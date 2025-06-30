All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Announces Preseason Event Information, Limited Number of Fan Day Tickets

The annual Fan Day event will now have a limited number of tickets available.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball fans go through the autograph line at the 2024 Fan Day.
Nebraska volleyball fans go through the autograph line at the 2024 Fan Day. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

A limited number of Husker fans will be able to take part in the annual Nebraska Volleyball Fan Day this year.

The change comes as a never-ending line in 2024 saw some fans turned away, though several Huskers found out and made sure to get autographs and pictures to the fans that were asked to leave.

Nebraska libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy signs a jersey for a fan at the 2024 Fan Day.
Nebraska libero/defensive specialist Laney Choboy signs a jersey for a fan at the 2024 Fan Day. / Nebraska Athletics

The Nebraska Athletic Department will offer 2,000 free tickets that can be claimed at Huskers.com/Tickets on Monday, July 28 at 10 a.m. CDT. Fan Day tickets will be non-transferable, which means nobody can scoop up a bunch of tickets to sell for a profit.

Autograph tables will be set up on the concourse of the Devaney Center, and a single autograph line will extend around the concourse of the building. One item per person may be signed. Posters for the season will be available as well. In an effort to get all fans through the line, no pictures will be permitted with the coaches and players. Concessions will be open for fans to purchase drinks or candy, and the Huskers Store on the concourse will be open as well.

The Husker volleyball program also announced details for a pair of other preseason events on Monday.

Bergen Reilly (left) and Andi Jackson (right) go up for a double block.
Bergen Reilly (left) and Andi Jackson (right) go up for a double block. / Amarillo Mullen

The Red-White Scrimmage will begin at 2:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 9 with doors opening at 1 p.m. CDT. A tiered on-sale through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System begins on Monday, July 7 at 9 a.m. CDT, general public at 3:30 p.m. CDT. 

Nebraska's inaugural Alumni Match will begin at 6 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 16 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m CDT. A tiered on-sale through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System begins on Thursday, July 10 at 9 a.m. CDT, general public at 3:30 p.m. CDT.

TV information for the two preseason scrimmages, as well as which alumni will be participating in the Aug. 16 scrimmage, will be announced at a later date.

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court.
Coach Dani Busboom Kelly smiles after a rally on the court. / Amarillo Mullen

The 2025 Nebraska volleyball season opens with the AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers will take on Pittsburgh on Aug. 22 then Stanford on Aug. 24.

Nebraska Volleyball 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 9 Red-White Scrimmage
  • Aug. 16 Alumni Match
  • Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Aug. 24 vs. Stanford (AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
  • Aug. 29 at Lipscomb
  • Aug. 31 vs. Kentucky (Broadway Block Party in Nashville)
  • Sept. 5 vs. Wright State
  • Sept. 7 vs. California
  • Sept. 12 vs. Utah
  • Sept. 13 vs. Grand Canyon
  • Sept. 16 at Creighton
  • Sept. 20 vs. Arizona
  • Sept. 24 vs Michigan
  • Sept. 27 vs. Maryland
  • Oct. 3 at Penn State
  • Oct. 4 at Rutgers
  • Oct. 10 vs. Washington
  • Oct. 12 at Purdue
  • Oct. 17 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 19 at Michigan
  • Oct. 24 vs. Northwestern
  • Oct. 25 vs. Michigan State
  • Oct. 31 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 2 vs. Oregon
  • Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
  • Nov. 8 at Minnesota
  • Nov. 14 at UCLA
  • Nov. 15 at USC
  • Nov. 20 vs. Iowa
  • Nov. 22 at Indiana
  • Nov. 28 vs. Penn State
  • Nov. 29 vs. Ohio State

Home matches are bolded.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Volleyball