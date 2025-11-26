As the NCAA Rules Continue to Change, Maisie Boesiger Remains the Same

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and volleyball career. I am so blessed to have this opportunity and to be a Husker! ❤️🤍#GBR 🌽 @NorrisTitanVB @PrepDig_NE @Premier16_G @Premier_VB @PrepVolleyball @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/kxZO51r9nl