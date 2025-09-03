Nebraska Volleyball Voted Unanimously as No. 1 Team by AVCA
There is no equal to Nebraska volleyball - at least heading into the third week of the collegiate volleyball season.
The Huskers (4-0) received all 61 first-place votes in this week's AVCA Coaches poll rankings. Nebraska opened the season at No. 1 in the preseason poll, beating out Penn State for the top spot with 40 first-place votes compared to the Nittany Lions' 21. In the second edition of the 2025 rankings, Nebraska remained at the top spot while Penn State fell three spots to No. 5.
Nebraska has earned victories over three victories over top ten opponents to begin the season. The Big Red opened the 2025 campaign at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena in the AVCA First Serve, taking down previous No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 6 Stanford in the opening weekend. After handling unranked Lipscomb, the Huskers then downed No. 7 Kentucky in a reverse sweep to maintain their No. 1 rating.
Nebraska's Sunday opponent, Kentucky, rose three spots to No. 4 following their start to the season despite dropping to the Huskers in five sets. The Wildcats' SEC compatriot Texas claimed the No. 2 rating after a 2-0 start, pushing up three spots as well. Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's former team, the Louisville Cardinals, bumped to No. 3.
Rounding out the top 10 in the first regular-season edition of the AVCA poll includes No. 6 Stanford, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 Pittsburgh, and No. 10 Texas A&M. The Big Ten Conference had a total of seven programs represented, including Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 17 Purdue, No. 19 UCLA, and No. 22 USC.
The Southeastern Conference challenges the Big Ten's team total with five programs featured in the AVCA poll, including Texas, Kentucky, Texas A&M, No. 12 Florida, and No. 16 Missouri. The Atlantic Coast Conference matched the SEC's teams, including Louisville, Stanford, Pittsburgh, No. 11 SMU, and No. 23 Georgia Tech.
The Big 12 Conference had the most significant movers in the Week 1 poll, as No. 7 Arizona State pushed into the top ten after jumping six spots from the preseason No. 13 position. The Big 12 also included No. 15 Kansas, No. 18 BYU, No. 20 Baylor, No. 21 Utah, and No. 24 TCU. The Big East had one team included, as Nebraska's in-state rival Creighton arrived at No. 13.
Other teams receiving votes included North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Miami (FL), Marquette, Florida State, San Diego, Oklahoma, Arizona, LSU, and Rice. Four other teams were mentioned on only one ballot for a total of eight combined points.
Nebraska volleyball remains with nine matches on its schedule against ranked opponents, including contests against No. 21 Utah, No. 13 Creighton, No. 5 Penn State, No. 17 Purdue, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 19 UCLA, No. 22 USC, and a rematch with the Nittany Lions.
Nebraska volleyball's next regular-season match brings the Huskers back to John Cook Arena as the Big Red hosts Wright State on Friday before taking on California on Sunday.
AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll
- Nebraska (61)
- Texas
- Louisville
- Kentucky
- Penn State
- Stanford
- Arizona State
- Wisconsin
- PIttsburgh
- Texas A&M
- SMU
- Florida
- Creighton
- Minnesota
- Kansas
- Missouri
- Purdue
- BYU
- UCLA
- Baylor
- Utah
- Southern California
- Georgia Tech
- TCU
- Dayton
