Nebraska’s Omar Ayoub Brings Home U20 World Bronze Medal in Bulgaria
For Nebraska redshirt freshman Omar Ayoub, the summer of 2025 will be one to remember. On the international stage in Bulgaria, under the bright lights of the U20 World Championships, Ayoub showed the grit.
And if grit wasn’t enough, he showcased his skill and firepower that make him one of the rising stars of Nebraska wrestling. Representing Puerto Rico in the 61 kg division, Ayoub powered his way to a bronze medal. With that, they brought pride not only to his program but also to his country.
Let’s Start With Omar Ayoub’s Journey
Ayoub’s tournament began with fireworks. In his opening match, he squared off with Canada’s Karson Brown. It was a Pitt commit known for his offensive pace. What unfolded was a barnburner, the kind of match fans dream about. Ayoub outlasted Brown in a back-and-forth shootout, pulling away late to win 14-10.
It was the perfect showcase of his scoring ability and refusal to back down, setting the tone for his run. The second round, however, brought him face-to-face with Iran’s Ahora Khateri, a 2023 U17 gold medalist. Ayoub jumped out to a 6-1 lead by the break and looked well on his way to another big win.
However, Khateri stormed back in the second period. It was because he scored seven unanswered points to snatch an 8-6 victory. The loss pushed Ayoub into the repechage bracket, where his only path to a medal would require back-to-back wins.
Ayoub Battles Back in Repechage
Some wrestlers fold when their medal hopes hang by a thread. Not Ayoub. Against Kazakhstan’s Allan Oralbek, he exploded out of the gates to an 8-0 lead. Oralbek clawed back to 8-5 before halftime.
However, Ayoub regrouped and delivered a crushing four-point move that shifted the match for good. By the time the whistle blew, Ayoub had racked up a commanding 16-9 victory. And this has earned him his ticket to the bronze-medal bout.
Standing between Ayoub and the podium was Russia’s Adlan Saitiev. He’s a U20 European silver medalist and the nephew of legendary three-time Olympic champion Buvaisar Saitiev. It was a daunting challenge, and the opening minutes looked bleak. Saitiev stormed to a 6-0 lead with a takedown and a series of gut-wrench turns.
But Ayoub refused to be finished. He clawed back with a takedown late in the first period to make it 6-2 at the break. Then came the surge. First, a takedown from a seat belt scramble. Then, a lightning-fast re-attack to tie things up.
Finally, Ayoub sealed the comeback with a slick swing single that stunned the Russian and gave him an 8-6 lead. With only 20 seconds remaining, Ayoub held off a desperate attack and raised his arms in triumph. Bronze was his.
What the Medal Means for Nebraska?
Ayoub’s success in Bulgaria is more than just a personal milestone; it’s another feather in the cap of Nebraska wrestling. He now joins an exclusive list of U20 World medalists representing the program, alongside Camden McDanel (USA, 97 kg, bronze in 2023) and teammate LJ Araujo (Brazil, 79 kg, bronze in 2024).
For Araujo, this year’s trip to Bulgaria didn’t end with a medal. After standing on the podium last summer, he fell short of repeating the feat in 2025. While Ayoub’s international resume is impressive, his immediate future in Nebraska’s lineup is complicated.
That’s the kind of competitive depth most programs dream of, and Ayoub’s bronze medal is proof that Nebraska’s room is filled with firepower. For now, Husker fans can celebrate knowing one of their own is a world medalist, and the best may be yet to come.
