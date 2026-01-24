Gallery: Husker Wrestling Breaks Attendance Record in Loss to Iowa

The No. 6 Nebraska wrestling team competed in front of a record-setting crowd of 7,891 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night but ultimately fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 22–14. The electric atmosphere underscored the significance of the rivalry matchup, as fans packed the arena to witness one of the most anticipated duals of the season. While Nebraska was unable to secure the team victory, the night featured several hard-fought bouts and a historic individual milestone that stood out as a bright spot for the Huskers.

The dual opened at 125 pounds with Alan Koehler representing Nebraska against Iowa’s Joey Cruz. Koehler earned an escape, but Cruz used a first-period takedown to take control of the match. Koehler again started strong in the second period, cutting the deficit to one, yet Cruz maintained his edge and secured a 4–2 decision to give Iowa the early lead. At 133 pounds, No. 8 Jacob Van Dee faced No. 10 Drake Ayala in a competitive bout. Van Dee struck first with a takedown and led after the opening period, but Ayala responded with multiple takedowns of his own. Ayala pulled away late to claim a 12–6 win, extending Iowa’s advantage to 6–0.

Nebraska got on the board at 141 pounds behind No. 3 Brock Hardy, who delivered a poised performance against No. 10 Nasir Bailey. Hardy scored an escape early and relied on strong defense and mat control to earn a 1–0 decision. The win marked Hardy’s 100th career dual victory, making him the 33rd wrestler in program history to reach the milestone and providing a memorable moment for the home crowd. Iowa answered back at 149 pounds when Chance Lamer battled No. 17 Ryder Block. Lamer briefly took the lead in the second period, but Block turned the momentum in the third with a pin that pushed Iowa’s lead to 12–3.

At 157 pounds, No. 5 Antrell Taylor kept Nebraska within striking distance in a tightly contested match against No. 12 Jordan Williams. The bout remained tied after regulation, forcing overtime. A stalling call against Williams proved costly, allowing Taylor to secure the decision and cut Iowa’s lead to 12–6 heading into intermission. After the break, Iowa regained control at 165 pounds, where No. 3 Michael Caliendo built an early lead over No. 7 LJ Araujo and went on to earn a 14–4 major decision, extending the Hawkeyes’ advantage to 16–6.

The match at 174 pounds was another close battle, as No. 6 Christopher Minto faced No. 2 Patrick Kennedy. Minto took a narrow lead with an escape, but Kennedy tied the score and forced sudden victory. Kennedy then secured an escape in the extra period to claim a 2–1 decision. Iowa added to its lead at 184 pounds, where Gabe Arnold defeated No. 7 Silas Allred, pushing the team score to 22–6.

Nebraska finished the night strong in the final two bouts. At 197 pounds, No. 7 Camden McDanel dominated Brody Sampson, scoring multiple takedowns and earning a decisive 20–5 technical fall. Heavyweight No. 4 AJ Ferrari closed the dual with a 4–1 decision over No. 8 Ben Kueter. Despite the loss, Nebraska showcased resilience and depth while celebrating a milestone performance in front of a historic home crowd.

Nebraska’s Alan Koehler competes against Iowa’s Joey Cruz at 125 pounds on Friday in Lincoln. Cruz won by a 4-2 decision. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska’s Jacob Van Dee ties up with Iowa’s Drake Ayala during the 133-pound match. | Amarillo Mullen

Brock Hardy of Nebraska works from a collar tie against Iowa’s Nasir Bailey in the 141-pound match. Hardy won 1-0. | Amarillo Mullen

Brock Hardy raises a finger to the crowd after defeating Iowa’s Nasir Bailey. The decision was the Hardy's 100th career win. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska’s Chance Lamer scores a takedown on Iowa’s Ryder Block during the 149-pound bout. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's Antrell Taylor controls position against Iowa’s Jordan Williams in the 157-pound match. | Amarillo Mullen

Antrell Taylor walks off the mat after his win in sudden victory. | Amarillo Mullen

Iowa’s Patrick Kennedy rides Nebraska’s Christopher Minto in the 174-pound match. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska's Camden McDanel secures the takedown on Iowa's Brody Sampson in the 197-pound matchup. | Amarillo Mullen

Camden McDanel points to the crowd after his tech fall victory. | Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska’s AJ Ferrari works in on Iowa’s Ben Kueter in the heavyweight match. | Amarillo Mullen