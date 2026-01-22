Reyes Signs New Contract to Remain at Nebraska as Associate Head Coach

Jaylen Reyes is already the second-longest serving assistant coach in Nebraska Volleyball history.

Only Cathy Noth, who was an assistant under Terry Pettit for 11 seasons from 1988-98, has had a longer stint as an assistant coach.

However, Reyes could join her as the most tenured assistant coach if he fulfills his latest contract, which was announced by the university on Thursday. Reyes, who came to Nebraska in 2018, will match Noth after signing a three-year, $630,000 contract to remain on the Huskers’ bench.

With the new contract, Reyes will also have a new title as the NU associate head coach. He is the third person to hold that title after John Cook (1999) and Tyler Hildebrand (2020-21).

NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly said it was a “no-brainer” to promote Reyes to a new position.

“Jaylen has been integral to the success of this program for the past eight years, and he continues to show his love for Nebraska,” she said. “Jaylen brings so much joy and energy to our gym every day. His work ethic and passion for everything he does - whether it be coaching, scouting, recruiting or beach volleyball - are hard to match, and we are so grateful to have him in our program.”

Elite at reading the game and leading the way. 🫡@Jaylen_Reyes2 has been promoted to Associate Head Coach after being an integral part of the Huskers’ success over his eight years! pic.twitter.com/s4YGZ2Eioj — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) January 22, 2026

Reyes was part of Busboom Kelly’s staff that won the Big Ten Conference for the third straight year and finished the regular season undefeated in 2025.

The contract will make Reyes one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country. His annual salary will start at $200,000 and increase by $10,000 each year. He can also earn bonuses for team success from 15 percent for winning the Big Ten and an additional 10 to 25 percent based on how the Huskers perform in the NCAA tournament.

Reyes has a $200,000 buyout in his contract if he leaves early, which does not apply if he leaves to take a head coaching job.

“I am so grateful to Dani for giving me the opportunity to be part of her first coaching staff here at Nebraska and now continuing on this journey as associate head coach,” Reyes said. “The state of Nebraska and Husker fans have been so good to me over the last eight years. I love it here and am thankful for all the support. Go Big Red!”

For most of his time at NU, Reyes has coordinated the defensive side. During his eight years, NU has ranked in the Top 10 in opponents’ hitting percentage seven times, including as the No. 1 team in the nation three of the past four years.

Nebraska volleyball players Bergen Reilly (left) and Andi Jackson (right) and assistant coach Jaylen Reyes (center) pose with their gold medals after winning the NORCECA U21 Continental Championship in Toronto. | Nebraska Athletics

Under Reyes, the Huskers have built a pipeline of elite prep talent. He has recruited the top-ranked recruiting class in 2021 and 2023, according to PrepVolleyball, and the No. 2 recruiting class in 2025. The website lists NU’s 2026 class as the third-best in the nation, and the 2027 group tops the rankings.

Reyes has also been involved with the United States National Team, helping with the youth developmental program and serving as an assistant coach for the US team that won the gold medal at the U21 NORCECA Continental Championship in Toronto.

Prior to Nebraska, Reyes was an assistant coach for the BYU men’s volleyball team, his alma mater, for three seasons. He was the Cougars' recruiting coordinator, who made the national semifinals each year.

A native of Honolulu, Hawaii, Reyes is the son of Tino Reyes, who was the head women’s volleyball coach at the University of Hawaii at Hilo from 2010-15 and spent 17 years as associate head coach on the Hawaii men’s volleyball coaching staff.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.