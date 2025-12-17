Rodriguez, Fresh Off Time with USA National Team, Is Ready for Second Season as a Professional

Yes, Suzie Fritz heard the fans sitting behind the bench question her lineup choices.

The fans needled Fritz to play libero Lexi Rodriguez more during her first season with League One.

Rodriguez, one of the most popular volleyball players to come from Nebraska and a prominent figure in the LOVB Omaha’s advertisements and merchandise, was largely relegated to a reserve role. Even though she did start one home match late in the season at libero, Rodriguez mainly appeared as a serving specialist.

On top of the fans’ pleas, Fritz was in an inevitable spot. If she played Rodriguez, that meant benching fellow former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes, who started at libero for the United States in the last two Olympics. Fritz stuck with Wong-Orantes, who was in her fifth year of playing professionally, and let Rodriguez get accustomed to the pro game.

“I took a lot of hits on that one,” Fritz said after a preseason practice last week. “We adore (Rodriguez), you know, absolutely adore her, but she was playing behind a two-time Olympian as a rookie in the third-best league in the world. So it’s a jump.”

For her second season, Rodriguez is primed to earn the starting spot as Wong-Orantes joined LOVB Houston and is also expecting her first child in the spring. The only libero on LOVB Nebraska’s roster is Annie Cesar, who also played professionally in Germany and is a member of the German national team.

During her first year, Rodriguez played in 10 matches and recorded 37 digs. Her best performance came on March 13 in a match at LOVB Madison, where she recorded nine digs, two aces and two assists.

Rodriguez is thankful for her first year learning under Wong-Orantes, who was also an All-American at Nebraska. She learned how to be a professional and the finer art of playing libero from Wong Orantes.

“I was just a fish out of water. I was ready to watch and learn,” Rodriguez said. “ Just watching her for a full season taught me a lot, and it was really helpful. Obviously now, there’s a spot to be filled, and I’m going to do my best to just do whatever I can for this team.”

In addition to not coming off a four-month-long college season, Rodriguez is ready for this year after spending time in the national team gym and playing for the USA in the Volleyball Nations League.

She played six matches for the United States during two weeks of the Volleyball Nations League during the summer. Rodriguez also suited up for the US in the quarterfinals match against Italy, the eventual champion.

Rodriguez and Omaha Supernovas libero Morgan Hentz were the two liberos for the United States as they alternated starting roles. Rodriguez also picked the Stanford graduate’s mind about her movements and positions and got to know the three-time NCAA champion better.

“I watched her growing up. So that was really cool,” she said. “I love to learn from other people, and just being able to travel with her and watch her and all that was amazing. She’s one of the best. So it was really cool to watch behind her.”

While the quarterfinals exit was disappointing, Rodrigeuz said the international playing time helped her development and prepared her better for her second season in LOVB. She said playing against the top international teams was hard and that she was challenged to adjust to the speed and power of the game, but enjoyed the opportunity to play in high-pressure moments and to learn to keep composure and trust in her abilities.

“You’re playing with the best of the best from all different age groups and all different schools,” she said. “Everyone’s going to be good, and you’re going to have your good days and your bad days. So just trying to maintain that (composure) throughout everything.”

During the offseason, Rodriguez also expanded her world beyond the volleyball court. She launched an app, SheSport , designed to inspire and support young girls. In addition, she also published a book titled “ The Big Little Dream ,” which shares the same message.

As she’s grown as a player, so has League One in its second season. The Omaha franchise rebranded as LOVB Nebraska, opened a new practice facility near Gretna and welcomed more international players into the fold as the front office continued to fill out.

Rodriguez hopes for more playing time this season, but she said her mentality is to keep learning and getting better.

Fritz has noticed a switch in Rodridiguez’s mentality from last season. At times, Rodriguez might have been just happy to be on the team and to continue playing volleyball, but now she knows what she wants and is working towards it.

Fritz hopes the fans who pestered her last year to play Rodriguez will return to watch the new-and-improved version in her sophomore season.

“I think she had a chance to just take a minute to figure out what the job required of her,” Fritz said. “We’ve seen a pretty significant jump in just speed, power, everything. Every time you make that little jump, it’s just a little she has to do a little bit more. She’s in a great place right now. She’ll help us a ton.”

