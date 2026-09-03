Three Takes as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps South Dakota State

In front of a sold-out crowd at First Bank and Trust Arena in Brookings, the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers took a 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

While back in her home state, senior setter Bergen Reilly led the way for the Huskers, finishing with three kills, 32 assists and a service ace.

Here are three reactions from the Huskers' sweep Wednesday evening.

Olivia Mauch Helped Anchor the Defense

The Jackrabbits were not an easy out for Nebraska, especially in front a "mostly blue" crowd in Brookings. The most adversity happened in the second set, where the Huskers found themselves down 15-14 and even tied at 19.

Thanks to junior libero Olivia Mauch, the Huskers powered through with six of the final seven points, taking it 25-20.

Mauch was all over the floor, keeping rallies alive, finishing with six digs and an ace that helped the Huskers take the second set.

Andi Jackson Leaves With Injury Scare

In the third set, All-American middle blocker Andi Jackson landed awkwardly during a block attempt and hobbled off the floor and went to the locker room. Despite the injury scare, Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly gave a positive update after the game.

Busboom Kelly said on the Huskers Radio Network that Jackson rolled her ankle a little bit. "I don't think it is very serious," she said.

The senior middle blocker finished the evening with three kills on nine swings with five blocks.

The Huskers do have a quick turnaround with a trip to Chicago for matches against DePaul on Friday and Missouri on Sunday at Wrigley Field. Jackson could be needed in those contests.

Opportunity to Flex Depth

Wednesday evening gave the Huskers an opportunity to show off their depth. Nebraska began with its usual starters, but quickly shifted with multiple bench players to get playing time, including freshmen Gabby DiVita and Jayden Robinson. Robinson was able to log a block during the third set, while DiVita recorded a service ace.

Sophomore middle blocker Kenna Cogill made an impact with three kills and two blocks, while junior outside hitter Skylar Pierce finished second on the team with seven kills.

Nebraska's depth will be vital, especially later in the season, and the Huskers will have more opportunities to flex their depth through the remainder nonconference play.

What's Next

The Huskers will stay on the road with a quick turnaround, traveling to Chicago to take on the DePaul Blue Demons at 5 p.m. Friday at Wintrust Arena. They will finish off the road trip with a matchup against former Big 12 rival Missouri as part of the Big Ten-SEC Challenge on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

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