Four Huskers Earn AVCA All-America Honors

For the third straight year, four Nebraska players earned All-America honors from the AVCA.

Middle blocker Andi Jackson, outside hitter Harper Murray and setter Bergen Reilly, all juniors, were named to the first team Wednesday, while senior middle blocker Rebekah Allick earned second-team honors.

The only other times the Huskers placed three players on the first team were in 2005 (Melissa Elmer, Christina Houghtelling and Sarah Pavan) and 1995 (Allison Weston, Christy Johnson and Lisa Reitsma).

For Jackson, this was the second time she’s earned first-team recognition. Reilly was named to the second team in the past two seasons, while Murray was named to the third team as a freshman and the second team as a sophomore. This was Allick’s first All-America award.

Nebraska middle blocker Rebekah Allick attacks against Kansas in the regional semifinal. She earned her first All-American award Wednesday. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Huskers’ four selections tied Kentucky and Texas A&M for the most honorees. The Wildcats had two first-teamers (outside hitters Eva Hudson and Brooklyn DeLeye) and one player on the second team (setter Kassie O’Brein) and third team (libero Molly Tuozzo). The Aggies’ Ifenna Cos-Okpalla joined Jackson as the only middle blockers on the first team. Opposite Logan Lednicky and outside hitter Kyndal Stowers made the second team, while setter Maddie Waak was on the third team.

Creighton (OH Ava Martin, 2nd team; MB Kiara Reinhardt, 2nd; S Annalea Maeder, 3rd) and Purdue (S Taylor Anderson, 2nd; OH Kenna Wollard, 2nd; and OPP Grace Heaney, 3rd) each had three players honored.

The first team consisted of seven outside hitters, four opposites, two middle blockers, one setter, and no liberos. Iowa State’s Rachel Van Gorp was the only libero on the second team, where she was joined by five outside hitters, four setters, three middle blockers and one middle blocker. The third team included four outside hitters, three middle blockers, three opposites, two setters and two liberos.

Andi Jackson goes for an attack against Long Island in the NCAA tournament. She is a two-time first-team All-American. | Amarillo Mullen

Jackson finished the year averaging 2.74 kills per set with a .467 hitting percentage, which led the nation this year and was the third best for a season in Nebraska school history. She also broke the Big Ten record for hitting percentage in league matches at .559. The Brighton, Colorado, native was also named to the Big Ten first team. She also earned Big Ten Player of the Week, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and AVCA First Serve Match MVP honors this season.

Murray averaged a career-best and team-high 3.54 kills per set with a .295 hitting percentage. She also put up 2.16 digs per set and led the Huskers with 34 aces. The Ann Arbor, Michigan, native was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the first time this year and earned first-team all-league honors for the third time in her career.

Nebraska outside hitter Harper Murray and setter Bergen Reilly talk during the Creighton match. They earned their third All-America awards Wednesday, and both made the first team for the first time. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Reilly led Nebraska to new heights as the Huskers set a school record with a 0.351 hitting percentage, the highest in the nation by 26 points. She was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and is a finalist for the National Player of the Year. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native averaged 10.47 assists and 2.7 digs per set. She was the Big Ten Setter of the Year for a third time as she helped all five of her main attackers average more than 2 kills per set. In addition, Reilly added 73 kills, 67 blocks and 19 aces this season.

Allick finished her time at Nebraska with her best season. She averaged a career-best 2.56 kills per set with a .450 hitting percentage, ranking fourth nationally and the fourth-best in Husker history. Her career .369 hitting percentage is seventh on NU’s all-time chart. The Waverly graduate added 1.27 blocks per set, which was No. 5 in the Big Ten. She finished with 543 career blocks, which is fifth in school history. This season, Allick was named the AVCA National Player of the Week, a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and to the AVCA All-First Serve Team.

