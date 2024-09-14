Big Ten Football Week 3 Capsules: Nebraska Kicks Off in Prime Time

All Huskers

The Big Ten Conference is 29-5 to open the 2024 season. The league has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 going into Week 3. Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.

Kaleb Henry

Red balloons fly after the Huskers' first scoring drive of the game for the first time since 2022. / Amarillo Mullen
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan 11 a.m. CDT on BTN

Central Michigan at Illinois 11 a.m. CDT on Peacock

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State 2:30 p.m. CDT on FOX

No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

Prairie View A&M at Michigan State 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Nevada at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Washington State at Washington 2:30 p.m. CDT on Peacock

Troy at Iowa 3 p.m. CDT on FS1

Northern Iowa at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Indiana at UCLA 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN

Maryland at Virginia 7 p.m. CDT on ACC Network

Ohio State, Rutgers, and USC are not in action this week.

