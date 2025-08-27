All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Fan Guide to Broadway Block Party in Nashville

Everything fans need to know for Nebraska volleyball’s Broadway Block Party, from event details to what to expect on game day.

Maren Angus-Coombs

Members of the Husker Volleyball team enter the arena during pregame introductions.
Members of the Husker Volleyball team enter the arena during pregame introductions. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

After beginning the 2025 season with two wins in Lincoln at the American Volleyball Coaches Association's season-opening event, the Huskers will be hitting the road for another unique opportunity.

Nebraska will open the Broadway Block Party at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., against Kentucky on Sunday at 11 a.m. CDT. Before that, they'll take on Lipscomb at Allen Arena on Friday, meaning a full weekend in Nashville is on tap.

Fans line up at the gates before the quarterfinal games of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashvi
Fans line up at the gates before the quarterfinal games of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As someone who was raised in Nashville and just moved to Nebraska four years ago, I have prepared a Husker fan's guide to Nashville.

Where to Stay

While there are plenty of hotels in Nashville, some are just more convenient than others.

The Hilton is located directly across the street from Bridgestone Arena and offers views of downtown. I have so many memories of staycations with my parents and brother throughout the years, where staying at this place was like hitting the jackpot.

Other options downtown are the Renaissance by Marriott, Doubletree, Grand Hyatt, Embassy Suites, Margaritaville, Holiday Inn & Suites, and Sheraton Grand. If you want to explore, a quick Google search will bring up several other options, but beware because there is a Vanderbilt football game on Saturday, and hotels in the West End area might fill up.

Where to Eat

Let's start with places within walking distance to the arena.

Assembly Food Hall has a little bit of everything and offers something for everyone in your party. Some of the more popular vendors are Desano Pizzeria, Prince's Hot Chicken, and The Pharmacy Burger.

Next. Nebraska Volleyball Season Central. Nebraska Volleyball Season Central. dark

The Diner offers six floors of restaurants, and the menu varies depending on the floor. The views are also magnificent.

A quick bite will bring you to Robert's Western World, where you can enjoy the Robert’s $6 Recession Special – a fried bologna sandwich, ice-cold PBR, and Moon Pie while listening to classic country music or bluegrass.

There are a couple of barbecue options downtown, including Martin's and Chief's. If you want to be a block off of Broadway, the smoked wings at Martin's are a must, and the Alabama white sauce is a personal favorite.

A nice sit-down meal can be had at The Southern Steak & Oyster for lunch, dinner, or brunch. Trust me when I tell you the Saffire Steak Biscuits are a must for an appetizer.

Other places around town that are worth a visit include Pinewood Social, Biscuit Love, and Party Fowl.

The Main Attraction

Aside from volleyball, I know the reason why you would go to Nashville is to bar hop Lower Broadway.

Fireworks light up the sky over Lower Broadway during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in Nashville, Tenn., Fr
Fireworks light up the sky over Lower Broadway during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, July 4, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

My personal favorites include AJ's Good Time Bar for some good 90s music, Second Fiddle, Legend's Corner, and The Stage. Most of the bars have rooftops now, which is also a nice addition for those who want to enjoy the people watching below.

There are plenty of bars named for popular country music artists, and they are also fun, but my word of advice to you is to not visit Jason Aldean's at night.

And, if you have gotten this far, let me know if you have questions, or I will just see you in Nashville this weekend!

Have a great trip!

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

Home/Volleyball