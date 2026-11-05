Ogbechie, Huskers Add New Wrinkles to Stay Fresh, Successful

The book is out on Manaia Ogbechie.

As the Nebraska sophomore middle blocker gets more playing time, opponents get more video to scout her and develop a game plan.

Not that they’ve had much success slowing her down.

In her first full season as a starter for the Huskers, Ogbechie is averaging 2.2 kills and 1.34 blocks per set, the latter of which is third in the Big Ten. She also has a hitting percentage of .449, which is second in the Big Ten and fifth in the nation, one spot behind teammate Andi Jackson in both. In league play, she is hitting .463, which trails only Oregon’s Alaina Pollard.

“I do have very clear tendencies,” Ogbechie said after putting up 22 kills with a .618 hitting percentage against Michigan and Michigan State last week. “I switch it from game to game depending on who we play and depending on how I can score best versus the team that we play.”

Ogbechie said she’s tried to expand her range on her attacks so she can go sideline to sideline on quick attacks in front of the setter. When she runs slides, she has tried to read the defense more so she can hit down the line if the block is set up inside on her.

Nebraska middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie goes up for an attack against Wisconsin's Eva Travis and Jaela Auguste. Ogbechie is second in the Big Ten in hitting percentage this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ogbechie isn’t the only Husker newcomer that teams are trying to figure out this season. After primarily playing back row last year, sophomore outside hitter Teraya Sigler is playing all six rotations and finding success. The Scottsdale, California, native is averaging 2.52 kills per set with a .334 hitting percentage, the eighth-best in the nation for an outside hitter.

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said they train their players to have multiple shots so opponents can’t load up to stop one. She added that playing confidently and playing to their strengths will also do wonders for their success.

“We’ll try to have a few things up our sleeves for the second half of the season, but nothing too major,” Busboom Kelly said.

Nebraska has already added several new wrinkles this season, like outside hitter Harper Murray attacking from the right pin from the back row. Against Michigan State, the Huskers ran a set where opposite Ryan Hunter ran a rout in the middle while Ogbechie curled out to the right pin. Bergen Reilly gave Hunter a tight back set that she easily terminated.

In addition to adding new twists to the game, the top-ranked and undefeated Huskers used the matches last weekend to learn how to improve. After the four-set win over Michigan State, Murray said she views NU dropping a set as an opportunity to improve. Ogbechie agreed and said she needs to improve her blocking and help out her pin hitters with better lateral movement.

Busboom Kelly said they adjusted well after dropping the opening set to both Michigan and Michigan State. The Wolverines ran a fast offense that took the Huskers a bit to adjust to, while she said their mindset wasn’t the best against MSU.

Nebraska (23-0, 12-0) has shown a knack this year to recover after dropping a set, something they’ve done only six times. The Huskers have yet to play a five-set match this season. Busboom Kelly has shown little concern about being forced to play more than three sets, as it creates a new challenge.

“We really had to be conscious of what our mindset was and how we were reacting to things, and I just thought our team did a nice job of coming together,” she said. “Also, the bench players being ready to go and understanding their role and having an impact were all really great things to see, especially on the road.”

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a point at Oregon in 2024. The Huskers will play in front of another sold-out crowd on Saturday in Eugene. | Nebraska Athletics

Ducks, Huskies present formidable challenge

Nebraska will face one of its toughest road tests this weekend, playing at No. 12 Oregon on late Saturday night before traveling to No. 18 Washington for a Sunday afternoon match.

While they played back-to-back road matches last weekend, the Huskers made the short one-hour drive between the two Michigan schools. This weekend’s road trip will involve a flight from Eugene, Oregon, to Seattle.

The Huskers will fly out to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday evening to help adjust to the time difference. Saturday’s match will start at 9 p.m. CT. Even though NU played consecutive away matches last weekend, it will stick to its normal routine. Busboom Kelly said she hoped they learned how much focus it takes to prepare mentally for the second match less than 24 hours after the first.

“You feel you’re dragging that morning going to practice, and you got to flip a switch really quick because it’s an early game,” she said. “Our players probably learned a little bit about individual preparation, but as far as team prep, I don’t think there’s much we can change.”

The Ducks (19-3, 10-2) are one of the biggest success stories in Trent Kersten’s second year. All of their losses have come against ranked teams on the road — then-No. 7 Arizona State, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 16 Penn State.

It’s a far cry from when he took over the program and only one player remained on the roster from the 2024 team. The Ducks went 17-13 last year and have continued their upward trajectory this season.

“I think very highly of him, and I know he does it the right way,” Busboom Kelly said about Kersten. “His team’s really fun to watch.”

Oregon is led by outside hitter Sjakkie Donkers, a Gonzaga transfer, and opposite Alanah Clemente, who average 3.67 and 3.47 kills per set, respectively.

Busboom Kelly said Clemente, last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is an electric player who is physical and has a fast arm.

“She’s super fun to watch. I just think she’s kind of that total package,” Busboom Kelly said. “She’s great out of the back row. She can rip a nasty topspin. So she’s pretty much everything you want in an opposite.”

Overpass THUMP for the win.



Alanah Clemente finishes with 18 kills (.429), seven kills and two service aces vs Iowa.#GoDucks



💻 B1G+ pic.twitter.com/ESr8H1uWFU — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) November 1, 2026

Freshman Alaina Pollard has been a late revelation for Oregon. The freshman middle blocker entered the starting lineup on Oct. 18 against Rutgers and is hitting .486 this season. The offense is led by Missouri transfer Marina Crownover, who won a Big Ten weekly setting award this season.

NU’s second opponent this weekend, Washington (17-4, 8-4), plays Northwestern Friday night and gets a day off before taking on the Huskers.

The Huskies’ leading attacker is sophomore Simona Mateska, who put up 31 kills in a five-set win against Wisconsin, the most by any player in the Big Ten this season. UW also features a pair of outstanding freshmen in outside hitter Kylie Kleckner and libero Kaitlyn Nguyen.

Busboom Kelly said they have to prepare for everyone in Washington’s lineup.

“When you watch them, you watch everybody. It’s not a team where you focus on a couple players,” she said. “They just play really well together, and I think teams like that could be dangerous because they have a lot of belief, and they catch some momentum and that belief can take it from there.”