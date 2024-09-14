Big Ten Football Week 3 Capsules: Nebraska Kicks Off in Prime Time
The Big Ten Conference is 29-5 to open the 2024 season. The league has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 going into Week 3. Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan 11 a.m. CDT on BTN
Central Michigan at Illinois 11 a.m. CDT on Peacock
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State 2:30 p.m. CDT on FOX
No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
Prairie View A&M at Michigan State 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Nevada at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Washington State at Washington 2:30 p.m. CDT on Peacock
Troy at Iowa 3 p.m. CDT on FS1
Northern Iowa at Nebraska 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Indiana at UCLA 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
Maryland at Virginia 7 p.m. CDT on ACC Network
Ohio State, Rutgers, and USC are not in action this week.
