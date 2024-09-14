Nebraska Volleyball Star Secretly Sets Up John Cook's TikTok Account
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook has had quite the week.
First, Nebraska announced a partnership with Seager that features a Nebraska-branded cowboy hat, and then his new TikTok account collected nearly another 151,000 thousand views.
According to Cook, Harper Murray is the mastermind behind the entire social media operation.
"First of all, I have not created anything," Cook said on Friday night. "Apparently Harper manages my TikTok account. I didn't even know I had TikTok on my phone. They grabbed my phone and then TikTok happened. ...But hey, if they like it, I like it."
Cook's first video appeared on Sept. 4 and has climbed to roughly 248,000 views. His second video showed up on Friday.
With 8,680 followers and almost 74,000 likes, Cook could become the next big social media star in Lincoln.
"I'm getting a heck of a lot of views. ... Must be a lot of people watching TikTok, not having much to do."
As for the hat, it features a branded Nebraska ‘N’ and a metal Huskers pin on the left side. It's available for purchase on the Fanatics website for $299.99.
In the past year, Cook was honored as the grand marshal for Nebraska’s Big Rodeo and bought a horse with a bonus from his contract extension.
