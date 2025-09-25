Inside the 2025-26 Nebraska Cornhuskers Season Outlook
It’s one thing to have a good wrestling season. It’s another thing entirely to have the season that people will still be talking about 10 years from now.
That’s exactly what the Nebraska Cornhuskers did in 2024-25.
From an NCAA Championships performance that landed them on the podium in second place, to crowning two individual national champions, to producing eight All-Americans, and racking up a jaw-dropping program-best 117 points, this team made history.
And now, as the 2025-26 season looms, there’s only one question on everyone’s mind: can they do it again or maybe, just maybe, finish the job and bring home the program’s first-ever NCAA team championship?
If you ask head coach Mark Manning, now entering his 26th season leading the program, the answer is simple: the Huskers are more than ready.
“Our team has put in a great summer, a lot like last year,” Manning said. “They made great strides in their development. They’re super excited about this season, and they know there’s a lot out there for them. We’re looking forward to maximizing our potential and being the best version of ourselves.”
Sure, they’ll have to replace some star power. All-American Caleb Smith and NCAA champion Ridge Lovett are gone. But Nebraska didn’t sit idle in the offseason. They went out and grabbed two huge names from the transfer portal, Chance Lamer and AJ Ferrari. They are both of whom could be difference-makers when March rolls around.
“AJ and Chance fit in well,” Manning said. “They like their time here, and they’re excited for the season. I think they are two important pieces of the puzzle for us.”
Before they even think about the NCAA Championships, the Huskers will get an early gut check at the inaugural 2025 National Duals Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 15-16. Manning sees that event as a perfect test run.
“Duals are important because they allow fans to follow the team concept,” he explained. “We’re proud to be part of this inaugural event.”
Let’s Now Have A Look At Each Of The Athletes
125 Pounds – Kael Lauridsen or Alan Koehler
The lightest weight class is also one of the most intriguing battles heading into the season. Nebraska has two strong contenders for the starting role in redshirt freshman Kael Lauridsen and sophomore Alan Koehler.
Lauridsen is a Nebraska high school legend. He comes in with a resume that includes a 16U Greco-Roman national title in Fargo and multiple freestyle national championships. Last season, he went 6-4 overall and 1-1 in duals while backing up Caleb Smith. He’s got the tools and a history of performing well under pressure.
Koehler isn’t far behind. He finished last year 16-5, also going 1-1 in duals, and brings a gritty, attacking style that wears opponents down. Whichever wrestler emerges as the starter will give Nebraska a dangerous opening punch in duals, and the competition between them should push both to elevate their game.
133 Pounds – Jacob Van Dee or Omar Ayoub
The 133-pound spot is led by junior Jacob Van Dee, who had a breakout sophomore year. The Union City, Pennsylvania, native became an All-American for the first time in 2025, placing seventh at the NCAA Championships and finishing 19-11.
Van Dee’s national stage composure is one of his greatest strengths. And it’s because he’s never rattled, even in the tightest matches. He’s also an NWCA Scholar All-American and a member of the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team, making him a leader on and off the mat.
Freshman Omar Ayoub, who went 8-1 during his debut season, is waiting in the wings. While Van Dee has the edge in experience, Ayoub’s potential ensures Nebraska has top-tier depth here. It’s an important factor for a team with championship ambitions.
141 Pounds – Brock Hardy
Few wrestlers in the NCAA have the combination of consistency, skill, and big-match energy that senior Brock Hardy brings. A three-time All-American from Brigham City, Utah, Hardy is fresh off a 27-4 season that saw him claim his first Big Ten title and finish as the NCAA runner-up.
His career progression is a model of steady improvement. He is now at sixth as a sophomore, third as a junior, and second as a senior. This begs the question: Is this the year he finally stands atop the podium?
Hardy’s ability to rack up points, combined with his international experience (including a bronze medal at the 2023 U23 World Championships), makes him one of Nebraska’s best bets for gold.
149 Pounds – Chance Lamer
This weight class comes with a twist. Transfer senior Chance Lamer, a three-time national qualifier and two-time Round of 12 finisher, won’t be eligible until the second semester. That leaves the door open for wrestlers like Scott Robertson, Blake Cushing, and Dez Gartrell to step in early and gain valuable experience.
Once Lamer joins the lineup, the dynamic changes instantly. With a career record of 62-25, plus seven pins, 15 tech falls, and 10 major decisions in the last three seasons, he’s a proven bonus-point scorer. The Corvallis, Oregon native’s arrival could be the spark Nebraska needs down the stretch in both duals and tournaments.
157 Pounds – Antrell Taylor
The defending national champion. The Omaha native who took down Joey Blaze in the finals last March. The man who could become Nebraska’s first back-to-back NCAA champ since Jordan Burroughs.
Antrell Taylor’s 27-4 season in 2025 cemented him as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the country. He’s a two-time All-American, a former Pan-American Champion, and the type of competitor who thrives under pressure. The Huskers know that having a returning champ in the middle of the lineup can be a momentum-shifting weapon in duals and a near-lock for big points in March.
165 Pounds – Christopher Minto or Jagger Condomitti
Sophomore Christopher Minto emerged as a major force last season, earning All-American honors with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships and a 24-7 record. His high school resume, three-time NHSCA State Champion, hints at his potential, and he’s proving he belongs among the elite at 165.
Senior Jagger Condomitti will challenge for mat time and adds valuable depth. On a team chasing a national title, having two capable, experienced wrestlers at this weight is a luxury most programs can only dream of.
174 Pounds – LJ Araujo
Freshman phenom LJ Araujo had a strong debut season, going 10-4 and 2-0 in duals. But what really turns heads is his international experience as a five-time North Dakota State champion. And if that wasn’t enough, he also got a bronze medal at the 2024 U20 World Championships.
Explosive, fearless, and already proven against elite competition, Araujo has the tools to be a future star. This season, he could be a sleeper pick to surprise some of the more seasoned wrestlers in the bracket.
184 Pounds – Silas Allred
Senior Silas Allred is one of the most reliable wrestlers in Nebraska’s lineup. After moving down from 197, he finished seventh at the 2025 NCAA Championships, earning All-American honors for the first time. His 22-8 record last year, plus a past Big Ten title at 197, shows his adaptability and consistency.
Allred is also a standout in the classroom, with five Academic All-Big Ten selections and two NWCA Scholar All-American honors. In a sport where every point matters, his steady presence is a big asset.
197 Pounds – Camden McDanel
One season in, and Camden McDanel has already made his mark. The Ohio native became an All-American as a redshirt freshman, placing eighth at the NCAA Championships with a 23-14 record.
McDanel’s accomplishments stretch beyond college wrestling. He’s a two-time U20 Pan-American Champion and a US Men’s Freestyle National Champion. Those credentials make him a dangerous matchup for anyone in the bracket and a key scorer for Nebraska.
285 Pounds – AJ Ferrari or Harley Andrews
This is where things get really interesting. AJ Ferrari, the 2021 NCAA champion at 197 pounds, is a leaping heavyweight. With a career record of 42-2, Ferrari is known for his relentless attack and unmatched intensity. If he adjusts well to the size and strength of heavyweights, he could be a game-changer for Nebraska.
Harley Andrews, last season’s starter, isn’t going to give up the spot easily. After an offseason dedicated to adding size and strength, Andrews will push Ferrari hard, creating a high-level competition that benefits the team no matter who gets the nod.
Manning summed up Ferrari’s arrival perfectly, “He brings a toughness to that weight class, and we’re happy to have AJ on our team. I think he’s been a missing piece for us.”
Now, The Big Picture Says
The 2025-26 Cornhuskers aren’t just a good wrestling team. They’re a deep, experienced, and battle-tested squad with legitimate championship aspirations. They return seven All-Americans, add two high-profile transfers, and have a lineup full of wrestlers capable of making the podium in March.
If last year’s second-place finish raised the bar, this season is about clearing it entirely. The National Duals Invitational will be the first measuring stick, but the real test will come in the postseason, where Nebraska’s blend of veteran leaders, hungry underclassmen, and star newcomers could finally bring a team title to Lincoln.
