebraska Volleyball Announces Preseason Event Information, Limited Number of Fan Day Tickets
A limited number of Husker fans will be able to take part in the annual Nebraska Volleyball Fan Day this year.
The change comes as a never-ending line in 2024 saw some fans turned away, though several Huskers found out and made sure to get autographs and pictures to the fans that were asked to leave.
The Nebraska Athletic Department will offer 2,000 free tickets that can be claimed at Huskers.com/Tickets on Monday, July 28 at 10 a.m. CDT. Fan Day tickets will be non-transferable, which means nobody can scoop up a bunch of tickets to sell for a profit.
Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. One item per person may be signed. Posters for the season will be available as well. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. Concessions will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.
The Husker volleyball program also announced details for a pair of other preseason events on Monday.
The Red-White Scrimmage will begin at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 9 with doors opening at 1 p.m. CDT. A tiered on-sale through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System begins on Monday, July 7 at 9 a.m. CDT, general public at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
Nebraska's inaugural Alumni Match will begin at 6 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 16 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m CDT. A tiered on-sale through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System begins on Thursday, July 10 at 9 a.m. CDT, general public at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
TV information for the two preseason scrimmages, as well as which alumni will be participating in the Aug. 16 scrimmage, will be announced at a later date.
The 2025 Nebraska volleyball season opens with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will take on Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 then Stanford on Aug. 24.
Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage
- Aug. 16 Alumni Match
- Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
- Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
- Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
- Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville)
- Sept. 5 vs. Wright State
- Sept. 7 vs. California
- Sept. 12 vs. Utah
- Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
- Sept. 16 at Creighton
- Sept. 20 vs. Arizona
- Sept. 24 vs Michigan
- Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
- Oct. 3 at Penn State
- Oct. 4 at Rutgers
- Oct. 10 vs. Washington
- Oct. 12 at Purdue
- Oct. 17 at Michigan State
- Oct. 19 at Michigan
- Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
- Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
- Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
- Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
- Nov. 8 at Minnesota
- Nov. 14 at UCLA
- Nov. 15 at USC
- Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
- Nov. 22 at Indiana
- Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
- Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State
Home matches are bolded.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.