Sigler Serves Up Confidence from the End Line for the Huskers
Teraya Sigler calmly stood at the end line, ready for the match to begin.
It was a frenzied environment as 6,257 fans inside Rec Hall were excited for a showdown between Nebraska and Penn State. The situation would be challenging for anyone, let alone a freshman playing in her first Big Ten road match.
Sigler handled the pressure as her serve clipped the tape at the top of the net before PSU libero Gillian Grimes passed it. Even though the Nittany Lions won the point, Siger’s serve set the tone for the night that would end up as a NU rout.
Sigler has emerged as a key contributor for Nebraska during her freshman campaign. Her primary role is a back-row passer for Taylor Landfair, but she’s embraced the opportunity and grown during her first few months of the season.
Before getting ready to serve, the 6-foot-3 outside hitter engaged in some self-talk to boost her confidence, leaning on her teammates and training to manage the stress of the environment and the task at hand.
“It was a super exciting moment, but I had to really calm myself down because it’s a really intimidating moment, but it was good,” Siger said. “We can make it about ourselves — I make an error. I make a mistake. I could have served it into the net on that first point. It’s all on me.” How do you make yourself external to your team and really lean on your teammates? My team needs me to be internal and to really work on just being a team player.”
Sigler will have another chance to kick off a match from the service line on Friday night when the top-ranked Huskers host Washington (7-7, 2-2). First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. at John Cook Arena on BTN.
NU coach Dani Busboom Kelly doesn’t hesitate to give Sigler the ball to start matches because she is always up for a challenge. She said the Scottsdale, Arizona, native already has a lot of great leadership qualities.
“A lot of it’s just her demeanor, just makes her feel like she’s not a freshman,” Busboom Kelly said. “When you look at her, you tell her, ‘Hey, you got first serve.’ She’s like, ‘Okay.’ She doesn’t give you any type of look or vibe that she’s not confident. It was like that since the first game of the year. You trust her to go back there and stick a good serve.”
The Huskers mixed up their rotation early in the season, with Laney Choboy often being the first one back at the service line, but for the past few weeks, Busboom Kelly has put Sigler on the end line first. (Or if they lose the coin toss, she does so when they serve to start the second set.)
When Sigler serves, it is actually the Huskers’ most effective lineup. Rotation 2 has NU’s highest hitting efficiency at .387 and the lowest opponent hitting percentage of .035. Sigler shares the back row with setter Bergen Reilly and the libero, whether it is Olivia Mauch or Laney Choboy. The front row usually consists of Harper Murray, Virginia Adriano and Rebekah Allick.
While Penn State recorded a side out on her serve, Sigler answered with two solid passes, the second of which led to a kill by Adriano. She then dug an attack by Emmi Sellman that led to another kill by Adriano. On the next rally, she terminated a back-row attack that put the Huskers up 3-2, and they would never trail again.
“That set the tone for the whole game that we’re going to use everybody, we’re not scared, and we’re confident in our whole team,” Busboom Kelly said.
For the match, Sigler recorded three kills on her five swings. Busboom Kelly said they are trying to incorporate more of her offense from the back row, which can be hard when NU has weapons like Murray, Allick and Andi Jackson in the front row. However, that can also work to her advantage when she does get swings.
“When you have three All-Americans that are hitting front row, sometimes you kind of get lost and you get one-on-ones or you get one-on-nones,” she said. “Having that confidence that Bergen can trust me to go up, take a swing, and even if it isn’t a kill, how can I get them out of system? How can I cause trouble?”
Defensively, Sigler has the second-most receptions for the Huskers this year with 173 (only trailing Choboy’s 231). She’s passing a 2.13 on a 3-point scale with a 49.1 good pass percentage.
Sigler has been limited to mostly playing the back row this season. Busboom Kelly said she’s still battling with Landfair and Skyler Pierce for the second outside hitter position behind Murray. While she has solid passing skills, Sigler can improve at getting kills out of system and going up against a huge block.
“She’s still young and getting better every day,” Bubsoom Kelly said. “She has the work ethic, she has all the pieces and has to get more comfortable out there. “
As her role continues to evolve for the undefeated Huskers, Sigler is enjoying the ride during her first collegiate season. During this week’s press conference, as she sat next to fellow freshman, middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie, Sigler spoke with clarity and poise — another sign that she’s ready for whatever is asked of her this season.
“We’re both 19, 18 years old, and we’re here to have fun, make memories, and hopefully win a national championship,” Sigler said. “I know that we’re gonna bring our best every game, whatever that looks like, and we’re here to have fun and just get better.”
