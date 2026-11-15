Two Takeaways from Nebraska Volleyball's Sweep Over Iowa

Nebraska volleyball continued its dominant season with its 42nd straight win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (25-12, 25-15, 25-17). The Huskers locked up their fourth consecutive Big Ten regular-season championship last week, so tonight was all about a win for the four seniors who have contributed so much to the team and to college volleyball as a whole.

Read on for two quick takeaways from the Senior Day sweep.

Seniors Celebrate with Dominant Play

As is tradition, all four Nebraska seniors got the start in the match against Iowa. And, also as is tradition with this group of seniors, all four played a major role in the 3-0 sweep over the Hawkeyes.

Laney Choboy, Harper Murray, and Bergen Reilly all went on important service runs throughout the match. Choboy, who earned the start as DS, got the Huskers off to a hot start with a four-point service run that began with a forced overpass to Murray kill. In the second set, Murray had a six-point service run and Reilly had a three-point run to bring Nebraska to set point. In the third set, Murray had another six-point service run early that ended Iowa's short-lived lead.

Reilly put up 35 assists and led the team to a .457 hitting percentage, their third-best on the season. Jackson tallied nine kills with zero errors, hitting a season-high .750. Murray also had nine kills and hit .353, a top-10 efficiency on the season.

Defensively, Jackson and Murray combined for three blocks, and Reilly added three of her own. The seniors accounted for 66.6% of the team's total blocks this match. Choboy was the only player on the court with double-digit digs, at 10.

This senior class has a dominant regular season record of 126-6. They are four-time Big Ten regular -season champions, with a 74-2 record. They were just freshmen for Volleyball Day in Nebraska, where they played in front of a record-setting crowd of 90,003 at Memorial Stadium and played in the NCAA Championship.

Skyler Pierce and the Bench Made The Most of Their Time

To the surprise of many fans, Skyler Pierce got her third start at OH2, her first since the Sept. 25-26 weekend against Rutgers and Ohio State. Pierce is competing for a full-time outside starting position next year and has made a strong case for it over the last few matches. Against Iowa, Pierce put up six kills at a .357 clip, three digs, and four blocks, tied for the most on the team.

Nebraska utilized its bench for another week, giving young players vital playing experience prior to the postseason. Kenna Cogill had a perfect three-swing, three-kill night and her first collegiate ace. Keoni Williams also had three kills and hit .400. Jayden Robinson only took one swing but got a kill off of it. And likely setter-to-be, Campbell Flynn added four assists and a couple of serves in the second set.

ACE for 8! 🎯@kennacogill notches her first ace for her first serve on the match! pic.twitter.com/htEHlnpQJP — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) November 15, 2026

Senior night can make the realization that this team will be these younger players' team soon. As the season has progressed, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly has been shopping her bench more and more, with new wrinkles and combinations. Not only will this benefit these players in the postseason, but it will prepare them for next year and beyond.

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