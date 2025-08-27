Nebraska Volleyball Fan Guide to Broadway Block Party in Nashville
After beginning the 2025 season with two wins in Lincoln at the American Volleyball Coaches Association's season-opening event, the Huskers will be hitting the road for another unique opportunity.
Nebraska will open the Broadway Block Party at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., against Kentucky on Sunday at 11 a.m. CDT. Before that, they'll take on Lipscomb at Allen Arena on Friday, meaning a full weekend in Nashville is on tap.
As someone who was raised in Nashville and just moved to Nebraska four years ago, I have prepared a Husker fan's guide to Nashville.
Where to Stay
While there are plenty of hotels in Nashville, some are just more convenient than others.
The Hilton is located directly across the street from Bridgestone Arena and offers views of downtown. I have so many memories of staycations with my parents and brother throughout the years, where staying at this place was like hitting the jackpot.
Other options downtown are the Renaissance by Marriott, Doubletree, Grand Hyatt, Embassy Suites, Margaritaville, Holiday Inn & Suites, and Sheraton Grand. If you want to explore, a quick Google search will bring up several other options, but beware because there is a Vanderbilt football game on Saturday, and hotels in the West End area might fill up.
Where to Eat
Let's start with places within walking distance to the arena.
Assembly Food Hall has a little bit of everything and offers something for everyone in your party. Some of the more popular vendors are Desano Pizzeria, Prince's Hot Chicken, and The Pharmacy Burger.
The Diner offers six floors of restaurants, and the menu varies depending on the floor. The views are also magnificent.
A quick bite will bring you to Robert's Western World, where you can enjoy the Robert’s $6 Recession Special – a fried bologna sandwich, ice-cold PBR, and Moon Pie while listening to classic country music or bluegrass.
There are a couple of barbecue options downtown, including Martin's and Chief's. If you want to be a block off of Broadway, the smoked wings at Martin's are a must, and the Alabama white sauce is a personal favorite.
A nice sit-down meal can be had at The Southern Steak & Oyster for lunch, dinner, or brunch. Trust me when I tell you the Saffire Steak Biscuits are a must for an appetizer.
Other places around town that are worth a visit include Pinewood Social, Biscuit Love, and Party Fowl.
The Main Attraction
Aside from volleyball, I know the reason why you would go to Nashville is to bar hop Lower Broadway.
My personal favorites include AJ's Good Time Bar for some good 90s music, Second Fiddle, Legend's Corner, and The Stage. Most of the bars have rooftops now, which is also a nice addition for those who want to enjoy the people watching below.
There are plenty of bars named for popular country music artists, and they are also fun, but my word of advice to you is to not visit Jason Aldean's at night.
And, if you have gotten this far, let me know if you have questions, or I will just see you in Nashville this weekend!
Have a great trip!
